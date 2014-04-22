Solitary Nation
Solitary Nation
April 22, 2014 // 53:40
With extraordinary access, award-winning producer and director Dan Edge (Inside Japan’s Nuclear Meltdown, Kill/Capture, The Wounded Platoon) takes you to the epicenter of the raging debate about prison reform. Solitary Nation brings you an up-close, graphic look at a solitary confinement unit in Maine’s maximum security prison.
produced by
Dan Edge •
investigations
Features
What Obama’s Solitary Reforms Mean for Inmates
January 26, 2016 // by Sarah Childress
California Agrees to Overhaul Solitary Confinement in Prisons
September 1, 2015 // by Priyanka Boghani
Featured Films
Related
New York City Ends Solitary Confinement for Minors
December 19, 2014
How Much Time U.S. Prisoners Spend in Solitary
April 22, 2014
What Does Solitary Confinement Do To Your Mind?
April 22, 2014
Podcast: How to Fix America’s Solitary Problem
April 22, 2014
"Lock It Down": How Solitary Started in the U.S.
April 22, 2014
Joseph Ponte: In Maine, "We Rewrote the Segregation Policy"
April 22, 2014
Craig Haney: Solitary Confinement is a "Tried-and-True" Torture Device
April 22, 2014
What Happens in Solitary When Guards Aren’t Looking
April 22, 2014
The Disturbing Sounds of Solitary Confinement
April 21, 2014
Trapped in the Hole: America's Solitary Problem
June 14, 2013
