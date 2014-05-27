Syria: Arming the Rebels

May 27, 2014 // 18:10
Syria: Arming the Rebels
May 27, 2014 // 18:10

FRONTLINE finds Syrian rebel fighters who say they’re being secretly armed and trained by the United States.

Jamie Doran
Transcript
Credits
Syria at War

Congress Votes to Arm Syrian Rebels Against ISIS

September 18, 2014 // by Tim Molloy

New UN Resolution to Expand Humanitarian Aid in Syria

July 14, 2014 // by Priyanka Boghani

How to Train a Rebel Army (Secretly) In Seven Steps

May 28, 2014 // by Michelle Mizner, Sarah Childress, Evan Wexler

