The Trouble with Chicken
May 12, 2015 // 54:41
FRONTLINE investigates the spread of dangerous pathogens in our meat — particularly poultry — and why the food-safety system isn’t stopping the threat. Focusing on an outbreak of Salmonella Heidelberg at one of the nation’s largest poultry processors, the documentary reveals how contaminants are evading regulators and causing more severe illnesses at a time when Americans are consuming more chicken than ever.
