Top Secret America
April 30, 2013 // 53:51
In the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings, the threat of terrorism again confronts Americans. More than a decade after 9/11 and hundreds of billions of dollars later, there are pressing questions about whether America’s investment in its “terrorism industrial complex” has made us safer. In FRONTLINE’s Top Secret America—9/11 to the Boston Bombings, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Dana Priest traces the journey from 9/11 to the Marathon bombings and investigates the secret history of the 12-year battle against terrorism.
produced by
Features
Big Brother Is Watching You Drive
July 17, 2013 // by Sarah Childress
Is "Top Secret America" Making Us Safer? Live Chat Wed. 2 pm ET
April 30, 2013 // by Nathan Tobey
Featured Films
