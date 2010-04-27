Seth Mnookin: How the Vaccine War Has Changed “What we’ve learned in the last five years is that once you scare someone, you can’t just unscare them,” says Mnookin, a science writer who has reported extensively on the vaccine debate.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Risks From Vaccines Are “Almost Nonmeasurable” When a vaccine has gone through the safety process, the risk to children is “almost nonmeasurable,” says the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Jenny McCarthy: “We’re Not An Anti-Vaccine Movement … We’re Pro-Safe Vaccine” “Ask 99.9 percent of parents who have children with autism if we’d rather have the measles versus autism, we’d sign up for the measles,” says the celebrity, author and activist.

Dr. Paul Offit: “A Choice Not To Get a Vaccine Is Not a Risk-Free Choice” “The only way in which you can really effectively stop transmission is to vaccinate,” says Paul Offit, the chief of the division of infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a co-developer of a vaccine for rotavirus.

Dr. Cynthia Cristofani: Not Vaccinating Children is a “Twofold Tragedy” Parents who choose not to vaccinate are putting their children at risk while side-tracking much-needed research into autism, says pediatrician Cynthia Cristofani.

Dr. Robert W. Sears: Why Partial Vaccinations May Be an Answer In the absence of consensus between concerned parents and public health officials over vaccine safety, partial vaccinations for children may be a middle ground, says pediatrician Robert Sears.

Alvaro and Myriam Fontan: Herd Immunity is the “Only Thing” to Protect a Child Like Ours Alvaro and Myriam are the parents of Vanessa, who was just 40 days old — too young to have been vaccinated for whooping cough — when she became extremely ill.