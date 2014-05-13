United States of Secrets
May 13, 2014
United States of Secrets
FRONTLINE goes behind the headlines to reveal the dramatic inside story of the U.S. government’s massive and controversial secret surveillance program–and the lengths they went to trying to keep it hidden from the public. Part one goes inside Washington to piece together the secret political history of “The Program,” which began in the wake of Sept. 11 and continues today — even after the revelations of its existence by Edward Snowden. Part two explores the secret relationship between Silicon Valley and the National Security Agency: How have the government and tech companies worked together to gather and warehouse your data?
Who's Right In Apple's Fight with the FBI?
February 19, 2016 // by Jason M. Breslow
Whistleblower Facing Ethics Charges Over NSA Leak
January 28, 2016 // by Priyanka Boghani
