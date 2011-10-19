Student-loan debt

This website is no longer actively maintained
It’s hard not to notice one of the prevailing narratives coming out of the Occupy Wall Street protests: the weight of student debt. As one scholar summed up the grievances at the “We are the 99 percent” blog through a computer-scripted textual analysis: “Free us from the bondage of our debts and give us a basic ability to survive.”

The current amount of borrowing and student debt has prompted a national conversation over whether these burdened students brought their misfortunes among themselves through poor decision-making or whether they are victims of a system that has failed to deliver on the promise of higher education as a surefire means to a stable, decently paying job. Others still are questioning the notion that obtaining a college degree is even worth the cost at all.

Just how pervasive and burdensome has student debt become in recent years? Here are five things to know:

1. Tuition is rising – fast.  

College tuition across the country has been steadily climbing in the past few years. The average cost of tuition and fees for colleges across the country has grown by more than 400 percent between 1985 and 2005, with costs doubling over the last decade. The rise in tuition has greatly outpaced the rate of inflation as well as medical, energy and housing costs, according to a study by Moody’s Analytics (pdf). In one of the starker examples of tuition hikes over the years, author Michael Lewis notes in his new book, “Boomerang,” that “in 1980 a [University of California] student paid $776 a year in tuition; in 2011 he pays $13,218.”

Exactly why tuition has been increasing at such great speed depends on a variety of factors. Four-year universities generally receive income from a number of sources: state and federal appropriations, alumni giving, endowments and, of course, student tuition. As the recession caused state budgets and university endowments to shrink (university endowments on average reached their lowest point since the Depression in 2010, reports BusinessWeek), colleges have had to make up the cost elsewhere. Moreover, high-profile schools often face pressures to attract and retain top talent by expanding their campuses, building state-of-the-art facilities and increasing services, leaving students to help foot the bill where endowments and other funding fall short. In the high-demand world of education, there are no market forces that compel colleges to push down costs.

Colleges also use student tuition to fund financial aid for financially disadvantaged students, which theoretically creates a bit of a vicious cycle: If schools with funding shortages want to attract bright students with financial need, they need to raise tuition higher yet to cover the cost of providing for these students. Recently, however, reports are revealing that many universities are now putting a stronger emphasis on admitting students who can pay for themselves.

2. While most consumer borrowing has slowed, student loan borrowing continues to grow.

Shrinking funds and limited grants are prompting students nationwide to borrow more and more to get through their education. The aggregate amount of all student loan debt in the country is likely to clear $1 trillion in the coming months. Student loan balances are highest in California and the Northeast, but are rapidly rising in regions like the Southwest. Moody’s Analytics’ July 2011 report found that while aggregate consumer lending balances have gone into decline since 2009, student loan balances continue to grow at a steady rate of more than 10 percent per year. The report also estimates that the pool of borrowers will likely continue to grow at a rate of 2 percent per year.

The economics behind a push for borrowing and obtaining higher education are fairly simple: In tough economic times, the conventional wisdom for those facing unemployment or underemployment is to go back to school, wait until the wave passes, and hopefully graduate with extra skills and credentials that give them an edge in finding employment as recovery begins to pick up. But if long-term economic prospects are dim, as they are proving to be in the current economic downturn, graduates emerge from school with a heavy debt load and few means of paying it off.

So exactly how many students get saddled with debt after graduation, and by how much? Studies from the Project on Student Debt show that 67 percent of students graduating from four-year colleges in 2008 had student loan debt, a 27 percent increase from four years prior. The graduating class of 2011 alone had the highest estimated average student debt at $22,900, according to Mark Kantrowitz of Fastweb.com and FinAid.org – an 8 percent growth from last year and an inflation-adjusted 47 percent increase from just ten years ago.

Not surprisingly, the combination of high student debt and low job prospects has resulted in a spike in federal student loan defaults, with the default rate reaching 8.8 percent in 2010 – the highest rate in more than a decade.

3. Private loans and for-profit colleges are the riskiest choices — but they too are growing.

Loans are typically divided into two categories: federal loans and private loans. Federal educational loans are capped, and interest rates are fixed anywhere from 3.4 to 7.9 percent, depending on the type of loan. However, there is no set limit on the amount of private loans one can take out, or on the interest rates banks can charge for them — and interest rates can change over the years. Private loans are by far the riskiest option a student borrower can make, but private loan borrowing has increased significantly among college undergraduates in recent years. According to the Project on Student Debt, 14 percent of undergraduates took out private loans in the 2007-2008 academic year, up from just 5 percent four years prior. African-American undergraduates were the most likely group to take out private loans, comprising 17 percent of all private student loan borrowers that year.

One of the primary problems with private loans is that it is notoriously difficult to shed once a person has it. In 2005, Congress passed the Bankruptcy Reform Act, which exempted private student loans from being discharged when a person declares bankruptcy. Last year, Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) introduced to Congress HR 5043 – the Private Student Loan Bankruptcy Fairness Act. The Act would allow private student loans to return to their pre-2005 status, eligible to be discharged in bankruptcy alongside other types of consumer debt. The Act, however, has not yet passed a vote in Congress.

Congress has also been working to enact protections for students at for-profit colleges, where more than half of student loan defaults originate. Critics have accused these schools of targeting low-income and minority students for recruitment to bring in funding from financial aid but have few job prospects upon graduation. Attendance at for-profit schools has exploded in recent years — Moody’s notes that though for-profit enrollment still makes up less than 10 percent of the total, the for-profit enrollment volume has tripled over the past 10 years.

In recent years, the Obama administration has passed several regulations that restrict schools from paying recruiters based on the number of students they enroll, and place a higher mandate for states to monitor these schools’ practices. Most recently, it enacted a rule that restricts federal aid for institutions where less than 35 percent of former students are making loan payments each month and where estimated annual loan payments exceed 12 percent of students’ earnings after graduation. The so-called “gainful employment” rule goes into effect July 2012.

4. Community college students face debt problems of their own.

Of course, high-profile, expensive four-year colleges that can require heavy debt burdens are not the only means by which students can get an education. State schools and community colleges are generally more affordable ways to obtain a college degree and competitive skills for the job market. The age of austerity begs the question: “Why end up with tens of thousands of dollars of debt for a brand-name school when you can get the same degree at half the price?”

For middle-class students looking to find ways to cut costs, community colleges are a thrifty option. But for low-income students who generally make up the bulk of the community college population, educational finances are still a problem. Students at community colleges are just as likely to need financial aid as students at other institutions, but have many fewer options to obtain it. A report from The Institute for College Access & Success (pdf) found that while community college students are more likely to receive federal Pell grants, reserved for financially needy students, they are less likely to receive institutional grants, work-study opportunities or state grants. The report states that community college students are less likely to take out federal loans to fund their education, either because they are hesitant to borrow, do not know that they are eligible for federal financial aid, or because some schools do not participate in federal loan programs. In many cases, students who are eligible for federal student loans end up taking out riskier private loans instead.

5. A higher education bubble on the horizon?

With soaring tuition, borrowing and default, fear of a bubble in higher education spending has proven to be “one of the year’s most fashionable ideas.” The idea that an education bubble could burst in the same manner as the housing market did made headlines earlier this year when businessman Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, established the Thiel Fellowship to offer a select group of young adults $100,000 each not to go to college and start companies instead. In an interview with the National Review, Thiel said:

[The education bubble] is, to my mind, in some ways worse than the housing bubble. There are a few things that make it worse. One is that when people make a mistake in taking on an education loan, they’re legally much more difficult to get out of than housing loans. With housing, typically they’re non-recourse — you can just walk out of the house. With education, they’re recourse, and they typically survive bankruptcy. If you borrowed money and went to a college where the education didn’t create any value, that is potentially a really big mistake …

In response to Thiel’s ideas, Slate’s Annie Lowrey scoffed at the idea that current trends in educational borrowing are similar to the subprime mortgage crisis:

It could be that Thiel is right, that college students, en masse, are overpaying for their educations. But it seems more likely that some college students attending certain types of schools are overpaying. If you want to be an aerospace engineer and have the chops to get into Caltech, the quality of the education, contacts, and fellow students on offer might really be worth $200,000 to you. A diploma from the school practically guarantees a good salary.

That is not true for many other institutions—particularly not for online, for-profit schools, the worst of which egregiously overcharge for worthless degrees … But that marketplace is rapidly changing. The federal government is cracking down. Share prices for such companies have plummeted. Students have gotten savvier. Low-cost, high-quality competitors have entered the market. It might take some time. But tuition should drop too.

But what of the loan bubble, the outstanding pool of nearly $1 trillion in debt students have racked up paying those spiraling tuitions? It is worrisome, but mostly for the individuals on the hook for ballooning payments, not for the whole financial system, as with mortgage-backed debt.

While the debate rages on over whether an educational bubble is really on the brink of bursting, it may be much clearer to see how trends in debt and educational payoff are causing major shifts in the idea of education in American culture. Far from yesterday’s assumption that all education is valuable education, and that paying a premium for a degree from a prestigious university is a safe investment for a secure, well-paying job, today’s resounding advice is much different: choose your field of study carefully, consider affordable options above prestige and don’t make the assumption that a degree from a high-profile institution will grant significant employment advantages.

Comments

  • Nbamj

    Look at when government started giving monies for college and that’s when the prices started to soar.  The colleges got greedy and wanted in on that “free” gov. money so they started raising their costs.  Just like when I was a labor and delivery nurse and had an infant of my own and had to buy formula that the doctor recommended for my child at the time because of jaundice.  One week it was .79 a can the next $1.67.  I went to work and asked “what gives?”  The other nurse said, “oh.. that formula was WIC approved last week.”  Colleges did the same thing!!!

  • Anonymous

    disagree.  Colleges started meeting the demands of the consumer at that time.  If little johnny wants a private bathroom, then little johnny gets one…. and he’ll need a tutor, and free health care, and and and and. 

  • Ritarig

    What is not noted here is that student loans are not forgiveable when one declares bankruptcy.  It’s like taxes–no relief.   How about going to a vocational school, learn a trade, make enough money to go to college if you still want to.  Not everyone is college material, but mommy and daddy don’t want to hear that their precious darling should be a mechanic–which is what s/he wants to do anyway.

  • Sleepless in Kentucky

    went back to college @ 55 to complete a Bachelor’s degree hoping it would help break the chains of poverty…three years (and $8900 remaining balance on student loan) later…no gainful employment and no prospects for this soon-to-be 58 year old…so tired of trying, only to find that the bar keeps getting  raised higher

  • Tunacasserole

    i have no sympathy for undergraduate students who pay (borrow) big bucks for college. it is an unnecessary luxury unless you have such profound special needs or limitations that can not be provided for by community or state institutions, you are just a spoiled brat brainwashed by the school and your parents that you are somehow entitled to a free ride at the country club of your choice.

  • Cleap

    and mechanics usually make good money: sometimes more than the average public school teacher, which requries a four-year degree…

  • anonymous.

    Not true. As someone who has had to borrow money, I know the situation. My Father died when I was a teenager and the state barely gives me any money nor does the community. I’ve had to pay what I could out of pocket and borrow the rest, I had no choice. I’ve worked my way through college full time for 7 years and am just now graduating because I’ve only been able to afford a few semesters at a time before I would have to take a financial break. Some people over-borrow, yes. I never have. I think it’s ridiculous that people always assume that kids with loan debt are just lazy jerks living off of the u.s. education money. I’m not living in luxury–I’m struggling to get by because my loan payments are astronomical. 

  • “Spoiled Brat”

    was not asking for sympathy from you or anybody…and I do not belong to a country club you self-righteous tunahead!

  • Egghead

    It is noted in the article, twice. I don’t think you read the article very carefully.

  • Lexiemonkey

    I had to borrow on my loans and believe me it was not a choice I’d make again.I am not a spoiled brat.What some people do not realize is the fact our economy sucks and when your let go from a job and can’t find a new one your screwed.

  • http://pulse.yahoo.com/_CQEISZUHQRAMNNAAA2W4S3UGYQ Temet Nosce

    Its not as simple as that Tunacasserole, yet I see where you are coming from.  The truth is, that the world is becoming increasing harder and harder to live in.  For a lot of people like myself, who owe money, the debt seems insurmountable to overcome in this economy.  I might have to eat just Tuna Casserole for the rest of my life, just to survive!!!

  • Kentucky Blue

    Apology to “Tunacasserole” for the “Tunahead” reference.  The internet is a powerful tool, but, can oftentimes lead to spontaneous combustion, when emotions are involved…I am better than that.  I apologize.
     

  • http://www.davidgagne.net/ DVG

    Tuition is rising quickly.  Fast is an adjective.  Quickly is an adverb.

    But, of course, the fact that nobody cares explains why everything about education in America is failing.

  • Ealampman

    It’s really quite simple. This is the new formula: either don’t get a higher education and therefore don’t get into student-load debt, OR try to better yourself and your life (we aren’t just talking about jobs here. what about the value of expanding your brain, your worldview . . . you know, learning?) and incur student-loan debt, and lots of it. With the rising costs of tuition, even an “affordable” school becomes something a young person cannot any longer save for and pay for by having a summer job and working part time while attending classes. That is what’s wrong, plain and simple.

  • KMP

    I work for a college; specifically, running the department responsible for collecting tuition.  I’ve been in the industry for close to 15 years, and I have seen a definite shift in WHO takes responsibility for paying tuition.  15 years ago, if the family could not cover the bill with savings, over 90% of families chose to cover the difference using a PARENT loan in addition to the modest Federal Stafford Loans available for students.  Today, it is the opposite.  Parents seem to have enough of their own debt and specifically want the students to borrow private loans (at a higher interest rate that a parent loan) in addition to the Stafford Loans.  A downturn in the economy has lead to some of this shift, but it started well before the downturn did.  It’s my personal opinion, based on observation, less and less people save for their childrens’ college costs.  We as a society have placed too much value on immediate gratification, as assume that we’ll “just get a loan” when necessary expenses come up.  I’m aware it is a generalization, and am very aware of those who truly needed to borrow student loans due to family circumstances, but I believe far less students would have had to borrow to the extent they did had there been less new cars, oversized homes, and new furniture in some family budgets.

  • Elphaba78

    I am 32 and after 13 years of trying am still a year and a half from reaching my B.A.  Why has it taken so long?  Because I’ve had to work full time since I was about 16.  Yes, 16.  I was still in high school, worked two part time jobs to help my struggling family AND graduated with a 3.8 GPA.  Yes, I’m proud of that.  But like you, I’m frustrated that it’s been so difficult to obtain the degree that I thought would free me from this life. My point being, not all students are freeloaders. A lot of us are adults who have been working our butts off for a very long time. We’re a part of the student population that is often ignored.  As for all the commentary about community colleges being cheaper and whatnot, it is true that they are, but most only offer an A.A degree which is basically useless in the job market.  

  • Mark

    http://oxforddictionaries.com/definition/fast

    The Oxford Dictionary disagrees with you.  Fast is, and has always been, an adverb.  Not all adverbs end in “-ly.”  But otherwise I agree with your general sentiment.

  • PrivilegedPoor

    My daughter is a senior in high school right now, and we are in the midst of the college application process. Our current experience proves it is a fallacy that private, “brand-name” colleges are only for the rich. Most are trying very hard to increase economic and cultural diversity at their institutions. They have need-blind admissions policies and with their hefty endowments are able to offer generous–often loan-free–financial aid packages. Together my husband and I have never earned more than what is considered the median family income for our small city in the Midwest, and since the economy crashed we have been subsisting on two part-time jobs and have not been able to put anything additional aside in our daughter’s already meager college savings account. But because she is an excellent and motivated student, she is being “recruited” by several private schools, any of which will end up costing less than the state university that we both graduated from.

  • Ejs4732

    Simple cost benefit analysis, go in with your eyes open and if the field your considering has a lower salary then perhaps a lower priced state school and/or community college is a wiser choice. Financial enslavement is crippling, avoid it at all costs.

  • Peckcmpvc

    Just what I need to hear when I have one at a community college and another (undecided) going next year.  Who needs all that debt?  It’s the trying to keep up with the Joneses that puts we working and middle class people into debt.  Remove the stigma of attending a community college and/or learning a blue collar trade instead of feeling your kid absolutely has to go into the white collar, 9 to 5, treadmill in order to be accepted.  It’s not for everyone.  What’s important is to be a hard-working, law abiding person who gives back to the community.  

  • Peckcmpvc

    The people who “work the system” ruin it for the rest of us.

  • Anonymous

    There they go again!

    Rising college costs really accelerated after then California Governor Reagan targeted higher education in response to Vietnam protests.

     He called protesting students “brats,” “freaks,” and “cowardly fascists.” And when it came to “restoring order” on unruly campuses he
    observed, “If it takes a bloodbath, let’s get it over with. No more appeasement!    
        
    Several days later four Kent State students were shot to death. In the aftermath of this tragedy Mr. Reagan declared his remark was only a “figure of speech.” He added that anyone who was upset by it was “neurotic.” He then began dismantling support for higher ed by:
    a. calling for an end to free tuition for state college and university students,         
    b. annually demanding 20% across-the-board cuts in higher education funding,
    c. repeatedly slashing construction funds for state campuses
    d. engineering the firing of Clark Kerr, the popular President of the University of California, and     
    e. declaring that the state “should not subsidize intellectual curiosity

    Also, stock held private colleges like the online “university” of Phoenix expect large profits, and often do, at the students’ and taxpayer’ often huge expense.

    Kiplinger, which offers financial advice, reported that 39 of the top 100 four-year public colleges charged about the same or less than the average annual in-state full price, which was $15,213. Many were a lot lower.

    The average total per year for a student in a PRIVATE school is
    $35,600, according to the non-profit College Board, which owns and administers the SAT as well as other exams and programs.

    1 Timothy 6:10,  “The love of money is a root of all kinds of evil”

  • J.V. Hodgson

    All I can contribute here is a personal situation where we were able to fund our sons ability to get a Phd
    The first four years at Rochester cost $20,000 for fees and onsite accomodation in the first 2 years, he then moved to rented accomodatioThe average cost fees accomodation and food plus abit of spending money was on average $32,000
    1993-1998 Bsc Moved to pennstate for masters and Phd Including the stipend of those 4 years we paid around $16,000 for 4years and the stipend was about the same. the result is 8 years *$32k = $256,000 is what it costs. Bsc half that and all payable, for masters and Phd cost us another $64K = $192K.
    Thats a hellof a cost  for most people to save over the first 20 years of a childs life
    We wereluck both my wife and I had good jobs and little nest eggs via parents that helped save the money.
    In todays economic America something has to be done when the equivalent cost in China is zero on fees and UK $15k for a three year BSc course plus accom etc.
    Regards,
    Hodgson.

  • Anonymous

    The United States accounts for 47 percent of the world’s total military spending, however the U.S.’s share of the world’s GDP is about 21 percent

  • Mona-bb_2010

    You still have to have the money to go to vocational school, I don’t think they are giving those away for free

  • Williams_judith

    There is a law that says the government has to repay your loan if you make under a certain income. There is paperwork to fill out. I did this because at 62 and living in a rural area I just haven’t been able to find work so I decided to retire. I realize a lot of people will find fault with me for shirking my responsibilities and increasing the burden on society but I didn’t feel I had a choice. I have worked hard all my life, paid all taxes and been an obedient citizen. Now I will live the best I can on SS and still contribute what I can when I can.

  • Oxana

    i went to a community college and then a state university, and somehow still ended up with 40k in student loans! No doubt, I have made some bad choices along the way. But i also didn’t have a family to help me or a parents house to live in…And I worked through out my years in school. I was influenced by the idea that I was “investing” in my future. My reality now – I am a contractor that gets paid less than $10 per hour. And I am way better than my employer, but he has a firm, equipment and a name. And I can’t even sign my work, because he signs it. And I would love to start my own business, but who would give me a loan, when I already have 40k and can’t even afford to pay it back…

  • http://www.education4military.com Joe_Cool

    Agreed! I am currently having this problem with a 40 hr. week 9-5 job, I’d like get higher degree but the cost too much of a burden, I can only imagine what the current students have deal with.

  • Just Me

    While I know there are hardship cases (just reading the comments, I
    can see there are), I just don’t have the sympathy to be paying off my
    own loans and then have to pay off someone else via my taxes..  I’ve seen too many students who accept the highest loan amount offer they can get, then go buy high end sound systems for they’re home theater.  I even had one  roommate who couldn’t come up with the cash to pay for his half of the electric bill, but had no problem maxing out a couple credit cards to buy new electronics because he was bored with what he had.  His goal for after college: declare bankruptcy to wipe the loans and credit card debt, and then wait the 10 years for his credit to clear.  He had it planned that way from freshman year. 

    I spent 5 years at a state school and graduated last year.  Yeah, I have some debt, but I am confident that I will pay it off in a timely manner as my older siblings have done with their non high end jobs.  One works at The Home Depot, the other at Barnes and Noble.  They’re not paid great, and neither am I, but we’re managing to pay off our loans without resorting to a diet high in Ramen.

