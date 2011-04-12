|
High school football has never had a higher profile …. but is winning worth the risks?
|
Attention: Players, Parents, CoachesFAQs on hard hits, brain damage, heatstroke — and how to protect young athletes InterviewsMedical experts, an athletic trainer and a top ESPN writer/columnist Marketing Kiehl FrazierFor this ambitious young quarterback, it's not just about putting numbers on the field Video: Starting YoungYou might think first-grade football is just organized chaos on turf -- but you'd be wrong
Corporate sponsorships, nationally televised games, minute-by-minute coverage on sports websites -- for players, parents and coaches, high school football has never been bigger. But is enough being done to ensure players' safety as the intensity of the sport grows? In Football High, FRONTLINE investigates the new face of high school football.
