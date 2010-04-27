The Vaccine War

|
The Vaccine WarApril 27, 2010
With measles, mumps and rubella all making a comeback, FRONTLINE investigates the latest chapter in the war against vaccines.
(53:41) FRONTLINE investigates the science and the politics of vaccine safety.
“What we’ve learned in the last five years is that once you scare someone, you can’t just unscare them,” says Mnookin, a science writer who has reported extensively on the vaccine debate.
When a vaccine has gone through the safety process, the risk to children is “almost nonmeasurable,” says the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“Ask 99.9 percent of parents who have children with autism if we’d rather have the measles versus autism, we’d sign up for the measles,” says the celebrity, author and activist.
“The only way in which you can really effectively stop transmission is to vaccinate,” says Paul Offit, the chief of the division of infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a co-developer of a vaccine for rotavirus.
Parents who choose not to vaccinate are putting their children at risk while side-tracking much-needed research into autism, says pediatrician Cynthia Cristofani.
In the absence of consensus between concerned parents and public health officials over vaccine safety, partial vaccinations for children may be a middle ground, says pediatrician Robert Sears.
Alvaro and Myriam are the parents of Vanessa, who was just 40 days old — too young to have been vaccinated for whooping cough — when she became extremely ill.
The cofounder of the autism advocacy site Generation Rescue says that if he ran the CDC, he would give “far fewer” vaccinations to children, “and I’d give them in a much more careful way.”
June 30, 2015, 3:51 pm ET · by Priyanka Boghani
California now has one of the strictest vaccination laws in the country, after Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation on Tuesday that eliminates personal and religious belief exemptions.
March 24, 2015, 7:11 pm ET · by Shauna Stuart
Join us for a live chat about “The Vaccine War” with producer and director Kate McMahon, Lisa Aliferis from the KQED blog State of the Health, UC Berkeley professor Arthur Reingold, and Carl Krawitt from the film. You can leave a question now.
March 24, 2015, 4:30 pm ET · by Patrice Taddonio
Making “The Vaccine War” was a unique journey for Jon Palfreman and Kate McMahon — and some of the film’s most striking footage came about in unexpected ways.
March 23, 2015, 4:05 pm ET · by Patrice Taddonio
Thanks to widespread vaccination, diseases that once killed thousands of Americans each year have become so rare in the U.S. that most younger doctors have never seen an in-person case.
March 12, 2015, 2:47 pm ET
With measles making a comeback, FRONTLINE investigates the latest chapter in the war over vaccines.
February 25, 2015, 2:58 pm ET · by Patrice Taddonio
FRONTLINE investigates two heated battles in March: the fight against ISIS, and the resurgent vaccine debate.
February 2, 2015, 2:31 pm ET · by Tim Molloy
Director Dr. Thomas Frieden blamed a lack of vaccinations for the resurgence of a disease that the CDC said was eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.
February 16, 2012, 3:45 pm ET · by Gretchen Gavett
There’s a new twist to the ongoing vaccine debate, which pits some parents against doctors and public health officials over the safety of inoculations: an increase in doctors “firing” patients whose refuse vaccinations.
November 28, 2011, 3:52 pm ET · by Gretchen Gavett
According to a new AP report released today, more than 1 in 20 kindergarteners in public schools across eight states … Continue reading →
August 26, 2011, 12:26 pm ET · by Gretchen Gavett
The National Academy of Sciences released a report yesterday concluding that “few health problems are caused by or clearly associated … Continue reading →
