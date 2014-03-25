TB Silent Killer

March 25, 2014 // 01:23:41
TB Silent Killer
March 25, 2014 // 01:23:41

Tuberculosis was once thought to be a disease of the past. But with virulent new drug-resistant strains emerging faster than ever, TB — passed simply by a cough or a sneeze — is the second leading cause of death from an infectious disease on the planet. In TB Silent Killer, FRONTLINE presents an unforgettable portrait of the lives at the pandemic’s epicenter.

produced by
Jezza Neumann
Rebecca Stewart
/
Transcript
/
Credits
/

Features

WHO Report: TB Epidemic "Even Bigger Than We Thought"

October 22, 2014 // by Priyanka Boghani

How Can We Stop The TB Pandemic? Live Chat 3/26 3:30 pm ET

March 25, 2014 // by Nathan Tobey

In Race Against TB, Testing Struggles to Keep Up

March 25, 2014 // by Jason M. Breslow

Featured Films

54:47
The Secret History of ISIS
01:54:48
The Choice 2016
01:24:12
Growing Up Trans
54:46
Terror in Europe
01:54:46
Confronting ISIS
54:47
Business of Disaster
29:08
A Subprime Education
23:25
The Education of Omarina
01:26:51
The Man Who Knew
54:11
Saudi Arabia Uncovered

Related

What's the TB Threat in the U.S.?
March 25, 2014
Map: TB's Global Reach
March 25, 2014
What's Happened To Bheki, Nokubheka and Gcebile?
March 25, 2014
The Slow-Motion Search for a New TB Treatment
March 25, 2014
I Was the Man in the Mask
March 25, 2014
Childhood TB is Twice as Bad as Once Thought, Study Finds
March 24, 2014

In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:

Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.

blog comments powered by Disqus

Next on FRONTLINE

Exodus

December 27, 2016
The first-person stories of refugees and migrants fleeing war and persecution for Europe.
Support Provided By