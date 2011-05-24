WikiSecrets

|
The inside story of Bradley Manning, Julian Assange and the largest intelligence breach in U.S. history
|
Bradley Manning's Facebook PageWhat three years of postings reveal about the man at the center of the scandal VIDEO: The Private Life of Bradley ManningOur March 2011 portrait of his early life before joining the Army InterviewsJulian Assange … Adrian Lamo … Brian Manning … Daniel Domscheit-Berg Readings & LinksProfiles of Bradley Manning and resources to explore the more than 500,000 files he's accused of leaking
the latest
It's the biggest intelligence breach in U.S. history -- the leaking of more than a half million classified documents on the WikiLeaks website throughout 2010. At the center of the controversy stands Bradley E. Manning, the Army intelligence analyst who's charged with handing them over.
