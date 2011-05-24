WATCHSCHEDULETOPICSABOUT FRONTLINESHOPTEACHER CENTER

WikiSecrets

The inside story of Bradley Manning, Julian Assange and the largest intelligence breach in U.S. history
COMMENTS
Bradley Manning's Facebook PageWhat three years of postings reveal about the man at the center of the scandal VIDEO: The Private Life of Bradley ManningOur March 2011 portrait of his early life before joining the Army InterviewsJulian Assange … Adrian Lamo … Brian Manning … Daniel Domscheit-Berg Readings & LinksProfiles of Bradley Manning and resources to explore the more than 500,000 files he's accused of leaking
Live Chat with the Reporters and Brian Manning Wednesday May 25, 1 pm EST

the latest

All Updates »

It's the biggest intelligence breach in U.S. history -- the leaking of more than a half million classified documents on the WikiLeaks website throughout 2010. At the center of the controversy stands Bradley E. Manning, the Army intelligence analyst who's charged with handing them over.

Who is Bradley Manning, and what does his story tell us about how and why the secret cache of documents may have been leaked? In WikiSecrets, FRONTLINE correspondent Martin Smith gains exclusive access to those closest to Manning -- including his father, close friends and his Army bunkmate -- and uncovers video of Manning taken around the time of the alleged handover of classified information. Read more »

DVDs Credits Transcript Journalistic Guidelines

COMMENTS

blog comments powered by Disqus

In order to foster a civil and literate discussion that respects all participants, FRONTLINE has the following guidelines for commentary. By submitting comments here, you are consenting to these rules:

Readers' comments that include profanity, obscenity, personal attacks, harassment, or are defamatory, sexist, racist, violate a third party's right to privacy, or are otherwise inappropriate, will be removed. Entries that are unsigned or are "signed" by someone other than the actual author will be removed. We reserve the right to not post comments that are more than 400 words. We will take steps to block users who repeatedly violate our commenting rules, terms of use, or privacy policies. You are fully responsible for your comments.
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and by Reva and David Logan. Additional funding is provided by the Park Foundation and by the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund. Major funding for FRONTLINE’s expanded broadcast season is provided by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
PBSmacarthurPark FoundationBill & Melinda Gates Foundation CPBLogan Foundation
 FRONTLINE Journalism Fund - Support Investigative Reporting

posted May 24, 2011

FRONTLINE home page | Privacy Policy | Journalistic Guidelines | PBS Privacy Policy | PBS Terms of Use

FRONTLINE is a registered trademark of WGBH Educational Foundation.
Web Site Copyright ©1995-2014 WGBH Educational Foundation

SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

RECENT STORIES

FRONTLINE on

ShopPBS