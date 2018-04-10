Yuval Noah Harari on the Future of Humanity

How did our species the Sapiens, the title of your first book, how did we come to be dominant?

We are the only social mammals that can cooperate in very very large numbers and in flexible ways.

And this is the secret of our success, very simply.

It's not something on the individual level it's the collective level.

If you look at any large scale human achievement whether it's flying to the moon or splitting of the atom or building of the pyramids, this is the result of large scale cooperation and we are the only mammals that can cooperate on a very large scale because we are the only ones that can create and believe in fictional stories.

What do you mean because we are in this era of fact, fiction, fake.

When you say our civilization and fiction and cooperation, what do you mean by that?

I mean the most obvious example is religion that even religious people will agree that all religions except one are based on fictional stories.

You mean except their own- except mine.

I mean ask a Jew and Christianity, this is fake news asked a Christian and they will say Islam is fake news.

And so this is true of all religions.

It's also true of nations.

Nations exist only in our own imagination.

And it's also true of money and corporations.

The only place Google and Toyota exist is in the stories that our shamans called lawyers invent and spread around and I don't mean to belittle them.

They are the most important thing in the world.

If you can get millions of people to believe in the same fiction it becomes the most powerful thing in the world because it enables them to co-operate effectively.

We live, it seems, in an era now of increasing discooperation, uncooperation.

Our politics are very polarized in every country not just in the usual suspects.

Is that part of what will contribute to the demise of our species?

That depends, I mean we are now gaining really divine abilities of creation.

We are gaining the ability to reengineer and create life.

And the big question is what will we do with these immense powers.

And the only effective way to regulate our immense new powers especially artificial intelligence and bioengineering is through global cooperation.

You cannot regulate AI of biotechnology on the level of a single country.