The Suicide Plan
November 13, 2012 // 01:23:41
In this groundbreaking 90-minute film FRONTLINE explores the underground world of assisted suicide and takes viewers inside one of the most polarizing social issues of our time – told not only by the people choosing to die, but also by their “assisters,” individuals and right-to-die organizations that put themselves in legal jeopardy by helping others to die.
California Governor Signs Bill To Legalize Physician-Assisted Suicide
October 5, 2015 // by Sara Obeidat
Vermont to Legalize Assisted Suicide
May 15, 2013 // by Jason M. Breslow
