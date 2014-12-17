Stickup Kid

December 17, 2014 // 28:18
Stickup Kid
December 17, 2014 // 28:18

What happens when we lock up juvenile offenders in adult prisons? “Stickup Kid,” a FRONTLINE digital exclusive, tells the story of Alonza Thomas — sent to adult prison in California at age 16 — and how spending over a decade behind bars impacted him.

produced by
Caitlin McNally
/
Transcript
/
Credits
investigations
Locked Up in America

Features

More States Consider Raising the Age for Juvenile Crime

June 2, 2016 // by Sarah Childress

New York City Ends Solitary for Inmates Under 21

January 14, 2015 // by Tim Molloy

Alonza Thomas Answers Viewers' Questions

December 30, 2014 // by Sarah Childress

Featured Films

54:47
The Secret History of ISIS
01:54:48
The Choice 2016
01:24:12
Growing Up Trans
54:46
Terror in Europe
01:54:46
Confronting ISIS
54:47
Business of Disaster
29:08
A Subprime Education
23:25
The Education of Omarina
01:26:51
The Man Who Knew
54:11
Saudi Arabia Uncovered

Related

Explore Alonza's Story
December 17, 2014
Why States Are Changing Course on Juvenile Crime
December 17, 2014
Inside the Making of "Stickup Kid"
December 17, 2014

In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:

Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.

blog comments powered by Disqus

Next on FRONTLINE

Exodus

December 27, 2016
The first-person stories of refugees and migrants fleeing war and persecution for Europe.
Support Provided By