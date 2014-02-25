Secrets of the Vatican
February 25, 2014 // 01:23:44
Secrets of the Vatican
February 25, 2014 // 01:23:44
Secrets of the Vatican tells the epic, inside story of the collapse of the Benedict papacy — and illuminates the extraordinary challenges facing Pope Francis as he tries to reform the powerful Vatican bureaucracy, root out corruption, and chart a new course for the troubled Catholic Church and its 1.2 billion followers.
produced by
/
/
/
Features
The Vatican after Francis: Has the Pope Met His Mandate for Change?
September 24, 2015 // by Jason M. Breslow
Milwaukee Archdiocese Offers Settlement For Victims of Clergy Sex Abuse
August 5, 2015 // by Priyanka Boghani
Featured Films
Related
Pope Francis's Remarkable Rise
March 13, 2015
Pope Francis to Bishops: Don't Protect Abusers
February 5, 2015
Former Vatican Ambassador To Be Tried for Child Sexual Abuse
September 24, 2014
What Pope Francis Has Done Differently in Tackling the Sexual Abuse Scandal
July 8, 2014
Pope Francis Holds First Meeting With Abuse Victims
July 7, 2014
Pope Francis Defends Church's Response To Clergy Sex Abuse
March 5, 2014
Inside the Closed World of the Vatican: Live Chat Today 2:30 pm ET
February 25, 2014
Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga: The Church Needs "Fresh Air"
February 25, 2014
Robert Mickens: From Benedict to Francis
February 25, 2014
Monica Barrett: "If You Tell Anybody, Your Parents Will Burn in Hell"
February 25, 2014
Tom Doyle: Vatican is the World's "Last Absolute Monarchy"
February 25, 2014
Can the Curia Be Reformed?
February 25, 2014
In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:
Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.
Next on FRONTLINE
Exodus
Home Video DVDs of Secrets of the Vatican are available from ShopPBS.
Educational DVDs of Secrets of the Vatican are available from ShopPBS.
Get Our Newsletter
Follow Frontline