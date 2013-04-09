Syria Behind the Lines
April 9, 2013 // 53:41
Syria Behind the Lines
April 9, 2013 // 53:41
In Syria’s rural heartland, the bloody uprising against President Bashar Al Assad has taken a terrifying turn. The once-peaceful Orontes River valley is now a perilous sectarian front line where neighbor is fighting neighbor. Olly Lambert spent five weeks living on both sides, and his unprecedented film documents the everyday lives of rebels, government soldiers and the civilians who support them.
produced by
/
/
/
investigations
Features
The U.S. Plans to Strike Syria. What Then?
August 28, 2013 // by Sarah Childress
Can the U.S. Keep Its Weapons From Extremists in Syria?
June 14, 2013 // by Jason M. Breslow
Featured Films
Related
Syrian President Warns Against Western Intervention
April 12, 2013
Live Chat Wed. 12:30 ET: Life and Death Behind Syria's Front Lines
April 9, 2013
Interactive Map: A Valley At War
April 9, 2013
Where Are Syria's Weapons Coming From?
April 9, 2013
On Syria, World Powers Hedge Their Bets
April 9, 2013
Reporter's Reflections: "I Almost Died in Syria"
April 9, 2013
Does Syria Face a Genocidal Future?
April 9, 2013
Slideshow: Syria on Both Sides of the Line
April 9, 2013
A Rare Glimpse Inside A Syrian Loyalist Stronghold
April 9, 2013
The Bombing of al-Bara
April 7, 2013
March Was Deadliest Month in Syrian Conflict
April 2, 2013
Syria Two Years Later: Bloody Civil War With No End In Sight
March 15, 2013
In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:
Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.
Next on FRONTLINE
Exodus
Home Video DVDs of Syria Behind the Lines are available from ShopPBS.
Educational DVDs of Syria Behind the Lines are available from ShopPBS.
Get Our Newsletter
Follow Frontline