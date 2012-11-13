The Suicide Plan

November 13, 2012 // 01:23:41
The Suicide Plan
November 13, 2012 // 01:23:41

In this groundbreaking 90-minute film FRONTLINE explores the underground world of assisted suicide and takes viewers inside one of the most polarizing social issues of our time – told not only by the people choosing to die, but also by their “assisters,” individuals and right-to-die organizations that put themselves in legal jeopardy by helping others to die.

produced by
Miri Navasky
Karen O'Connor
/
Transcript
/
Credits
/

Features

California Governor Signs Bill To Legalize Physician-Assisted Suicide

October 5, 2015 // by Sara Obeidat

Vermont to Legalize Assisted Suicide

May 15, 2013 // by Jason M. Breslow

Right-to-Die Group Claims Initial Victory in Minnesota

March 26, 2013 // by Sarah Childress

