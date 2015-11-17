Taliban Hunters

November 17, 2015 // 20:49
Taliban Hunters
November 17, 2015 // 20:49

Inside a counter-terrorism unit in Karachi, Pakistan that’s dedicated to tracking down Taliban suspects.

produced by
Mobeen Azhar
/
Transcript
/
Credits
/

Features

The Fight Against the Pakistani Taliban: What Are the Costs?

November 17, 2015 // by Sara Obeidat

Taliban Attack On Pakistani School is Deadly and Symbolic

December 16, 2014 // by Priyanka Boghani

Featured Films

54:47
The Secret History of ISIS
01:54:48
The Choice 2016
01:24:12
Growing Up Trans
54:46
Terror in Europe
01:54:46
Confronting ISIS
54:47
Business of Disaster
29:08
A Subprime Education
23:25
The Education of Omarina
01:26:51
The Man Who Knew
54:11
Saudi Arabia Uncovered

Related

Pakistan's "Forgotten Crisis"
August 25, 2014
Meet the New Head of the Pakistani Taliban
November 7, 2013

In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:

Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.

blog comments powered by Disqus

Next on FRONTLINE

Exodus

December 27, 2016
The first-person stories of refugees and migrants fleeing war and persecution for Europe.
Support Provided By