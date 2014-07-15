Separate and Unequal

July 15, 2014 // 27:14
Separate and Unequal
July 15, 2014 // 27:14

Sixty years after the Supreme Court declared separate schools for black and white children unconstitutional, school segregation is making a comeback. What’s behind the growing racial divide in American schools — and what’s the legacy of Brown v. Board of Education?

produced by
Mary Robertson
Transcript
Credits
Features

The Uncomfortable Reality of Community Schools

July 15, 2014 // by Kyle Spencer

Does Integration Still Matter in Public Schools?

July 15, 2014 // by Sarah Childress

The Return of School Segregation in Eight Charts

July 15, 2014 // by Jason M. Breslow, Evan Wexler, Robert Collins

Related

How the Supreme Court Shaped School Segregation
July 15, 2014
A Return to School Segregation in America?
July 2, 2014
Report: School Segregation Is Back, 60 Years After "Brown"
May 15, 2014

