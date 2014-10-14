The Trouble with Antibiotics
October 14, 2014 // 53:41
The Trouble with Antibiotics
October 14, 2014
FRONTLINE investigates the widespread use of antibiotics in food animals and whether it is fueling the growing crisis of antibiotic resistance in people. Also this hour: An exclusive interview with the family of a young man who died in a nightmare bacteria outbreak that swept through a hospital at the National Institutes of Health.
New Plan Looks to Keep Superbugs from Killing More Than Cancer
May 18, 2016 // by Jason M. Breslow
FDA Plan Would Offer Clearer Picture of Antibiotic Use in Food Animals
May 20, 2015 // by Priyanka Boghani
