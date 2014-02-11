Syria's Second Front
February 11, 2014 // 21:21
Three years in to Syria’s civil war, rebel forces aren’t just fighting the Assad regime. They’re also vying for control against a group known as ISIS. FRONTLINE correspondent Muhammad Ali — a Syrian native himself, and one of only a few reporters to make it safely into, and then out of, Syria’s northern front in recent months — delivers a gripping report from inside a country in turmoil.
