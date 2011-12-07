This website is no longer actively maintained
The Daily Need

Are we becoming a police state? Five things that have civil liberties advocates nervous

By

December 7, 2011

Oakland police officers in riot gear line Frank H. Ogawa plaza, the site of an Occupy Wall Street encampment, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Is our Constitution under siege?

Many civil liberties advocates fear it might be. They’re worried about a provision tucked into the 2012 National Defense Authorization Act, approved by the Senate last week, that would allow the military to detain without a trial any American citizen accused of being a terrorist, or of supporting terrorists who plot attacks against the United States. The ACLU called the proposal “an extreme position that will forever change our country.”

The indefinite detention provision is just one of many trends in policing and law enforcement that have civil liberties advocates alarmed. New external threats, as well as technological advancements, are posing new challenges to our Constitutional rights, advocates say. Policymakers are debating those issues in Congress and in the courts right now, and the decisions they make could have fundamental consequences for what it means to be an American.

Here are five issues that are especially worrisome to civil liberties watchdogs:

1. Indefinite military detentions of U.S. citizens

The provision, part of the bill that authorizes Pentagon spending for 2012, was drafted by Sen. Carl Levin of Michigan and Sen. John McCain of Arizona, and has bipartisan support in the Senate. The thinking, according to supporters, is that “America is part of the battlefield” in the so-called war on terror, as Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire put it, so Americans should be fair game when it comes to finding and arresting terrorists.

The bill, however, takes the power to arrest and detain terrorists away from law enforcement officials, like the police or FBI, and gives it to the military, which, under the law, would have the power to imprison an American who “substantially supports” Al Qaeda, the Taliban or “associated forces” indefinitely, “without trial until the end of the hostilities.” And those hostilities aren’t likely to “end” any time soon, since the law that authorizes the use of military force against terrorists has no expiration date.

2. Targeting U.S. citizens for killing

Last week, lawyers for the Obama administration defended for the first time the administration’s decision to target radical Yemeni cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, an American citizen, for killing. Awlawki, who was born in New Mexico, was killed in an American missile strike in September; the ACLU has criticized the targeted killing program as blatantly violating the Fifth Amendment, which guarantees that no American citizen shall “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

At a national security conference last week, the lawyers for the Obama administration, CIA counsel Stephen Preston and Pentagon counsel Jeh Johnson, said American citizens are legitimate targets for killing when they take up arms against the U.S., according to the Associated Press. Jameel Jaffer, a deputy legal director for the ACLU, said in an interview in September that the targeted killing program sets up a precedent in which “U.S. citizens far from any battlefield can be executed by their own government.”

3. Arresting witnesses for recording police actions

The raids at Occupy Wall Street encampments across the country have earned media attention primarily for their glaring instances of police brutality. But they’ve also tested the boundaries of police authority when it comes to limiting media access to police operations. As many as 30 journalists have been arrested covering Occupy protests, including many who clearly identified themselves as credentialed members of the media. Officials in New York and L.A., for example, have also tried to tightly restrict media access to the Occupy encampments, setting up barricades far away from the actual raids and allowing only hand-picked journalists to go behind police lines.

Civil liberties advocates have decried these tactics as attempts to stifle media coverage of the raids. But the media blackouts are representative of a broader trend in law enforcement in recent years in which the police have been arresting citizens simply for recording official police actions in public places. Twelve states, for example, have adopted “eavesdropping” laws that prohibit people from videotaping police actions without the officers’ consent. And in California, police officials have openly stated that they will arrest people taking photographs without “apparent esthetic value” if those people seem suspicious. Several courts have ruled these policies unconstitutional.

4. Using GPS to track your every move

The Supreme Court is scheduled to rule soon on a case that could have far-reaching consequences for privacy in the 21st Century. The justices were asked to decide whether the police could use GPS devices to track people suspected of crimes without first obtaining a warrant. Police across the country use GPS devices to track the movements of thousands of criminal suspects every year, but critics say the practice violates the Fourth Amendment prohibition against “unreasonable searches and seizures.”

In oral arguments in November, several justices expressed concern that, as technology improves, the power to track a U.S. citizens’ every move would only become more dangerous. “If you win this case, then there is nothing to prevent the police or the government from monitoring 24 hours a day the public movement of every citizen of the United States,” Justice Stephen Breyer told the lawyer for the Justice Department, which is defending warrantless GPS tracking. That, Breyer added, “sounds like ’1984.’”

5. Surveillance drones spying on American soil

The use of drones to spy on states like Pakistan and Iran has become so popular in national security circles that many domestic law enforcement agencies are now considering using these spy planes to conduct covert surveillance on American soil. Drones are already used to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, but now many police officials across the country are advocating for the use of drones in other types of police actions, like hunting fugitives, finding missing children and monitoring protest movements.

These drones, advocates note, can not only monitor large urban expanses, they can also use artificial intelligence “seek out and record certain types of suspicious behavior,” whatever that may be. The Orlando police, for example, initially requested two spy drones to help police the Republican National Convention next year, before changing their minds for budgetary reasons. Some police officials have even openly discussed arming the spy planes with “non-lethal weapons” like Tasers or bean bag guns.

These drones, and other tactics imported from battlefield to American soil, are an example of how the “war on terror” has threatened core protections guaranteed to American citizens by the Constitution, civil liberties advocates say. The erosion of these protections has been supported by both Democrats and Republicans alike. And, as the ACLU put it, the debate over these tactics “goes to the very heart of who we are as Americans.”

Last modified: December 7, 2011 at 10:47 am
Comments

  • Anonymous

    All your points are certainly valid. 
    Another thing that bothers me nowadays is that our Supreme Court has decided that IT will decide what the law is, and to hell with what a law might actually STATE very clearly. 
    The constitution is very clear that no person’s property may be taken without due process…yet SCOTUS has allowed law enforcement officials to confiscate property and money without due process because “they’re probably drug dealers, and we just KNOW they’re up to something”. 
    And the Civil Rights Act outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, or national origin…yet SCOTUS allows racial discrimination under the guise of “affirmative action” because some are (apparently) a little “more equal” than others.
    Nothing worse for a nation than having its laws overturned just because a certain group…whether liberal or conservative…doesn’t like that law and wishes it were different.

  • Les930

    This is all very terrifying. Our most important rights are being discarded as so much trash in this environment of fear. I am personally more concerned with the threat of a military state that denies us due process than I am of any other threat. We applauded the Egyptian activists who were willing to risk harm to broadcast their mistreatment and make their concerns known, yet this is seen as a criminal act in our country, the land of liberty and justice for all. This is a sad time for our Constitution. My apologies to Thomas Jefferson.

  • NMeher

    This MUST-stop or we will be living in a Fascist country! Imagine it happening to you. You’re taking a picture and some cop comes along who has no aesthetic and can make a decision to throw you in jail and not even tell anyone where you are. No phone call, you just disappear. We hear about this in other countries and we are all outraged now it’s here. Just another thing to scare us into submission.

  • http://www.facebook.com/SeattleBenJammin Ben Jammin

    “Becoming” a police state?  Shit we ARE a police state…

  • Jim O’Halloran

    This report could just as easily have been about Iran, USSR (yes, they’re still the same despite a name change), China, or Syria.  Every place you see “U.S” remove and replace with any of the above countries’ names.  Surprising, isn’t it?

  • Lrusch2

    I would like to know WHY the public is not made aware of the bills that Congress votes on.  I know we can somehow look them up.  But most people don’t know how or really care enough to sit every day researching bills up for vote in Congress.  Something of this magnitude should be put on public ballot or publicized so the American people have a chance to voice their opinions to their legislators.  This is really underhanded to do something like this.

  • http://twitter.com/TroyJMorris Troy Morris

    Read different news sources that do tell about it. I read about it about a week before hand. Change your news source– advertisers will follow when we stop watching garbage (even for laughs).

  • http://pulse.yahoo.com/_SCV2NFHLMLXKJSLD3UC5BCOAJ4 Lady Jane

    May I say one more time??? We are not free and the terror from without is the terror our government is voting into place. People are sleeping and not aware of the tragedy that is going on around them. Stop believing the propoganda (1. convincing victims that they are not being victimized; 2. causing victims to turn on other victims to victimize them). If you don’t believe propoganda, you are the enemy…you know, if you are not with us, you are against us. WAKE UP!!!

  • LInnysm

    Horrifying

  • marty

    who opposed the bill?

  • plothridge

    Are
    my American friends paying attention to our continual loss of liberty,
    and to the culling of our constitutional rights? It appears that the 4th
    Amendment has been replaced with the “Thoughtcrime” manifesto.
    Baaaaaaaah, my fellow sheep… “If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever.” ~George Orwell

  • http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=586660138 Anne Stevens Frost

    Just to clarify, Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution, but I see your point. His over all political views would not have held with the current state of affairs. 

  • Jimmie_401

    Afghanistan needs a workable constitution-”I know! Why don’t we send them our Constitution? After all,we’re not using it anymore…”

  • Anonymous

    They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.
    -= 1775 =-Benjamin Franklin
    I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around will deprive the people of all property until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.-= Letter to the Secretary of the Treasury Albert Gallatin (1802) 3rd president of US (1743 – 1826) =-American Patriots are needed again. Gird youselves.

  • http://twitter.com/Fsmarin Fred Marin

    I’m afraid it’s too late to “go quietly”, the U.S. government is in for a fight…too much bloodshed, fighting, and turmoil…it took a little time but a lot of people have finally realized that nothing is nothing and that in the scheme of things all naysayers of the U S of A will be squashed…so…to speak up or not to speak up is the question…the movement is…to speak up…

  • Cfo

    With regard to issue #2, Americans have been legally targeted for death without due process continously since before the birth of the nation eg. Native Americans, African Americans and Confederate soldiers etc. Anyone who for any intents or purposes foregoes their citizenship in favor of some other non-American identity is fair game. The only viable exclusion to this would be from those citizens fervent that their unconventional ideals are indeed American and identify them as such eg. Medical-marijuana advocates, GLTB activists and American Socialist Reformers etc. With regard to issue #4, the first group of people who should be tracked with GPS 24/7 is law-enforcement. Let’s see how they like it before applying it to the citizenship at large.

  • Arsnof Arsnof

    Technically, you could say that, at the time, Native Americans were tribal and not citizens. Also, Blacks were considered property, not people and, as they had seceded from the Union, Confederate soldiers were not American. 

  • Ellen

    The National Defense Authorization Act is very troubling in the direction it is leading our country. What is in some ways even more disturbing is the lack of coverage about this act in the mainstream media. I am not a big TV watcher but I do listen to NPR often and seek out the news on a regular basis in other forms. Unfortunately I did not hear about it until too late and even then, was barely able to find adequate information on it expect through some more obscure news sites and the ACLU. For any of you who may be concerned, please continue to share the word with those that you know in order to increase awareness. If you have action items, even better. The Patriot act is another similar example that had dangerous outcomes for our civil liberties. Even just a few lines tucked into a lengthy bill can have a great impact on our future and the only way to change this is to get involved, educate ourselves and others and to use our voices to make collective change. 

  • Aaron H.

    I actually read that portion of the bill outlining Terrorism and it explicitly states that it doesn’t apply to American citizens or legal aliens. I think it would behoove the readers to actually download the PDF of the bill and read it instead of listening to the “Reporter.” But I agree with the policing of the Occupy movement and the mishandling of journalists. it couldn’t be more obvious that something screwy is going on here.

  • ControlBurn2012

    By our own division we have not been paying attention. Liberals laugh at the Tea Party and hate everything they stand for? Conservatives think OWS is laughable and pathetic? The real truth is that both sides have the same concerns but are ineffective in fighting the real problem as we are too busy ignoring and dismissing what the others are saying. This loss of liberty is exactly what the Tea Party has been complaining about where Obama is concerned as they are generally an older crowd who has lived through some of this before and may recognize the steps toward loss of freedom. Younger and more liberal people are not so familiar with how the loss of liberty occurs gradually until one day it’s gone. The young liberals can be tireless warriors once they understand who the problem really is. There doesn’t have to be agreement on every detail, of course, as that’s what makes this country great. We should, however, all have the best interest of our country on our minds every day and to that end we must stand together never to let an outside influence tear us apart.

  • Todd Clifton

    It does say that – but – further down it contradicts it’s self – and – say’s that it does apply to Americans

  • sharon

    http://motherjones.com/mojo/2011/12/five-things-know-about-detention-defense-bill

    “The bill no longer authorizes the indefinite military detention of Americans captured in the US. ”

  • Mary

    Everyone needs to watch John Perkins on Globalization at  http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFC18pFvo1g&feature=share…

  • melissa

    i believe that we are a police state.. its not fair what they are doing. we have no rights any more, you even have to get a permit to protest.. and can be charged for the police that are dicking around watching you

  • LBlucher

    Whew, I was beginning to think it was just me being paranoid. Glad to see PBS writing about many of the things that concern me. Not that it makes me feel that much better. Most Americans remain more concerned about their reality shows and their sports teams than they are about the indefinite detention bill, which threatens their freedom and that of their children. As unconstitutional as the Patriot Act was, this could be a bigger blow to civil liberty, as it shreds our constitution.

  • Shelli Buda

    Of course we are a police state… look around!  And, they just keep on building more and more jails!  Whatever will they do once we are all incarcerated?

  • Anonymous

    Somebody needs to fund a major lawsuit and attack this package.  With this going on, we are not free people.

  • Idonno

    Well, I think on a spiritual level the very essence of the US will no longer be the same. These kinds of laws stifle free thought, free will and the fruits of innovation and imagination. The Divine Providence or the idea that the citizen shapes the direction of the nation will no longer matter in any sized constituency. Look at all the nations where people are not allowed to think. Where the only recourse in through religion because civil liberty does not exist. I don’t know, but history provides no great example of this working out very well…and, maybe Canada is looking a lot better…

  • Tameekas

    do obama bees doing dis sheet? he gots to do betta

  • Clstine65

    This is a goddamn outrage. People need to remember who drafted and voted for this fascist b.s. and make sure they never get voted into office again. They will literally force the common people to start an uprising if things like this continue. NO ONE should be sitting around and doing nothing about this……

  • http://sayyes.tumblr.com sayyes

    Thank you! This is so well written and brings together a lot of information in a succinct and readable manner, but… why did you continually keep qualifying factual statements with “civil liberties advocates say”? These are all FACTS, they are things that will affect people’s lives, and anyone who is an American (meaning anyone who lives under the rules laid out in the U.S. Constitution) should be extremely concerned about what’s happening. 

    This is not something that should be reported in a way that seems intended to divide people or provide a false sense of objectivity—you are allowed (thanks to both the First Amendment and your rights as a human being) to come out and say, “here are the rights guaranteed to every American by our Constitution, and here is what the government is attempting to do right now to strip you of those rights.”

    For example, this sentence should read like this: “These drones, and other tactics imported from battlefield to American soil, are an example of how the “war on terror” has threatened core protections guaranteed to American citizens by the Constitution.” PERIOD. It’s a fact. Own it. Report it as such. Again, thank you.

  • DollParts

    FEMA camps, huh?  

  • http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1528940071 Fiona Mackenzie

    There seem to be a great many people who are quite enthusiastic about fascism, so long as they are on the right side of it.  Most of those are mistaken in their belief that they WILL be on the safe side.

  • Fspllc

    It is a shame that this type of info is kept out of mainstream media, and id further stiffled in the public. It is obvious that peace loving truthsayers are demonized while the masses are steadily fed misinformation and misdirected. Like the matrix, I took the “wake-up” pill; there’s no going back. …but I will not be a slave to the beast that “they” have been/are building. Look up Rothschild’s usury banking (fraud/debt slavery), Tavistock-Department of Psychological Warfare England-MK-Ultra (mind control ops), false flag ops (lots of history, 9/11 was too)…just to name a few. The terrorists are our leaders who “run game” (i.e. crs-cause-reaction-solution). Bush’s Patriot Act is identical to Hitler’s Reichstag Act. Our tax dollars not spent how we the people expect, but rather on enternment camps and worse. “They” justify with summits and agendas (Rio summit,agenda 21, U.N., Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations, Rockefeller, etc.) These are all criminals similar to SPECTRE of James Bond Thunderball ’65. They feign philanthropy while nefariously plotting humanity. They have literally waged war on us all (Zionists , some freemasons, and others). There will be no peace or true freedom on earth until they are all ousted. Time is of the essence since they have been preparing for decades/generations, and are far more advanced than Hitler was, as well as learned from his mistakes. It is far worse than we can imagine; it’s crucial. We, the 99.9% must peacefully unite. Spread the Word. One Love.

  • Asdfguy

    Same thing they are doing now – lots of cheap labor.

  • Asdfguy

     the first group of people who should be tracked with GPS 24/7 is law-enforcement
    +1

  • Susansmf

    We are becoming a police state & it is shocking. We have our Sec of State Clinton preaching to the Russians & we are worse.Thank you to the ACLU for its continued vigilance in protecting our Constitutional rights.

  • Amdaddypeter

    Standing strong against this trend until it is remedied is important.

  • Charles Knause

    The so-called “respect” for law and order that we were all bought up to “respect” has shown itself to be very one sided. WE THE PEOPLE are supposed to honor and respect all the laws of the land that the power structure enacts against us and our interests, but they themselves have shown that they will, in fact, not be bound by any law save only the one law that they honor and respect and that is the law of the jungle.

    Hitler summed up the attitude of all military police state dictatorships when he made his infamous statement that “You have the courts and the lawyers and I have a million machine guns; lets see who will win.”

    The attitude of the US power structure at this moment in history is no different. What it really brings into question however, is the argument raised by Howard Zinn in his A PEOPLES HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES where he states that laws made by one class to regulate, control, and circumscribe the behavior of another usually weaker class are inherently unjust and unfair. 

    This was summed up nicely by someone from the days of the post Civil War robber barons who stated “If you steel a loaf of bread you go to prison, if you steal a railroad you go to the Senate.”

    A better quote from our own era might be-”If you own a gun you can rob a bank, if you own a bank you can rob the world!”

    That pretty much covers the nature of law and whose interests laws generally protect. It is a fact however, that the founding documents of the American republic were the flower of the European Enlightenment and carried forward into law something that had actually had to be fought for and defended on a regular basis if it was to have any real value for people.

    That was summed up by Jefferson or was it Adams? when he said-”You have your republic now let’s see if you can keep it.”

    Human history is an ongoing struggle between civilization and barbarism. The forces of creation vs. the forces of destruction, the forces of life vs. death. There is no guarantee as to which of these forces that make up our nature will in the end or at any particular time prevail.

    As the present world order decends into chaos new creative forces will emerge like the mythical Phoenix from the embers of the old order. 

    Destruction and oppression are all the forces left in the hands of the present US power structure. There days are numbered. A new day is dawning for America and the world. 

  • http://www.facebook.com/ed.hino Ed Hino

    we  been using vietnam war tactics on americans since theend of the rvn war using helicopters for traffic reporting using helicopters to chase cars criminals swat teams wtf they even use flak jackets and automatic weapons if auto matic assulat weapons hadnt been made legal we wouldnt have all theses rambo mentally folks using guns on other innocent americans same as now folks got more paraniod since jr bush became/was appointe  president with fisa laws usa patriot act damn man thisw country went insane after 9/11

  • http://www.facebook.com/ed.hino Ed Hino

    mentally ill folks with guns kill not the other way around 

  • Dave
  • H Stenstrom

    The first two points on the list annoys me. Indefinite detention of people is bad whether or not they are US citizens. Actually, I think it’s worse when people are kidnapped on foreign soil to be put in places like Guantanamo.

    Likewise, kill lists are unacceptable regardless of the citizenship of the people on it. An American life is not more worth than an Afghan or French life. Human rights are for humans.

  • Dave
  • anonymous

    Who was aware of it before it passed? Not many. I sent an e-mail to the president the day before..5 minutes after I was informed.

  • Bubblesntrouble

    isnt there a law that says that the military can not be used against the American people?

  • Eleventyonetigers

      Which has already happened. The FDIC is fundamentally illegal and unlawful, since it is simply an insurance company that is based in Europe, and this is part of how we became so far into debt! This was NEVER supposed to happen, according to the Constitution!

  • Eleventyonetigers

      See that? Edited by a moderator. If it was nothing but cursing, sure. But, what was Ben saying?

  • http://www.facebook.com/people/Lawrence-Neal/100001209265678 Lawrence Neal

    Don’t let the brutality be forgotten.  Display your outrage.  Make Pike’s name synonymous with pepper spray.  Log onto:http://www.cafepress.com/qqqquips/8340041

  • Ferncapella

    This is a vital point if we want to evolve as a humanity.  They want a One World government, but instead what is evolving is our Oneness coming to light, where we see that if I harm you I am only hurting myself.  We are all in this together, as they say. 

  • http://twitter.com/jonathanjbarnes Jonathan Barnes

    All of these issues are very real and we all need to make our voices heard here if we want to protect our constitution and everything America stood for before this broken system we have here. We have the power! Don’t forget that…

    http://www.collapsenet.com/154.html

  • Ferncapella

    That was perfectly said.  You are my hero of today.  One Love and Giving Thanks.

  • tekronicusssmaximusss

    in the big picture we pay the police to protect and their power is taken advantage of. so we let GPS’s and whatnot track people, and let them spy on us and know waht we’re doing and then that gets taken advantage of. FUCK THIS PIECE OF SHIT COUNTRY. GARBAGE. Going to Germany in next 3-5 years to enjoy and reap the benefits of the best roads in the world, the 2nd largest domestic exporter in the world, and the 3rd largest economy in the world. Fuck the US. America is SO DONE being on top. Everyone gets a turn taking it in the ass, and nows that time for us.

  • Diogenesthecynic2002

    After 9/11/01 and the passage of the Patriot Act and formation of the Department of Homeland Security all local police forces were integrated into a Homeland Security network and were provided with training and equipment for dealing with the war on terror here inside the US. While the target initially was Islamist extremists very quickly it was expanded to domestic critics and dissidents of all stripes. That is consistent with the paranoid style in American society in which someone always has to be targeted to blame the country’s ills. Once it was communists, now it is dissidents of all types.

  • Occupy Tea Party

    YES. Exactly. If a “right winger” told a “liberal” that the sky was blue on a given day, the “liberal” would vehemently disagree until blue in the face, and vice versa. Our population is SO polarized politically as, inversely, the two major political parties grow all the more indistinguishable. We are in a SERIOUS state of decline, and the greater the divide, the simpler it is for those in power to conquer. It’s sadly amusing how, really, the core problems protested at OWS are are nearly identical to those addressed at Tea Party rallies and, yet, most dismiss one another as ‘Teabaggers’ and the ‘Flea Party.’ If we don’t learn to look past our relatively minor and frequently petty differences (as preschool-ey as it sounds), we will much too soon regret it.

  • Diogenesthecynic2002

    Please get hold of a copy of the latest book by Morris Berman “Why America Failed: The Roots of Imperial Decline” This is a follow-up to his previous book “Dark Ages America: The Final Phase of Empire” Berman moved to Cuernavaca, Mexico in 2004 after Bush remained in the presidency (whether elected or not–I expect the latter) Berman in this latest book I think has described better than anyone else the essential qualities of this country and its people that have brought it to the present condition. There is no real culture in this country if by culture you mean something that is worth preserving. We have created a trash culture, and that trash culture has risen to the top and is running things. No wonder so many of us have either left or plan to leave. I am one.

  • Raymond Wallace

    I agree…but this has evolved too far.  I would suggest familiarizing myself with the burning ship/rat paradigm if I were you.  That ability to perceive reality will get you killed.  Thank God I’m stupid as dirt.  Palin 2012!

  • Raymond Wallace

    How very adorable of you.  Just imagine all the ideals that are supposed to make us a free and just society.  Imagine now the diametric opposite of those.  That’s what we have now.  Or very soon, but you don’t really need to be a mathematician to get ahead of this particular curve.  I know I’m extremely cynical, but that’s not the worst part.  The worst part is seeing my incredibly cynical projections met and even exceeded at every opportunity.  This last decade or so I’ve consoled myself with the belief that I’m paranoid or alarmist.  I know most people love being right, but it can be a living hell.

  • kim

    hey jonathan. i checked out what you posed, collapsenet. interesting site and lots of good info. can i ask what you (or maybe if you can speak at all to what you think collapsenet as a whole) think(s) of the idea of during/after the collapse you see coming, implementing a resource based economy, or what the venus project and the zeitgeist movement promote? are you familiar with these ideas?

  • Andrewpierce

    Our government is trying to turn our country into the very places we have been fighting like Veit Nam and North Koria, don’t our government know that the people will not stand for this treatment for long, aventually the people will fight back and then we will have deaths in the millions, both citizen and government officials alike, we will be just like Nazi Germany.

  • kim

    Very well said, sayyes. Isn’t it fucked up that “fact” and “lie” are two words that don’t seem relevant in today’s media? it’s outrageous. the media and politicians just make up their own facts if those that are actually true don’t suit their needs.

  • kim

    i love what you said controlburn. the polarization is basically (i think) a front for what you called “the real problem” which is the loss of liberty. however,  i would like to challenge that the systemic cause of both of those issues (and almost every other problem in the world) is the  economic and social model of the monetary system we live under. have you heard of the idea of a resource based economy?

  • http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002228533110 Steafan Dubhuidhe

    The only reasonable conclusion is that the powers that be, in the United States, are fascists created in the image of the Nazis.

  • whatthe

    And now we learn the congressional districts in all the states are deliberately gerrymanded to keep us politcally divided as a country.  This is clearly not a coincidence.  Some ‘United’ States we have.  I have been an independent all my life.  Great to see more ditching the corrupt political parties, waking up to realize they’ve been had, and becoming independent thinkers.  Am currently reading Edward Bernay’s book Propaganda—-horrifying at the psychological brainwashing we are being subjected to from everywhere and we are not educated to recognize it or strengthen our minds to stand against it.

  • Joeblow

    Nothing lasts forever.

  • Maureen Bocardo

    Next, they will jail anyone for saying they support the OWS protesters. It all began with G. Dubya’s Non-Patriot Act. Wow!  My cousins living outside the US are right.  Bush and Cheney screwed up the entire world for their own profit. They deserve to be tried for war crimes in the Hague.  I wonder when I’ll get thrown in jail for posting this.  What the hell! I’ve already lost my house and my 401K. I have no health insurance. I’d be better off in jail.

  • http://pulse.yahoo.com/_O7C5XORCPRWQLV5UQJUTUDZ4F4 Dustin

    Stand strong fellow citizens!!!

  • Potsi6513

    yes there is, it’s called the posse comitatus act. Quite simply states that military resources cannot be used for civilian law enforcement. But we shouldn’t let somrthing as silly as the facts get in the way of a good conspiracy theory….

  • Crystalkingston

    Not just trained, trained in Israel by their apartheid regime. http://www.adl.org/learn/adl_law_enforcement/israel_seminar_2011.htm?LEARN_Cat=Training&LEARN_SubCat=Training_News

  • DawnieR

    “Cmon, PBS!! We’ve BEEN a POLICE STATE for quite some time now. You, too, are puppets for the NEW WORLD ORDER! If you weren’t, you’d be COVERING (in-depth reporting) this fact every single night on ALL of your “news” programs!

  • southernwoman343

    I think the NDAA changes all that…gives the President the ability to  declare a battlefield anywhere in the world including american soil; it allows for the military to detain with charge or trial suspects…..

  • TheDuchess

    Surely you can’t be that far behind the curve to think that the US is “becoming” a police state. While everyone was asleep at the wheel, DHS has been giving weapons, APC’s, gear, machine guns and grant money to militarize *your* local police departments for the last decade through the Homeland Security grant program. Billion$ and billion$ worth.

    And guess what? Your tax dollars paid for it all. You’re just “becoming” aware of this now???

  • Anonymous

    The other day I got stopped on my way home from work for a petty traffic violation. I committed the traffic violation and deserved to be stopped… That didn’t bother me.

    What bothered me was the complete and utter contempt the officer treated me with for committing the apparently unforgivable crime of trying to go home from work. I was made to feel like I was a hrdened criminal hell bent on hurting the officer and the destruction of all that is good.

    This isn’t the first time I’ve had this kind of experience with my local police force. They truly have an us versus them attitude… which is a problem when you consider the “them” is average citizens trying to go about their day. Especially when you consider we haven’t had a serious incident of violence against a police officer for the better part of a decade.

    When they treat average citizens with contempt it shouldn’t surprise them that they are viewed with contempt by those same citizens. I was raised to respect and admire police officers. I no longer do that.

  • Leschilds619
  • Kelly

    free labor for favored nonprofit groups and corporations to save tax payers’ money.

  • tomgnh

    Someone suggested that a remarkable political statement at the Occupy Boston clearout would have been police arranging to “escort” those who desired to be arrested like prom dates, with flowers and offered elbows.

    Doesn’t sound like that has much chance any more, does it?

  • tomgnh

    I remember the suspicions that JFK was killed by the secret intelligence government for bucking their intentions. Probably not, but it was not summarily dismissed.

    That was forty years ago. I wonder what would happen now….

  • Transientdream

    you deserved to be stopped? did you hurt someone?

  • Transientdream

    once it is stolen from you, you have no say in what they spend it on.

  • Transientdream

    the laws weren’t written to protect you, they were written to criminalize you.  laws will never protect you from the lawmakers.

  • Trader

    NO INCUMBENT PUT BACK IN BUT YOU HAVE TO KNOW THAT THE ONE YOU PUT IN ARENT RELATED TO THE ONE GOING OUT ,INVOLVED WITH THE OTHER OTHER AGENCIES ,  HAVE NO TIES WITH FEDERAL GOVERMENT NO TIES WITH THE OCCULTS OR SATANIST OR SUCH NO
    CONNECT WITH CRIME OR CHURCH ASOCIATION AND HAVE NO INTEEST IN MAKING MONEY OFF THE DEALS THEY SEE IN AND BEHING CLOSE DOORS AND NOT BE JEWISH AND  CAN KEEP IT IN HIS PANT ETHICS  THAT IS A LONG LIST OF DONT’S  I DONT THINK  THERE IS A SAINT OUT THERE OTHER THAN jESUS CHRIST HIMSELF CAN DO THE JOB ,

  • Patrick

    Bullcrap.  According to the ACLU the provisions are intact.  The wording may be slightly different, but it’s still there.  

    From ACLU.org:
    “The Senate has passed a version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes a dangerous provision authorizing the U.S. military to pick up and imprison civilians — including Americans — without charge or trial, anywhere in the world, including in your own backyard.”

    Sorry, but between the two sources, I’ll take the ACLU’s word.

  • Trader

    i think what we all need is love not alot of love out there folks give the guy who wants to hit  you and gun you down a dinner for two and a baby siter for the weekend , maybe he wont hit you or finish you off this week

  • America Canbe Fixed

    With no political background, meaning never been mayor or anything, but perhaps is a true farmer or plumber, roofer, or anybody who’s earned their money the hard way – the above is who we need to vote in to positions. President on down. Personally, the President also known as Commander and Chief in my opinion should have military experience. That being said, logically it makes sense. You can’t command a war (if truly needed) should you not know what its like to be on the battlefield. Prior to some protests though: We have the Guard and Reserve where our local friends and neighbors have this experience but have no politicial resume. I’d love to run for president when I reach the age allowed. Too bad no party wants to back somebody with my ideas. No campaign contributions, no Super PAC to spend 3 million buckaroos in one state like Iowa.. but I shouldn’t need a politicial resume to know how to run a country when those who run the country can’t run it. Regular Joes are Regular Shoe-In Candidates. The hard working men and women know this is true. Those of use living paycheck to paycheck, or those of us who may be homeless due to negative impacts of horrible bank loans. We need to start thinking like this. We need to pull together and nominate people who truly understand struggles. Not people who can toss around thousands of dollars and millions of dollars and up like its candy.

  • DawnieR

    JFK was murdered because he was going to bring back Pres Lincoln’s Greenbacks (thus, taking back the US monetary system from the Fed Reserve). Lincoln was murdered for taking back the US monetary system from the Fed Reserve. 

    Any question??

  • Jim Kress

    Surveillance drones make excellent targets for firearms practice.

  • DawnieR

    The New World Order is GLOBAL! You CANNOT “hide” from it. The EU has been moving ahead with the New World Order “end game” for a lot longer than the US has. You are NOT going to fair better in Germany, my friend! Your (our) ONLY option is to STAND AND FIGHT!

  • DawnieR

    I’ve known all this (and then some) for at LEAST the past 10 years. And I must say, I’d NEVER thought I’d live to see the day when America WOKE UP (OWS)! For the first time, in a long time, I have HOPE again!

    END THE FED!

    NO! to the NEW WORLD ORDER!

    Also…..people, PLEASE stop getting (believing) your news and info from the MSM! There are plenty of “alternative” news/info sites to get it from.

  • Diannes Dougb

    The End of America (book and film available on Netflix) by Naomi Klein describes 10 ways in which the US is rapidly resembling Nazi Germany. She didn’t want to believe for the longest time. Occupy Everywhere!

  • tomgnh

    DawnieR said ***JFK was murdered because he was going to bring back Pres Lincoln’s Greenbacks (thus, taking back the US monetary system from the Fed Reserve). Lincoln was murdered for taking back the US monetary system from the Fed Reserve. Any question??***

    Yeah- what evidence do you have inside your foil cap? By the way- what year was the Federal Reserve created?

  • tomgnh

    What small arms do you have that reach 30,000 ft +?

  • Bl76km81

    I already beleive OnStar and GPS are being used by government to track people, not just illegal aliens, criminals, I mean everybody.  I was in the Army, so my fingerprints are on file, and I would be surprised if there wasn’t a file on me somewhere.

  • Raymond Wallace

    Yeah…Civil liberties advocates nervous?  That’s like saying Fire safety advocates are nervous about currently being on fire.

  • Joe ree

    “reasonable conclusion”?! I love the flase logic on these comment pages.

  • John R. Largent

    It is only becoming more and more obvious that the US is rapidly becoming a Fascist regime as the congress and bureaucrats become more entrenched with industry. And of course it is in their interest to do so as the payoffs are so great. Congress has shown recently by the squabbling and bickering that they have no interest in passing legislation to benefit the public good but only passing that legislation that empowers themselves and friends. A quote from some article, More and more the media become, I think, common carriers of administration statements.

  • Jova Santos

    What if the car in Manhattan had exploded?  What if the air plane terrorist could start
    the explosive? The inexperience of the terrorist salved the US in those cases
    but we can’t rely on our luck to avoid the attack that undoubtedly will come.  The ACLU wants to change America by taking away
    all the rules and laws that made the US the most successful country in the world.
    That is wrong, anarchy is not a paradise, and Somalia is an example of the mess
    when a country does not have a government or a constitution. Is that what the
    ACLU wants? What the ACLU thinks about the mosque that the Muslims are building
    in ground zero? The Muslim community slapped the United Estates in the face. Does
    the ACLU feel the pain of the victims’ families for this disrespect? Or in this
    case the ACLU will go with the legality leaving aside the morality?

  • Cleacj47

    Number 3 makes me the most concerned. The public has every right to videotape police as they make an arrest or perform their jobs. Police officials are not private citizens once they put on their uniform. They are working as public officials of the written collective law. I have an issue with that notion that the police have the right to keep their arrests out of public attention. That is absolutely ridiculous. An ARREST is PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE and POLICE CONDUCT is PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE as well. If the police don’t have the threat of public eyes and lashings for their misconducts, where is the incentive to not abuse their power? After watching many of the videos on YouTube of police beating and using excessive force on our citizens I highly doubt that we can benefit from keeping police work away from the ever present public eye.

  • Kevinlforbes

    Mind you, I am a conservative (very conservative), but this article is showing how Congress is actually destroying our constitution.  None of the situations above are legal with our constitution as written.  Believe it or not, the ACLU does actually do some good sometimes, and this is one of those times.  I back the ACLU 100% when it comes to defending our constitution.  The rules that made this country great are the rules that Congress and local law enforcement are violating with the above acts against American citizens, a more blatant violation of the Bill of Rights I have not seen in my 39 years.

  • tomgnh

    You have been scared enough that you would be willing to live under such a secret government? If we have no predator drones overhead were are in anarchy? It’s Homeland Security or Somalia? 

    Those are our choices?Really?

  • Binaj Ginab

    The drug war, especially prohibition of cannabis is certainly one of the first excuses to create & perpetuate the police state. This prohibition unlike the original porhibition of alcohol was not instigated by the people but by one man in the FBI.  The fear tactics and disinformation was clearly  Industrial espionage which was and is still at the root of the original tax..(along with the fear that white girls were hanging around hispanics and black boys). If NIxon would have listened to those we paid to do the research on cannabis who found it to be much safer than alcohol or tobacco, or even caffien, and aspirin, and most every other recreational drug, and had not continued prohibition, the market would have dwindled with the hippie movement.  They knew what they were doing.  Once again I bring up the police state. It also perpetuates student drug use and elliminates the free market in agriculture and manufacture of HEMP.Which has a high protien Omega 3 food value (seeds) and grows chemical free, and the rpocess of making paper is much less noxious than making paper from wood pulp.  Ethanol made from this amazing plant would not take away from the food source of corn. The herb has been used medicianaly for 5000 years and is a direct competition to pharmecuedical corporations. This is a very important topic to dicuss. It is time.

  • Binaj Ginab

    The drug war, especially prohibition of cannabis is certainly one of the first excuses to create & perpetuate the police state. This prohibition unlike the original porhibition of alcohol was not instigated by the people but by one man in the FBI.  The fear tactics and disinformation was clearly  Industrial espionage which was and is still at the root of the original tax..(along with the fear that white girls were hanging around hispanics and black boys). If NIxon would have listened to those we paid to do the research on cannabis who found it to be much safer than alcohol or tobacco, or even caffien, and aspirin, and most every other recreational drug, and had not continued prohibition, the market would have dwindled with the hippie movement.  They knew what they were doing.  Once again I bring up the police state. It also perpetuates student drug use and elliminates the free market in agriculture and manufacture of HEMP.Which has a high protien Omega 3 food value (seeds) and grows chemical free, and the rpocess of making paper is much less noxious than making paper from wood pulp.  Ethanol made from this amazing plant would not take away from the food source of corn. The herb has been used medicianaly for 5000 years and is a direct competition to pharmecuedical corporations. This is a very important topic to dicuss. It is time.

  • StormKat22

    I’m sorry but I think the writing was on the wall when we decided that it was ok to be required to “pose for porn” or “get molested” prior to boarding an airplane–all required in order to protect my safety, I’m told.  There’s no warrant when my luggage (or I) get searched.

  • Raymond Wallace

    I’ve never been afraid of terrorists.  I’m accustomed to being ahead of the curve, but I sort of figured most people were up to speed by now.  I would say I pity you…but being so easily distracted is pro-survival in these dismal times.  I guess I’ll just have to hope they invent super-weed.

  • Francodrossi

    this is stupid

  • Alibaba2010

    These items scare the hell out of me!!

  • Anonymous

    Since 9/11 all of the terrorist threats on US soil were stopped due to ordinary citizens taking notice of something out of place, and calling the authorities. It wasn’t drones or police or military that first located the problem. Our military is correct in one thing, which is to be aware that the US could be part of the “battlefield” but it is still no excuse to deny our own citizens basic rights. Especially when the majority of citizens are on the lookout to stop terrorism, not help it.
    Our Congress and administration (both Bush and Obama) look like hypocrites, condemning foreign governments who crack down on democracy, while making changes in policy to undermine those same rights at home. Our forefathers created the Bill of Rights because after the Constitution was finished, they didn’t feel as if it was strong enough on its own to protect the citizens and help us avoid the problems that had happened back in England and other places in Europe. They gave us these rights because they had historical knowledge of the kind of oppression possible when the People are not protected.

  • Anonymous

    I second this nomination! I highly encourage people to watch The End of America if they haven’t seen it. She has really done her history homework, and went from a skeptic who thought it was just conspiracy theory to such a firm believer she tours the country speaking out about it. “If we forget history, we’re doomed to repeat it!” right?

  • lgbresh

    “They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”Benjamin Franklin

  • Honeyducote

    We are becoming a state ruled by entitlement mobs who don’t care about the consequences their tantrums have on the whole country. They just want “big daddy” to give them what they want when they want it. This country is being handed willingly to union thugs and bureaucrats.

  • luther

    Back to the 16th century protestant persecution as history repeats itself orchestrated by the Vatican to rule America. Freedom of religion will once again become silence under penalty on imprisonment or death.

  • http://twitter.com/DawnieRotten Dawnie Rotten

    To answer you last question 1st: There were 3 Central Banks in US History…….
    –There was an attempt to form a Rothschild-owned Central Bank in the 1780′s
    – First Bank of the United States (a Rothschild-owned central bank) on April 25, 1791 w/ a 20 year charter (expired in 1811).
    – 1811; that charter was NOT renewed.
    – 1816; The Second Bank of the United States (a Rothschild-owned central bank) was created w/a 20 year charter (expired in 1836).
    – In 1835, Pres Andrew Jackson completely paid off the US national debt. He vetoed the attempt to renew the charter of the Second Bank of the United States on July 10, 1832
    – Jackson assassination attempt Jan. 30, 1835.
    –1862; President Lincoln pushed through the Legal Tender Act of 1862. US government issued $449,338,902 of debt-free money (aka Lincoln Greenbacks). Lincoln assassinated on April 14, 1865. After the Civil War, all money in the US was created by bankers buying US government bonds in exchange for bank notes.
    – President Garfield assassinated 7/2/1881 because he strongly opposed the Central Bank.
    – March 1907 stock market crash. In 1907 JP Morgan circulated rumors that a major NY bank had gone bankrupt which caused a massive run on the banks. In turn, banks recalled all of their loans which resulted in an congressional investigation that ended up concluding that a central bank was “necessary” so that these kinds of panics would never happen again.
    – December of 1913, Congress votes and passes the Federal Reserve Act which resulted in the Federal Reserve Bank (a Rothschild-owned central bank).
    – Between 1921 and 1929 the Fed increased the US money supply by 62% (“The Roaring 20′s”).
    –Oct of 1929 NY bankers started calling in loans which resulted in the initial crash that was to become “The Great Depression”.

    Your first question……

    JFK; June 4th, 1963 President Kennedy signed Executive Order 1110 returning to the US government the power to print it’s own money (reissuing Lincoln’s Greenbacks). $4,3 Billion US notes went into circulation. Nov. 22, 1963 Pres Kennedy was assassinated before issuing billions more. (NOTE: this was the primary reason JFK was killed. But also his plans to end the Vietnam war and to get rid of the CIA).

    THAT, my friend, are the FACTS. Not the crap MSM, our criminal government and our less than factual school history books are trying to shove down our throats!

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USGSOViaulc 
    Criminal Rothschilds

  • http://twitter.com/DawnieRotten Dawnie Rotten

    You are so misinformed that it’s laughable! lmao!!

  • http://twitter.com/DawnieRotten Dawnie Rotten

    There were NO (foreign) “TERRORISTS” on 9/11. The REAL terrorists are factions of the US government who caused the devastation. Why do people still deny the overwhelming evidence??

  • http://twitter.com/DawnieRotten Dawnie Rotten

    First they came for the communists,and I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t a communist.
    Then they came for the trade unionists,and I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t a trade unionist.
    Then they came for the Jews,and I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t a Jew.
    Then they came for meand there was no one left to speak out for me.

  • TownsDeborah

    John Adams

    “[America's] glory is not dominion, but liberty. Her march is in the march of
    the mind. She has a spear and a shield: but the motto upon her shield is,
    FREEDOM, INDEPENDENCE, PEACE. This has been her Declaration: this has been, as
    far as her necessary intercourse with the rest of mankind would permit, her
    practice.”

  • Fff

    http://www.c-spanvideo.org/program/PrivacyIssues4
    This professor discusses many of the points you bring up
    Great article!

  • Smith warn

    yes i have already read it and i think he is aimed at silence for there
    http://digg.com/news/business/overstock_promo_code_28

  • Raymond Wallace

    I don’t know…freedom of religion sort confers a type of legitimacy upon religion, as if it were a valid thing worth preserving.  Let’s just get rid of that crap altogether.  This is, after all, the twenty-first century.  BTW…I’m a lifelong atheist and entropy will claim the universe before you find me suicide bombing, murdering doctors at abortion clinics, molesting little boys or actively helping others molest.  Catch my drift?  Religion is a platform for bad people to take advantage of gullible people.  If we all just roll our eyes at it, maybe all the whackadoodles will keep it to themselves.

  • Raymond Wallace

    I don’t know…freedom of religion sort confers a type of legitimacy upon religion, as if it were a valid thing worth preserving.  Let’s just get rid of that crap altogether.  This is, after all, the twenty-first century.  BTW…I’m a lifelong atheist and entropy will claim the universe before you find me suicide bombing, murdering doctors at abortion clinics, molesting little boys or actively helping others molest.  Catch my drift?  Religion is a platform for bad people to take advantage of gullible people.  If we all just roll our eyes at it, maybe all the whackadoodles will keep it to themselves.

  • S. Riley

    Will Congress Expand The Defense Authorization Act To Include YOU as a
    “Covered Person?”

     

    It is problematic U.S. Government in the future will want
    to expand the scoop of Section 1021 in the passed Defense
    Authorization Act of 2012 (to include as “covered persons” for Indefinite
    Detention, not only persons “suspected of substantially supporting al-Qaeda or
    the Taliban; or their associated forces engaged in hostilities against the
    United States or its coalition partners” (but add to the list of “covered
    persons” (other) alleged terrorists and organizations foreign or domestic.
    Currently what constitutes (1) a terrorist act, (2) supporting terrorists or (3)
    being a “Belligerent” is broadly vague and not clearly defined? For example, Americans
    attending a protest demonstration against a U.S. Policy or U.S. Military Action
    could be charged with all (three) under the Patriot Act and The Defense Authorization Act of 2012.

     

    Provisions in The Defense
    Authorization Act of 2012 govern the “Authority of the President and
    Armed Forces to Detain (Covered Persons) without trial pursuant to the (AUMF) Authorization for Use of Military Force.

     

    FYI: Glenn Greenwald recently wrote an
    article titled “Three myths about the detention bill” that deeply examine
    provisions of The Defense Authorization Act including
    wording that is broadly vague, that potentially could cause the indefinite
    incarceration of Americans without trial; and conflicting definitions of
    “Covered Persons” in provisions  (A)
    & (B) of section 1021. You may read Glen Greenwald’s article
    at:  http://www.salon.com/2011/12/16/three_myths_about_the_detention_bill/singleton/

     

    Is The Passed Defense
    Authorization Act of 2012 (retroactive) To Detain Americans?

     

    The Defense Authorization Act
    of 2012) appears more threatening to Americans than Hitler’s (1933
    DISCRIMINATORY LAWS. Hitler’s laws set time limits that Germans could be
    incarcerated for e.g., Serious Disturbance of the Peace and Rioting. But
    Senators Carl Levin and John McCain’s bill broadly mandates holding Americans
    indefinitely in Military Custody for being a “Belligerent.”

     

    Why should anyone be surprised
    President Obama insisted on indefinite detentions of U.S. Citizens in The Defense
    Authorization Act? It was widely known
    that Obama gave a speech in May 2010 at a Security Conference that proposed,
    incarcerating anyone in indefinite detention without evidence of wrongdoing
    that government deemed a “combatant” or likely to engage or support a violent
    act in the future; including U.S. Citizens.

     

    Now that Obama has signed The
    National Defense Authorization Act of 2012, Obama like Hitler, will have the
    power to
    arrest members of Congress, drag U.S. Citizens off the street and from their homes
    to be imprisoned indefinitely based only on Government’s premise someone is a
    “Combatant” or Belligerent” having or likely to engage in or support a violent
    act in the future or do something that (might) threaten National Security.

     

    Now that Obama signed the
    National Defense Authorization Act of 2012, could millions of lawful U.S.
    activists be subject to indefinite military detention. When you examine Obama’s May 2010
    speech, it appears Obama wanted (retroactive power) to incarcerate anyone that
    government alleged had (prior) committed or supported violent acts on the
    premise he or she is likely to engage in or support violent acts in the future:
    some U.S. activists may be vulnerable because no activist knows what other
    activists or groups they associated or networked did in the past or might do
    illegally in the future domestically or overseas. U.S. Government need (only
    allege) a person; group, organization current or former inmate—has committed or
    might commit a violent act or threaten U.S. National Security to order
    Indefinite Detention of Americans in military custody with no evidence
    whatsoever.

     

    Historically when countries
    have passed police state laws like S.1867, many Citizens abstain from
    politically speaking out; visiting activists websites or writing comments that
    might be deemed inappropriate by the Government, i.e. cause someone to be
    investigated or detained in Military Custody. Are some writers dead-meat with
    Obama’s signing of S. 1867?    It is
    foreseeable any “American” who writes on the Internet or verbally express an
    opinion against any entity of U.S. Government or its coalition partners may under the Patriot
    Act and The Defense Authorization Act of 2012 be deemed by U.S. authorities a
    “Combatant or Belligerent” or someone likely to engage in, support or provoke
    violent acts or threaten National Security. U.S. Government can too easily
    allege an author’s writings inspired Combatant(s) or Belligerent(s) in the
    past; could in the future or currently, to order an author’s indefinite military
    detention.

     

    It is problematic that
    indefinitely detained U.S. Citizens not involved in terrorism or hostile
    activities, not given Miranda Warnings or allowed legal counsel that are
    interrogated, will be prosecuted for non-terrorist (ordinary crimes) because of
    their (alleged admissions) while held in Indefinite Military Detention. Obama will have the
    power to override the U.S. Constitution. Obama will have the power to detain
    indefinitely any American without probable cause or evidence. What American will
    dare speak out against the U.S. government now that Obama has signed The
    Defense Authorization Act of 2012.

     

    Obama appears to be
    centralizing the power of federal Government, by getting legislation passed that U.S. government can
    potentially use to intimidate and threaten any individual or corporation.
    Hitler got passed similar laws shortly before the burning of the German
    Parliament building blamed on the communists: immediately after the fire,
    Hitler used his prior passed police-state laws to coerce corporations and
    influential Citizens to support passage of fascist legislation e.g., the
    (1933 DISCRIMINATORY LAWS / DECREE OF THE REICH PRESIDENT FOR THE PROTECTION OF
    THE PEOPLE AND STATE that suspended provisions of the German Constitution that protected
    Citizens’ freedoms and civil liberties. Senators Carl Levin and John
    McCain’s (Defense Authorization Act of 2012) appears more threatening to
    Americans than Hitler’ (1933 DISCRIMINATORY LAWS. Hitler’s laws set time limits that Germans could be
    incarcerated for e.g., Serious Disturbance of the Peace and Rioting. But Senators Carl Levin (D) and John McCain’s ® bill broadly
    mandates holding Americans indefinitely in Military Custody for being a
    Combatant or Belligerent. A U.S. Police State Government can use The Defense
    Authorization Act; and Patriot Act that includes more than 350 civil asset
    forfeiture laws to threaten or seize the assets of any corporation or
    individual; to strong-arm U.S. corporations, institutions and others to support
    government actions including passage of more Police State (Fascist) legislation
    that will intimidate, threaten and curtail the civil liberties of Americans.

     

    Immediately Below: compare The 1933 Nazi Decrees with Senators Carl Levin
    and John McCain’s National Defense Authorization Act of 2012.

     

    1933. ROBL. I 83.

     

    DECREE OF THE REICH
    PRESIDENT FOR THE PROTECTION OF

    THE PEOPLE AND STATE

     

    Note: Based on translations by State Department, National
    Socialism, 1942 PP. 215-17, and Pollak, J.K., and Heneman, H.J., The Hitler
    Decrees, (1934), pp. 10-11.7

     

    In virtue of Section 48 (2) of the German Constitution, the
    following is decreed as a defensive measure against Communist acts of Violence,
    endangering the state:

     

    Section 1

    Sections 114, 115, 117, 118, 123, 124, and 153 of the
    Constitution of the German Reich are suspended until further notice. Thus,
    restrictions on personal liberty, on the right of free expression of opinion,
    including freedom of the press, on the right of assembly and the right of
    association, and violations of the privacy of postal, telegraphic, and
    telephonic communications, and warrants for house-searches, orders for
    confiscations as well as restrictions on property, are also permissible beyond
    the legal limits otherwise prescribed.

     

    Section 2

    If in a state the measures necessary for the restoration
    of public security and order are not taken, the Reich Government may
    temporarily take over the powers of the highest state authority.

     

    Section 4

    Whoever provokes, or appeals for or incites to the
    disobedience of the orders given out by the supreme state authorities or the
    authorities subject to then for the execution of this decree, or the orders
    given by the Reich Government according to Section 2, is punishable—insofar as
    the deed, is not covered by the decree with more severe punishment and with
    imprisonment of not less that one month, or with a fine from 150 up to 15,000
    Reichsmarks.

     

    Whoever endangers human life by violating Section 1, is to
    be punished by sentence to a penitentiary, under mitigating circumstances with
    imprisonment of not less than six months and, when violation causes the death
    of a person, with death, under mitigating circumstances with a penitentiary
    sentence of not less that two years. In addition the sentence my include
    confiscation of property.

     

    Whoever provokes an inciter to or act contrary to public
    welfare is to be punished with a penitentiary sentence, under mitigating
    circumstances, with imprisonment of not less than three months.

     

    Section 5

    The crimes which under the Criminal Code are punishable
    with penitentiary for life are to be punished with death: i.e., in Sections 81
    (high treason), 229 (poisoning), 306 (arson), 311 (explosion), 312 (floods),
    315, paragraph 2 (damage to railroad properties, 324 (general poisoning).

    Insofar as a more severe punishment has not been
    previously provided for, the following are punishable with death or with life
    imprisonment or with imprisonment not to exceed 15 years:

     

    1. Anyone
    who undertakes to kill the Reich President or a member or a commissioner of the
    Reich Government or of a state government, or provokes to such a killing, or
    agrees to commit it, or accepts such an offer, or conspires with another for
    such a murder;

    2. Anyone
    who under Section 115 (2) of the Criminal Code (serious rioting) or of Section
    125 (2) of the Criminal Code (serious disturbance of the peace) commits the act
    with arms or cooperates consciously and intentionally with an armed person;

    3. Anyone who
    commits a kidnapping under Section 239 of the Criminal with the intention of making
    use of the kidnapped person as a hostage in the political struggle.

     

    Section 6

    This decree enters in force on the day of its
    promulgation.

     

    Reich
    President                                                                                          
    Reich Chancellor                                                                                       
    Reich Minister of the Interior

    Reich Minister of Justice

  • OCTheo

    The real America no longer exists. What we are experiencing at the moment is the shift from public to private government. 
    A country ruled by only millionaires is no longer a government of the people. It is the government of the rich and powerful.

    And they don’t care about the citizens because their money power encircled the globe. If America burns down today, they can move to any country they want to live it. They already own properties allover the globe. We, the people are being abused because we willing allowed these criminals to con us at every turn, with the sham elections we participate in.

    George W. Bush led the dismantle of the US Constitution. Obama has been charged to complete that job. 

  • Buydig

    this is not in the same category at all – there is very obviously legitimate claim to safety here, whether it is done properly or not. We are still subject to legitimate search as we enter as we enter legitimate targets for bad-guys – the methods will change for the reasons you outline.
    This is one ‘intrusion’ i don’t mind if it means i’m more likely to reach my destination!. 

  • authentic

    Yes we are as a result of stifling intolerant leftism.

  • Flashsparks

    I find it both ironic and disheartening that these infringements of our civil liberties are occuring under a Democratic administration.

  • Flashsparks

    I find it both ironic and disheartening that these infringements of our civil liberties are occuring under a Democratic administration.

  • http://twitter.com/DawnieRotten Dawnie Rotten

    @dd85bc1191742192c3108d1857c84e04:disqus  “not in the same category”?? Are you insane?! #1, it most certainly IS. And, #2, You DO know that the 9/11 attack came from our own government, right? Therefore, they are NOT protecting us from any “bad-guys”. It was NOT FOREIGN TERRORISTS who murdered all of those people on 9/11. Don’t you get it, yet???????

  • http://twitter.com/DawnieRotten Dawnie Rotten

    WOW!! You either have a really short attention span, just landed here from another planet, or just haven’t been paying attention! These “infringements” have been occurring for decades now, under EVERY President. You’re showing your ignorance.

  • http://pulse.yahoo.com/_JXYGZIBF4UAUA5JCUXCRLFZ7SE Carey

    Visiting the US is now becoming something one has to consider in the same light as visiting certain ‘semi-free’ countries, where the possibility (even if currently remote) of inadvertantly stepping over a line in behaviour or even appearance can have you thrown into jail for an unknown length of time. This is not going to help your tourist industry.

  • Anonymous

    We need to be much more cautious with legislation allowing an iron fist to hang over the head of citizens. Way too much room for abuse. Once a police state is entrenched, it’s nearly impossible to dislodge. Let’s err on the side of caution!

  • Anonymous

    We can always look at Russian history if we wish to allow government of the rich and powerful.  Didn’t suit them too well!

  • http://twitter.com/katievega katievega

    Makes eyebrows raise when PBS asks if we’re in a Police State, read this….http://goo.gl/TisSS

  • Rwstracy

    Yep, it concerns me too.  Almost as much as the lack of concern of the American people.  The DO have a choice and they fail to consider candidates who vehemently oppose this sort of thing.   As a nation, we are idiots…

  • Dmh61ow

    you need to read, the end of america by n.w. note when it was written.

  • Anonymous

    RON PAUL, 2012.  TRUTH, LOGIC, AND INTEGRITY!

  • tomgnh

    Tough choice, but I’d take truth and logic.

  • Lane Erskine

    IF RON PAUL IS FOR IT, I’M AGAINST IT! HE IS HYSTERICAL, RACIST, AND A JOKE AS A REPUBLICAN, LET ALONE AS A PRESIDENT.  THIS, BY THE WAY, IS FROM A CONSERVATIVE.

  • Mike111

    Limit government overreach. Vote RON PAUL!

  • Smashcroft76

    christ i hope so, i hope something comes out of this fear and worry, something beautiful and pure.

  • Smashcroft76

    theres a song by rage against the machine called WAKE UP!!! its great!!!

  • Virginia Jarvis

    Violation of the victim’s Constitutional rights ought to be a violation of National security (it is) punishable by a year in prison and memorization of the Bill of rights and a written dissertation on how they appliy to everyday livivg.
    To be judged by a panel of persons wronged by the acts of the guilty.

  • Virginia Jarvis

    Yeah well they started under Reagan

  • Polli

    I believe the police state exists in that HOMELAND SECURITY HAS NO RFEVIEW TRIBUNAL., it has the authorityt o step into our local jursdictions and sec ret whoever they want without the local citizens privy to knowing who diod what and where and are they here illegally….while they turn ad release these felons into our neighborhoods. Can’t get worse thsn thst….and that is exactly what tjhey are doing and this is how they arwe going to try to take over the elections in maricopa county of arizona and throw the elcetions by letting illegals with fake ids to vote….beware Americans. This regime is against real Americans and in support of illegals. Don’t buy any mwedia hype that says Americans want the se illegals here. We don’t We read these forums and we see and we know Americans favor a closed border. You can not depend upon JAnet Napolitino or eric Holder to support our laws protecting Americans from the invasion of iullegals who are killing our kids, raping and murdering familiy members, taing our kids educations away by their increasing costs…..condemn Obama, Napo and Holder and ask they be removed NOW….Start a Petition i YOUR area to remove them.

  • Don’t Tread On Me

    all in the name of National Security?

  • Concerned Citizen

    Amazing how libs lost their minds when Bush signed the Patriot Act, allowing government to see what library books you check out. This NDAA bill is nothing compared to that. Yet, all we hear are crickets; progressives seem to stop caring about their loss of freedom and liberty so long as a (D) is in power. What breathtaking hypocrisy. 

  • Ron Paul

    Sounds like Hitler’s Germany.

  • Anonymous

    Anyone see any communists among us?

  • tomgnh

    Some see nothing but.

  • Chubby Skunk

    Reminds me of the Soviet Union….. that’s weird :D

  • Anonymous

    The communists I know are the most outspoken in their anger about all this **** going on.
    I see lots of powerful fascists, though, lots of wealthy, wealthy fascists and fascist politicians. Oh, and a fascist country. Have you looked up the definition of fascism recently? America is fascist right now. It feels like there’s a lead weight in my stomach, since I read about fascism and realized, this is America at this moment.
    It’s not the Jews this time around, though; the people in power have become more sneaky. No, it’s the poor, this time. Those in power can get the immigrants, and the people of color, and the gender and sexuality minorities, and people with disabilities all at once, by discriminating against the poor, many of whom already have disadvantages working against them (like racism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, etc). It’s horrifying. They’re keeping the poor in check with the police and with the media, while slowly taking everything away from them. No healthy food, no health care, no education, no home, no job… no future, no matter how hard you try.

  • TonyT

    Communism is a form of economics……this is fascism.  Bottom line.

  • K_ciesla

    I’m pretty sure there is an uproar about this. Perhaps you can’t hear it?

  • K_ciesla

    Do you know what intolerance means?

  • Fenian24

    I’m a lib as you put it. This began with bush and Obama has just continued what he started. The NDAA bill was the final straw with me as far as Obama goes, I will not vote for him, I also will not vote for the lunatics the republicans are running. I will explore third party candidates and “waste” my vote on somebody that still believes that America has a Bill of Rights and is not a coporate subsidy.

  • DawnieRotten

    @17077df9bf0c3e78dd70ce3234ec8a8a:disqus I’m an Indy. The 3rd Party candidate that you are looking for is under the label of “R”; and he is NOT a “nut”. His name is RON PAUL. Libertarian’s rule by the Constitution, nothing “nutty” about that. More and more people are switching party affiliation just to vote for RP. Although I am an Indy, I WAS a registered “D” and have voted “D” for the past several decades. That is no longer the case. I am now a registered “R” but will be voting for the Libertarian, RON PAUL. He’s this countries only hope!

  • chris

    “Communism is a social, political and economic ideology”
    -wikipedia

    but read the next part of the definition and this is in no way communism.
    … and after reading about fascism, i think its quite a stretch to say we’re anything approaching real fascism. i think we’re just lacking a better description for all this crazy oppressive BS

  • BDN

    Good. Let this police state expand and grow ever more oppressive. Only then will we organize for a true and lasting peoples’ revolution.

  • BDN

    And no, corporatists, racist, homophobic, anarchist Ron Paul does not count as ‘revolution’.

  • DawnieRotten

    You are clearly misinformed about Ron Paul.  He is NONE of those things. I’ve often wondered, how do people like yourself, with an internet connection, NOT know FACTS?? Is it willful or something else?

  • BDN

    He is all of those things. Whatsup with all you Paulites using CAPS so OFTEN. It’s like every tenth word (and every other word, in the case of RON PAUL’S name) has to be in caps. Good grief. Clearly you are the misinformed one. Any person who is not a millionaire and still supports Ron Paul (or any Republicunt and most Dems for that matter) is suffering from a chronic case of class-unconsciousness. 

  • Slacker31415

    BDN- people in North Korea don’t complain. 

  • Slacker31415

    BDN- people in North Korea don’t complain. 

  • DawnieRotten

    There’s no hope for people like you. Remain willfully ignorant. You’re not that bright if you do not know what the purpose of using a word in caps indicates while writing. I REALLY DO feel sorry for people like you. What a pathetic existence you must lead. Enjoy your stay at Hotel FEMA!

  • JBachman

    By the time people are educated and angry enough to revolt, so many civil liberties will have already be lost and incredible submission powers in place that citizens will have no chance and no hope. That’s the real problem.

  • parhiscan

    I was never a great fan of the ACLU, but now it is all coming much clearer as the oppression is getting much more heavy handed. When Americans have lost their ability to peacefully demonstrate and are attacked by our storm troopers it is crystal clear that we are on the rapidly escalating downhill slide to the total loss of this democracy. Wake up sheeple. We all need to be out in the streets

  • Iluvijah

    Agreed. But remember, we are a Republic not a Democracy.

  • John

    Americans are far to patriotic to revolt as they gladly wave US flags made in China and sing God bless America.

  • John

    Americans are far to patriotic to revolt as they gladly wave US flags made in China and sing God bless America.

  • Luke Murry

    Ron Paul never supports legislation such as this, and vehemently attacks it whenever possible. It’s amazing to me that Americans find a police state abhorrent, yet won’t simply open their eyes and vote for the only candidate that consistently tries to stop this insanity. I see people call him a bigot, a homophobe, a nutbag, and all sorts of other attacks on his character. Facts, people please. Look at his record as a doctor and as a politician. He delivered over 4k babies, not caring about race. He voted consistently for personal freedoms, privacy, corporate accountability, and ending unjust and unsustainable wars. Please, stop listening to the TV, and look up the facts. The man in the box wants to keep his sponsors happy, and will tell you what they want you to hear. Open your eyes and see for yourself, and make a real change in 2012. End this madness and vote Ron Paul 2012

  • Anonymous

    Examples of TOTALITARIANISM

  • Rwolf

    Americans
    Lose Constitution & Country To New Fascist Legislation

    Almost every week there are published news accounts
    of Police Corruption, e.g. Police taking bribes, aiding & smuggling illegal
    drugs, robbing drug-dealers and committing perjury. ALERT! Perjury by police
    and their informants may now pose the greatest threat to Americans’ Freedom due
    to Congress in December 2011 passing (NDAA) The National Defense Authorization
    ACT of 2012. Under (NDAA) Government does not need probable cause or
    corroborating evidence to Indefinitely Detain Americans without charges, no right
    to an attorney, trial or Habeas Corpus; Police that falsify reports and give
    perjured testimony can now cause innocent Americans to be swept off the street
    and indefinitely incarcerated for being a suspected terrorist or supporting
    Terrorism: Note no violent act is required to be charged with involvement in
    terrorism under (NDAA).

    If that is not scary enough, Congress is now
    considering HR 3166 and S. 1698 also known as the “Enemy Expatriation Act”
    sponsored by Joe Lieberman (I-CT) and Charles Dent (R-PA) that would let
    Government Strip Your Citizenship Without a Conviction. Once an American’s
    Citizenship is stripped they have no rights whatsoever. To read article, search
    title: New Bill Known As Enemy Expatriation Act Would Allow Government To Strip
    Citizenship Without Conviction.

    To
    read the full text of the bill, go here: http://www.govtrack.us/congress/billtext.xpd?bill=h112-3166

    Currently there are several Multi-State
    Recall Petitions of Congressman that voted for The National Defense
    Authorization ACT of 2012.

    Some observers believe NDAA included the vague term
    “Belligerent” in the manner it did, so U.S. Government would have authority
    granted by Congress to Indefinitely Detain large numbers of Americans not
    involved in terrorism. Under NDAA, U.S. Government can deem anyone a
    “Belligerent” for indefinite detention. The term “Belligerent” is so expansive
    and vague an American Citizen could be labeled a “Belligerent” for exercising
    First Amendment Rights—speaking out for or against any issue; protesting a U.S.
    Government Policy; agency or coalition Partner. It is foreseeable U.S.
    Government will threaten Americans with Indefinite Detention that refuse to act
    as informants. The East German Stasi Police used this tactic to create an army
    of neighborhood and other informants.

    The passed (Defense Authorization Act of 2012)
    appears more threatening to Americans than (Hitler’s FASCIST 1933
    Discriminatory LAWS) that suspended provisions in the Reich Constitution that
    Protected German Citizens’ Civil Liberties? For example—Hitler’s 1933
    DISCRIMINATORY LAWS (stated fines and time limits) that German Citizens could
    be incarcerated for e.g., Serious Disturbance of the Peace, Provoking Public
    Unrest, Rioting; Acts that threatened National Security. In contrast Senators
    John McCain and Carl Levin’s passed National Defense Authorization Act of
    2012—mandates holding Americans’ (Indefinitely) in Military Custody for being a
    mere “Belligerent.”

    Under the passed National Defense Authorization,
    could some Americans (Retroactively) be subject to Indefinite U.S. Military or
    Prison Detention without charges or right to an attorney or trial? Consider
    most American activists don’t know what other activists and groups they
    networked or associated did in the past—perhaps illegal. Both the National
    Authorization Act of 2012 and USA Patriot Act are expansive and vague—what
    constitutes (1) supporting or aiding terrorists, (2) a terrorist act; (3) when
    someone is a “Combatant” or (4) “a Belligerent.” For example, Americans
    advocating, attending or supporting a meeting or protest demonstration against
    a U.S. Government Agency; Policy or U.S. Military Action—could be charged with
    (1) (2) (3) and (4) under NDAA and the Patriot Act.

    History Repeats: When other countries passed Police
    State Laws like The Defense Authorization Act of 2012, Citizens increasingly
    abstained from politically speaking out; visiting activist websites or writing
    comments that might be deemed inappropriate by their Police State Government,
    e.g. cause someone to lose their job; be investigated; disappeared and or
    detained in Police/Military Custody. Some writers might be dead-meat under
    NDAA. It appears that “Americans” who write on the Internet or verbally express
    an opinion against any entity of U.S. Government or its coalition partners—may
    under the Patriot Act or The Defense Authorization Act—be deemed by U.S.
    Government (someone likely to engage in, support or provoke violent acts or
    threaten National Security—to order an American writer’s indefinite military or
    prison detention.

    Is NDAA Retroactive? Can U.S. Government invoke
    provisions of NDAA or the Patriot Act to assert a U.S. Citizen’s past or
    current writings (protected by the 1st Amendment) supported or aided
    terrorists, provoked combatants or belligerents as a premise to order an
    author’s Indefinite Detention? The Defense Authorization Act of 2012 did more
    than Chill Free Speech—it may FREEZE IT! Consider: In mid-January 2012 Homeland
    Security announced the National Operations Center (NOC) received permission from
    Washington to monitor journalists and retain data on users of social media and
    online networking platforms. Could this Homeland Security spying, tracking
    Americans result in Citizens abstaining from visiting and posting comments on
    websites? It is not clear why Homeland Security wants to track users of social
    media and online networking platforms. You may read, search title:  Homeland Security Monitors Journalists
    1-7-12 at:

    http://rt.com/usa/news/homeland-security-journalists-monitoring-321/

    It should be expected that
    indefinitely detained U.S. Citizens not involved in terrorism or hostile
    activities, not given Miranda Warnings when interrogated or allowed legal
    counsel; will also be prosecuted for non-terrorist (ordinary crimes) because of
    their (alleged admissions) while held in Indefinite Detention.

  • Xionxxxx

    Let’s let the Government assassinate anyone who tries to patronize the U.S. Government and take up verbal violence that supports Anarchism, Communism, or Terrorism!

    Thought Crime does not entail Death, THOUGHT CRIME IS DEATH!

  • Hiddenhand

    10 reasons the U.S. is no longer the land of the free:1. Assassination of U.S. citizens 2. Indefinite detention 3. Arbitrary justice4. Warrantless searches5. Secret evidence6. War crimes7. Secret court8. Immunity from judicial review9. Continual monitoring of citizens10. Extraordinary renditions

    Corrupt Governments controlled by shadowy Corporations? Check.
    Corporate mercenary armies? Check.
    Social control masquerading as mindless entertainment? Check.
    Rampant narcissism and cosmetic body modification? Check.
    Computer addiction? Check.
    The establishment of an obscenely wealthy Elite overclass? Check.
    The unrest and protest of the disenfranchised underclass? Check.
    Corrupt, violent and Militarized Police? Ummm, lemme chat to OWS. They say ‘CHECK!’
    Unchecked environmental destruction and degradation for profit? Check.
    Rampant computer espionage, sabotage and cyber-crime? Oh, Hell yes. Check”
    I’m adding ‘Destruction of freedom of the press. Check

    I highly recommend reading this piece, A Better Question Might Be, ‘How Is It NOT Fascism?’ by Thomas S. Harrington / Common Dreams January 25, 2012

  • Enjoyfreshair

    ‘We’ are already there.  Take Cannabis prohibition just for the baseline.  Then, add the cold war.  Then, add the ‘war on terror’.  The camps are ready to round those who will oppose the regime’s attack on the constitution and liberty.  Vote libertarian locally.  Get corrupt officials out of local and state government.   Of course, vote for a president who understands the constitution by DOING what he says he believes in (Ron Paul), not just SAYING it (Obama) and doing the complete opposite.

  • Chuck276

    You can thank George Bush and the Patriot Act for opening that Pandora’s Box.. Vote Republican!! ;)

  • Ef weapons

    The 500x is also capable of short bursts of directed sound that cause severe headaches in anyone within a 300-meter range. Anyone within 15 meters of the device’s audio path can experience permanent hearing loss. LRAD claims the device is not a weapon, but a “directed-sound communication device.”This is also available in silent mode. headaches + irritability NOT TO BE CONFUSED with beligerance.
    Some observers believe NDAA included the vague term“Belligerent” in the manner it did, so U.S. Government would have authoritygranted by Congress to Indefinitely Detain large numbers of Americans notinvolved in terrorism. Under NDAA, U.S. Government can deem anyone a“Belligerent” for indefinite detention. The term “Belligerent” is so expansiveand vague an American Citizen could be labeled a “Belligerent” for exercisingFirst Amendment Rights—speaking out for or against any issue

  • guest

    Actually, what the bill states is that the military is not allowed to indefinitely detain an american citizen; the president however can at his/her discretion, regardless of current laws and/or procedures

  • John

    After 9/11 I avoid any visit to the USA. Americans are nut jobs.

  • USVietNamVet

    I wonder if someday there will be trials for our leaders just as there were for the Nazi’s.  Will we someday be saying “We didn’t know”. How could we?” as the German people did after WWII?  I am very worried about our country and the direction we’re going in. 

  • USVietNamVet

    We are not all “nut jobs”.  Many of us are deeply troubled by our leadership and are trying to change things. My Mother grew up in Nazi Germany and always told me to watch our government to make sure they didn’t do the same as the Nazi’s did. Look at how may marched against the war inspite of arrests and persecution. I have been lucky enough to have traveled the world and there are nut jobs in every country. People are people no matter where they live. To judge an entire country or race because of the actions of a few is not realistic.

  • John

    The war on terror means the USA can do anything it wants in the world.

  • USVietNamVet

    We can actually thank the Supreme Court for “giving” Shrub the presidency.  I wonder how different our country would be had the Democrats or a 3rd party won?

  • USVietNamVet

    So true so true. I love your post.  Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

  • John

    I migrated to Australia as I was drafted for the insane war in Vientnam, you should have done the same.

  • USVietNamVet

    Only if we stand by and allow it.  I write my legislators urging that the Patriot act should be dismantled and that we must hold ourselves to the principles of our founding fathers who did not believe in torture and many of the acts/laws our legislators pass in the name of safety.  Remember the words of Benjamin_Franklin  He who sacrifices freedom for security deserves neither. People willing to trade their freedom for temporary security deserve neither and will lose both.

  • USVietNamVet

    But he also is “pro-life” which is actually anti-choice and anti-privacy.  I could vote for him is he didn’t believe that the government has the right to control women’s bodies. What kind of libertarian is he? I saw an 10 year old girl, who was raped by her Uncle become pregnant.Her aunt brought her across state lines so that the girl wouldn’t be forced to carry the pregnancy to term.  It was likely that she would die during the birth or become sterile.  Yet Ron Paul would have prevented her having an abortion. Take a look at his site and read for yourself.  I’d like to see a TRUE libertarian who is also compassionate and with some brains take office. Our laws should allow the most freedom without infringing on the rights of others.

  • USVietNamVet

    I wouldn’t count on it.  Look at the occupy groups.

  • USVietNamVet

    We are actually a constitutional Republic.  This is a great article about the differences:  http://www.stopthenorthamericanunion.com/NotDemocracy.html

  • Stevenbirllo

    Hmmm… I know the laws of my Country, and I’m PRETTY SURE that filming police is not prohibited. OH SUUURE, T.V shows can film police, but that’s only because it doesn’t show the truth; that cops are scum. (or, lots of them anyway.)

  • Homestarrunnerandstrongbad

    The war on terror? Poor US, they don’t realize that they’re the ones who are /causing/ it. : / 

  • http://www.facebook.com/silvio.renzulli Silvio Renzulli

    No longer the home of the free…

  • http://profile.yahoo.com/2QQ56FVLXWEWXW2W2ZBB2EYZCQ Scientella

    They dont need all this. Dumb schmuck Americans are giving it to them free of charge on social networks – and making a whole new class of despots out of zuckerberg et al. 

  • Eric

    frightening..isn’t it.  Oh well, we still have Canada to the north of us if we continue down this path…”Oh Canada, Our (new) Home…Here we come!!”

  • saniman

    so true!!

  • Chelka1992

    I tried warning my fellow American citizens about this issue, but they did not listen to me.  I may be only ninteen years old, but I know alot about my country, what it is becoming, and what will be become in the future.

  • http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1357926262 Jadwiga Wątorek

    America – people are free to live as and say what they please… In prison.

  • Bahona78

    Ron Paul is pro-life as a personal philosophy, but he believes that abortion is a moral issue and that the Goivernment does not have the right to legislate morality.

  • Theconspiracyzone

    Some ex cop named Anthony Laska looks like a piece of work….Look at what else the cops are doing….
    http://theconspiracyzone.podcastpeople.com/posts/39285

  • Anonymous

    How about the fear they instill? Either it is fear of other countries or it’s fear of our own government. How can you say land of the free, when you are afraid you will be next? Fascist regimes control through fear and our government is ramping it up another notch. They are just about finished with the soft control through economic manipulation, dumbed down education and journalistic propaganda and now the iron fist will be smashed down upon our heads.  There is nowhere to run and hide, time to turn around and realize that “we the people” are the only ones left to change the tide.

  • http://twitter.com/amyalkon Amy Alkon

    Obama’s been presiding over the erosion of civil liberties for quite some time now. See above. The “useful idiots” in this country are now those who are playing politics as if it’s an endless game of 8th grade soccer, as if the Democrats are measurably different from the Republicans or vice versa. 

    Far too many Americans are polite in the face of having their civil liberties yanked from them — politing their way to a police state:
    http://www.ocregister.com/articles/tsa-335352-agent-rights.html

  • WARTr00ThIOR

    In a nation where peaceful protest becomes impossible.

    Violent protest becomes inevitable. 

  • Deborahkmand

    AWSOME,LOL and im from the u.s. but i love your statement!!

  • Joetpro

    Please go to some of these other countries. Terrorism is real. A country who is terrorized by others and or there own people is not a free country.
    When you leave your house and don’t know who and where they are going to kill next is not the way to live. They only spy if they have cause, the rules are for detaining those taking the freedoms away. how soon we forget 9/11. But I guess that is ok for someone to kill innoccent people 5300 at a time, and then tell our goverment you cant get these guys its there cilvil right. Think again. Peaceful protest are good, I was at my share of them, but they become violent because of a handful of idiots breaking the law and causing problems. And if you think being american protects me from consequenses from my action. You don’t fully understand the constitution. Alawaki was running from the law, he was an outlaw, he just became wanted dead or alive because of his threat to innoccent american around the world.

  • Cabbottlaw

    We should make it a PRIORITY to elect officials who champion the Constitution.  Hummmm. . .  I think there is a Presidential candidate, (largely ignored, and even maligned by main line media), who has been loudly proclaiming the decline of constitutional government! 

  • http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=849164508 Tim Tyson
  • Onthedelaware

    In my State the State Police have trained hundreds of people to be on patrol and they have targets. Who those people are and how they came to be targets is not clear.  There is no transparency to know.  The past agreements when a witness or confidential source appear to be void.  These are Federal law enforcement agreements that involve American citizens and a good deal of risk.  Ironically, if you are a target, one of the ways you discover this is by the hand signal or the raised arm of the patrols.  I like the mention here of the Iron Fist — I suppose it is a friendly gesture to reassure?  In my opinion under the Patriot Act we have removed Due Process and punctured the Constitution and to do that we have encouraged the consolidation of Federal and local law enforcement, pay groups of Americans to gossip, report on other Americans in their towns when they have no idea what they are really seeing but left to their imagination, I guess they are encouraged to see what they need to see to have a purpose.  I can recall my German mother in law in 1969 telling me about trying to find her best friend and the family in Bad Schwartau after the war.  The fascists appear to have taken them away.  They were Jews.  Today anyone can be the enemy — all we need to be is an American taking a photo of police, speaking the wrong words, demonstrating against the wrong people.  

  • http://www.facebook.com/wloell Werner Loell

    Poor education is the greatest threat to freedom, look at the last cetury.

  • Annoymous

    “They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety”

    This was written by Franklin, within quotation marks but is generally accept as his original thought, sometime shortly before February 17, 1775 as part of his notes for a proposition at the Pennsylvania Assembly, as published in Memoirs of the life and writings of Benjamin Franklin (1818

  • JacksonPearson

    We need a police state when “occupiers” want to destroy our country.  It’s called the rule of law.

  • Anonymous

    Well unfortunately as we see in places like Syria, the rule of law is almost always used to preserve those who personally benefit from the rule of law. The usual process is
    1. Demonize the other side.
    2. formulate laws that  specifically target the opposition because of their views
    3. Taunt them to the point where marginal groups start to use violence.
    4. Depict this as the whole movement violating the law.
    5. Claim the “the rule of law” as the thing that defines the core principle of the country
    6. Turn the police on them

    People like JackPearson sound as if they have reached stage 5. Despite what the media try to show however, it is the police who have resisted…in most cases…any attempt to push it to step 6. I take my hat off to the police. They have tried their best to  protect the rights of the protesters to voice their reasonable complaints and at the same time to prevent them from hurting the rights of other citizens to go about their normal daily lives. There have a been a few incidents on both sides, and complete refusal of the politicians to try to find ways to heal the wounds and the gulf that is emerging in our society. I congratulate the men and women of the various police forces for handling this difficult situation with such professionalism and respect for the real principles of our society.

  • A man of faith

    This looks like the beginning of the end for civil rights for American citizens. We will face great persecution from the government across our nation very soon. It is a tragedy and truly an ending of freedoms for us American citizens’. ):}

  • Kenneth S. Doig

    Duaðan beswīkandamz in US-Senate

  • Ken Doig

    Duaðan beswīkandamz in US-Senate

  • Ken Doig

    A member of the nafarious, globalist CSF, for once let slip out, by mistake, that any US citizen in the US or abroad has a (astatistical study) greater chance of of being killed by a fallin TV-set than any kind of “terrorism, be it “AlCiada”, Islamic or domestic. You are an idiot, a fool. We are in a policestate due to the false-flag attacks of 9-11

  • Verkrum

    I live in Kalispell, Mt.If it is so wonderful to live in Canada, why do they come to Kalispell to shop ? They also come here for alot of their medical needs.Of course after the new health care system decision,  this will probably come to a halt because we will be in the same situation as the Canadians are existing in.No need for them to come here to save money or to get better health care.The old saying that the grass is greener on the other side is true  until you get to the otherside and than you find out it’s not always so.Take the word of a senior citizen who had to find out the hard way.

  • http://profile.yahoo.com/IEHFQ7K6QVZRMCWBMPHRRXQKE4 Jamie

    You do have people who comment that America is NOT a police state. Usually their arguments are comparison with other countries and the average American’s right to rail about being a police state. The thing is, United States does not want to flat out announced its transition into a police state. The process of more subtle. Drones and now Obamacare. What about your smart phones? What about the new car that has computers installed in it, facts are the court can use the data from the computers to use against you? Can your household items can be used against you? Better believe it. Appearance can be deceiving.

  • Anonymous

    There’s no doubt, our own country has turned on us, not because they had no other choice but, in order for Big Biz to be allowed to create the obscenely large chasm between the working people and the 1%. The uber-wealthy have bought the government right out from under us and made us the enemy of the state. We have reached the point of totalitarian rule by a brand new path. But, hey, it’s for our own good right? Not so much. Yes indeed, we are now a police state. So, enjoy your goofy reality shows and shut up.

  • http://www.facebook.com/people/Kevin-Faber/571268107 Kevin Faber

    When the police don’t want you photographing them, you have to ask yourself why… 

    Then again, considering Rodney King took a beating on video & the cops got off scot free because the jury were nitwits, maybe the cops don’t have as much to worry about as they think.

    BTW, if the U.S. government can’t spy on you legally, what makes you think they won’t just ask Britain or Canada to do it…? After all, the RCMP sold Maher Arar to the U.S. because they couldn’t arrest him, & the Brits routinely ask the U.S. to spy on Brits because they can’t…

  • anonymous 3

    I’m sorry, I’m still rather young and took no notice of politicians and their workings until very recently…from what I’ve read and gathered isn’t it accurate to suggest, considering the path we appear to be on, that THE U NITED STATES GOVERNMENT IS BEGINNING TO USE TERROR METHODS ITSELF? I fear the government considering now all that needs done to silence me is a single accusation of fraternizing with terrorists. Sounds strangely similar to the witch trials. To speak out against the government will soon be a criminal offense if not already, mark my words. Our constitution withers and the best thing to be is anonymous for now.

  • http://profile.yahoo.com/JZVG4WKWVCMDGWKSQ7F4VJT7AE kevin

    the usa goverment offcials are now th new terrosts… i recomend we make citicen arrests on them and take them to jail to be tried for terroism.

    keep in mind the goverment is autpmacily picking up everything we say here….  soon… due to the new laws they made.. it will be legel for them to arrest us just for speaking out about the fact that the goveremnt are the new tarriosts.

    we should enact civil arrests on all polictions that suport stripping the constituion, and have the put in jail , charged, and taken to trial to be judged by the people.

  • http://profile.yahoo.com/JZVG4WKWVCMDGWKSQ7F4VJT7AE kevin

    the cops dont want us taking pictures so there is no evidence of the contant crime they commit… obivously

  • http://www.facebook.com/randy.ohaver Randy Ohaver

    Understand our officials accept money from many sources, foreign counties, companies both based here and abroad & religious sects including Islamic. Now if you don’t truly represent the people who elected but instead represent other entities you will need a strong police & military force to protect from the people you have betrayed. I say a traitor treated like a traitor is simply justice not terrorism.
    HOPE I DON’t GET ARRESTED for Speaking Truth!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Noneyo Business

    Time for a second Revolution. PERIOD! Ron Paul or nobody in 2012! There is no “theory” in the “new world order” / globalist conspiracy. Join the free Americans in resistance to it , or be a slave those are your options. I dont give a rats ass if they do come for me, I took an oath without an expiration date to protect and defend the constitution of the US from ALL enemies foreign AND domestic. When the traitors are tried, and sentences carried out then the Federal government will deserve the allegiance of the people once again ,but NOT untill. Dont believe the establishment medias hype people , and above all? RESIST TYRANNY!

  • Noneyo Business

    Then that means war.

  • Noneyo Business

    I agree that the Soros funded anti US Constitution ,”occupiers are a major issue but buddy You got to stop drinking the cool aid!

  • Noneyo Business

    GET OUT YOU TRAITOROUS SCUM!

  • fritz

    What a ridiculous theory, and one that is dangerous both because of its purely fictional basis and because it obscures the real causes.  The “uber-wealthy,” to use your lame label, have influence but NO POWER.  Governments are vested with power. The fact is that the “Wars” on drugs, taxpayers and terrorists have eroded civil liberties and empowered police beyond measure.  And we are all to blame–politicians want votes and if people demanded that this change, it would; unfortunately, these things seem to generate little interest or action from the populace.

  • Anonymous

    Your argument is born from either lack of due diligence to investigate, thus being satisfied with the propaganda that floods your television and radio, you’d rather parrot the position of those destroying your rights or, you’re just to scared to process the truth. Being one of the sheep is the easiest way to go. So be it. I could care less because, there is no turning back now. You’ll feel the lash the same as everyone else and, I’ll have to listen to your righteous indignation way too late. ” all our fault” ? You make me want to barf.

  • MANHUNTER

    this my humble opion…. I am an average 63 year old american who’s family has been in America sense 1734 and fought in the american revolution.  It is time for us americans to stand up and have another Revolution,,,, we agianst the police state we are,  not becoming.    I for one wish that every american with a rifle pistol or bow. pic a target and strike.. their just deer in the headlamps of amercans at night… they say we can’t live without them but we did quite well before they came along…. I remember the day of the sheriff my great grandfather was one…  you didn’t fuck with ones home  or family… some thing the modern police have seemed to forget….. what if while they slept at night the door busted in and them and their family was put into the types of hummiliating circumstances they impose upon the every day people of today without provocation… the war and i say war on drugs is just another way for them to impose their will on us the public…. as I seem to know their outnumber about fifty to one…. more americans have fire arms in their homes than all the police combined…. so if i was a police man I could not sleep at night wondering when my door was going to just slam in….I hope it’s time has come and they get what is coming to them….   STAND UP AMERICA AND LETS TAKE THIS GREAT COUNTRY OUR ANCESTORS GAVE THEIR LIVES FOR….TO HELL WITH THE POLICE,AND LET THEM ROT THERE…REMEMBER ITS NOT JUST THEM BUT THEIR FAMILY’S THAT WILL SUFFER….LONG LIVE THE REVOLUTON

  • Duarte_joaquim

    looks like you guys need another revolution and end with the new terrorists and their activities, to preserve your freedom

  • Duarte_joaquim

    the worst american government treat their own people the less are people willing to reproduce, leading to have less menpower to work and defend your country against invasions

  • Norb

     Sorry, Eric but exactly the same thing is happening in Canada! The U.S., Canada and Mexico are in cahoots, building Fortress North America where we will have no rights, will be exploited like the sheep we are becoming AND are expected to live in fear of an authoritarian state that was supposed to have served us!

  • MANHUNTER

    This is my second time to write on this website…. If you big brother has an ear out there hear me!!!!!     I am not a terrorist and deplore their tactics as their cowardly,frightened of their own shadow or they would stand in front and attack instead of killing innocent people.  I for one do not condone inocent deaths or colateral damage…..  If your a terrorist be ware!!!!!   come to America and ply your trade and you will be dealt with…. You should be glad I am not the president as you would all be hung in a town square with lots of media…. If that isn’t possible the inmates at the prisons your sent to should if possible do you justice and slit your throat!!!!!    thats the easy way  ever heard of drawn and quartered that is what you deserve…. America wake up,stand up,strike back……    what this country needs to do is  recall all our troops from over seas as they don’t want us there.    If not for us england,france,all of Europe and russia would be doing the goose stepp right now….. Well not now as it would be a waste land  as their  would have been a rain of  atomic bombs  all over where germany had taken… and we would not have the problems we have today including china….we as americans should rally ourselves in our own country and head south….take south america and make it the 53 state…… As they all want to come here they should welcome our lifestyle….. then we could all tell the rest of the world to kiss our assssssss……    Long live America……

  • http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1516445552 Dawn Renee

    I found you because of your article on the above. We at Awareness Act came together because of the Brandon Raub story. We know why the Administration is trying to force Vets to admit they have PTSD even if they don’t think they do.
     
    We know what is going on and we are out to spread truth through unity and a common commitment to the principles that made America a free nation that others risked life and limb to take safe harbor in, and which Patriots spilled their blood to defend.
    If that sounds of interest, please create a free account at http://www.awarenessact.com/ and find me, Wild Child, or the site’s creators Marshall Nelson and Michael Moore (NOT the one you’ve heard of, he’s a college student). Our servers are overseas and there is no spying going on. We are very up front about who we are including doing regular meetings via video chat. Our ranks include active and former law enforcement, active military, veterans, students, and Americans committed to our principles of inherent liberty. I hope you’ll consider checking us out, and if you feel it’s a worthy endeavor, consider spreading the word.
    Best,
    Wild Child (Dawn Renee). Awareness Act awarenessact.com Welcome to the official network of The Awareness Act . We support all forms of free thinking as long as they do not jeopardize our ability to function within the public eye(or operate behind it). Its like your mother always told you, “If you don’t have anything nice to comment, then don’t comment at…
     

  • Miss.Bridget

    Would I be correct in saying that the UK is heading toward a authoritarian society, where freedom of association and political expression are frowned upon and at present is in effect a “soft police” state. I read that it is rare that a country will identify itself as a police
    state

  • Rwolf

     

    COMING NDAA Hell
    for Americans’ Civil Liberties?

    Americans deemed
    by President Obama as Belligerent are vulnerable to Arrest and Indefinite
    Detention under the passed NDAA, National Defense Authorization Act.

    Late Monday 9-17-12 the Obama Administration was able
    to get Court of
    Appeals Judge (Raymond Lohier) for the Second Circuit to reauthorize the White House’s ability under (NDAA) The National
    Defense Authorization Act of 2012 to (indefinitely detain American citizens)
    without charge or due process. Second Circuit Judge (Raymond
    Lohier)   placed on hold Judge Katherine
    Forest’s permanent injunction that recently blocked Pres. Obama’s enforcement
    of NDAA Indefinite Detention provisions until 9-28-12 when a three-judge appeals
    court panel is expected to take up the issue. Prior the Obama administration stated
    to Judge Katherine Forest under NDAA the President had authorization to lock up belligerents
    indefinitely. That they (were justified) to lock belligerents up
    indefinitely—because cases involving belligerents directly-aligned with
    militants against the good of America—warrants such punishment.) Pres. Obama
    could use NDAA provisions unblocked 9-17-12 by Judge (Raymond Lohier) for the Second
    Circuit to
    order U.S. Military Forces to round up without evidence, millions of Americans
    alleging they are belligerents or threat to National Security. Many observers
    fear Obama intends to extend NDAA, imprison U.S. Citizens in Indefinite
    Detention not involved with or associated with enemy forces.

     

    Hitler included
    similar provisions in his fascist (Discriminatory Decrees signed February 28,
    1933). Immediately after German Parliament passed Hitler’s laws, the Reich
    Government ordered the arrest of German Citizens without probable cause or
    evidence; delegated power to German Police and other authorities to arrest anyone
    Nazi authorities claimed attempted or incited public unrest: arrested among
    others were outspoken Germans, writers, journalists, peaceful protestors and
    artists. After World War II the East German Secret Police (Stasi) used the
    threat of Indefinite Detention to forcibly recruit thousands of informants.

    The U.S. 2012 NDAA legislation Obama signed 12-31-11 is similar to Hitler’s
    1933 fascist laws the SS and Gestapo used to target persons in Germany for
    arrest, imprisonment and execution without probable cause; and confiscate
    millions of dollars of property. Hitler used his laws to suspend Parliament
    insuring his laws could not be rescinded.

    During the Obama Administration’s recent request for a (stay) to stop U.S.
    District Judge Katherine Forrest blocking enforcement of vague NDAA provisions,
    the Federal Government—never clarified what constitutes a (belligerent); or
    militant; or what belligerent activities (directly aligned with a militant) to
    order a belligerent’s arrest or indefinite detention; or what is against the
    good of America. Under NDAA, the U.S. Government or President could claim
    anyone was (directly aligned with militants) e.g. any political or other
    association; charge any activity, statement, writing or communication was
    (directly aligned) with an individual or group the government deemed (militant)
    to arrest and indefinitely detain Americans. Writers, journalists, Americans
    that disagree with or question U.S. Government or its allies—may under NDAA be
    subject to arrest and indefinite detention.

    The 2012 and not yet passed 2013 NDAA, like Hitler’s 1933 Discriminatory
    Decrees allow forced government censorship; warrant-less searches of private
    property and forfeiture of property from persons not charged with crime.
    Provisions in 2012 NDAA keep the door open for corrupt U.S. police; government
    agents and provocateurs which there are many, to falsify reports and statements
    to target any American, group or organization for arrest, indefinite detention,
    complete disappearance; civil asset forfeiture of their property.

    You may have noted NDAA referred to the USA Patriot Act. Under the Patriot Act,
    lending itself to Government / police corruption, the Federal Government may
    use secret witnesses and informants to cause arrests and civil asset forfeiture
    of Americans’ property. Witness(s) and informants may be paid up to 50% of
    assets forfeited. Federal Government under 18USC may use a preponderance of
    civil evidence, little more than hearsay to Civilly Forfeit Private Property.
    Under the Patriot Act innocent property owners may be barred by government
    knowing the evidence federal government uses to forfeit their property.

    Sections of 2012 NDAA are so broad, it appears U.S. Government or the President
    could (retroactively) deem an American’s past 1st Amendment activities prior to
    passage of 2012 NDAA—supported hostilities, terrorism or (Belligerents) to
    order the arrest and Indefinite Detention of any U.S. Citizen, writer, group or
    organization.

    Under NDAA It should be expected that indefinitely detained U.S. Citizens not
    involved in terrorism or hostile activities, not given Miranda Warnings when
    interrogated, not allowed legal counsel or habeas corpus may be prosecuted for
    non-terrorist (ordinary crimes) because of their (alleged admissions) while held
    in Indefinite Detention.

     

    See Below
    Hitler’s 1933 Discriminatory Decrees

     

    DECREE OF THE REICH PRESIDENT FOR THE PROTECTION OF THE
    PEOPLE AND STATE

     

    Note: Based on translations by State Department, National
    Socialism, 1942 PP. 215-17, and Pollak, J.K., and Heneman, H.J., The Hitler
    Decrees, (1934), pp. 10-11.7

     

    In virtue of Section 48 (2) of the German Constitution, the
    following is decreed as a defensive measure against Communist acts of Violence,
    endangering the state:

     

    Section 1

    Sections 114, 115, 117, 118, 123,
    124, and 153 of the Constitution of the German Reich are suspended until
    further notice. Thus, restrictions on personal liberty, on the right of free
    expression of opinion, including freedom of the press, on the right of assembly
    and the right of association, and violations of the privacy of postal,
    telegraphic, and telephonic communications, and warrants for house-searches,
    orders for confiscations as well as restrictions on property, are also
    permissible beyond the legal limits otherwise prescribed.

     

    Section 2

    If in a state the measures
    necessary for the restoration of public security and order are not taken, the
    Reich Government may temporarily take over the powers of the highest state
    authority.

     

    Section 4

    Whoever provokes, or appeals for
    or incites to the disobedience of the orders given out by the supreme state
    authorities or the authorities subject to then for the execution of this
    decree, or the orders given by the Reich Government according to Section 2, is
    punishable—insofar as the deed, is not covered by the decree with more severe
    punishment and with imprisonment of not less that one month, or with a fine
    from 150 up to 15,000 Reich marks.

    Who ever endangers human life by violating Section 1, is
    to be punished by sentence to a penitentiary, under mitigating circumstances
    with imprisonment of not less than six months and, when violation causes the
    death of a person, with death, under mitigating circumstances with a
    penitentiary sentence of not less that two years. In addition the sentence my
    include confiscation of property.

    Whoever provokes an inciter to or act contrary to public
    welfare is to be punished with a penitentiary sentence, under mitigating
    circumstances, with imprisonment of not less than three months.

    Section 5

    The crimes which under the Criminal Code are punishable with
    penitentiary for life are to be punished with death: i.e., in Sections 81 (high
    treason), 229 (poisoning), 306 (arson), 311 (explosion), 312 (floods), 315,
    paragraph 2 (damage to railroad properties, 324 (general poisoning).

     

    Insofar as a more severe punishment has not been previously
    provided for, the following are punishable with death or with life imprisonment
    or with imprisonment not to exceed 15 years:

     

    1. Anyone who undertakes to kill the Reich President or a
    member or a commissioner of the Reich Government or of a state government, or
    provokes to such a killing, or agrees to commit it, or accepts such an offer,
    or conspires with another for such a murder;

     

    2. Anyone who under Section 115 (2) of the Criminal Code
    (serious rioting) or of Section 125 (2) of the Criminal Code (serious
    disturbance of the peace) commits the act with arms or cooperates consciously
    and intentionally with an armed person;

     

    3. Anyone who commits a kidnapping under Section 239 of the
    Criminal with the intention of making use of the kidnapped person as a hostage
    in the political struggle.

     

    Section 6

    This decree enters in force on the day of its promulgation.

    Reich President

    Reich Chancellor

    Reich Minister of the Interior

    Reich
    Minister of Justice

  • Marshall

    http://www.awarenessact.com – Social Network for Patriots not potatoes. COME JOIN!!!!

  • bill

    Yeah. We should shut down the state indoctrination centers completely and give the parents and kid’s the money to choose their own educators- preferably one’s who recognize they are the employees of their clients, not their lords, masters, and overseers. It’s no coincidence that home-schooled kids are greater in academic achievement in university. They were schooled by people who were more interested in teaching them the facts of the subjects under study rather than subjecting their dress, their friendships, the things they post on facebook/internet to scrutiny to make sure it fits in with whatever political/social agenda the “educators” are pushing at the moment (or might happen to criticize one of these martinets). Burn ‘em down. Give the money to the people.

  • http://www.facebook.com/melissa201121 Melissa Anne

    all i know is im really scared for my family most of all my young children

  • rosalind

    recently in british columbia canada,a teenager video tapped an issue between a mall security guard,and a disabled person in a wheelchair,cops were called,and while he was dumped to the floor by the cops,it was being recorded.initially the cops charged him and demanded he hand over the video,and the mall banned him for 5 yrs,not 100% sure of the time for the ban,the kid was charged with a few minor charges,like police interference and stuff along those lines.after a huge outcry,all charges ended up being dropped,since they shouldnt have been issued to begin with.i couldnt believe what i saw,all of it,from putting a disabled person on the ground,and i dont know, as it didnt state clearly what even happened to cause this b.s. but the way i see it,after being on both sides of the coin like 35 yrs ago,for a living,and a parent,this was unneccessary action by the security,but moreso by the cops,unless the guy in the wheelchair was armed,which he wasnt,there was absolutely NO justification for the police brutality,and that is exactly what they did,and they themselves should be facing charges of just that,plus assault and battery,derilection of duty,and more.bottom line is this,we the tax payer(my current side of the coin)pay police officers salarys through our taxes,and thus,there should be absolutely NO reason,any citizen should not be allowed to photo or video any of their actions whilst on duty. in fact,it was a video of an bystander,that nailed 5 police officers,who ended up facing criminal charges,in the death of a polish man who landed in Vancouver airport about 5 yrs ago,did not speak english,and for whatever reason was agitated with something at the airport,he was tasered and tackled to the ground by 5 cops,1 man 5 cops plus tasered,yet thanks to the video,it clearly shows he was tasered a 2nd time,while he was already down on the ground,and ended up dying,as a result of this. what a disgrace,and this was in canada. all have lost their jobs,and it proved the cops lied,under oath initially,backing up each others version of how/why things happened.when the video surfaced,there were additional charges under the criminal code,and all fired from the police department. since,many laws here regarding taser use by police have been really tightened. now,i do see an appropriate time to taser someone,when someone elses life is in jeopardy for eg,including the cops,it has an instant effect when they get 50,000 volts and in these dangerous times where guns are a dime a dozen,a cop puts their life on the line,every single day that they are working,BUT, until this incident, there seemed no rules at all pertaining to their usage.now,at the cost of this mans life,all the rules have changed. so i agree it does serve a purposes of defence over having to shoot someone,but at the same time,taser trigger happy cops have been reigned in. and it was only because a concerned citizen,video taped the entire incident from beginning to end,and since we the citizen pay their wages,there should be NO law against pics or video’s of them when they are working and doing their job,and the police should have NO issue with it,unless of course,they have something to hide. sad world everywhere!!

  • http://www.facebook.com/people/Paolo-Welsch/100003076262218 Paolo Welsch

    If you give up your right to be a Human Being on this planet in the fascist state of us, you give up your right to live!

  • Jeff

    Repeal NDAA and The Patriot Act. Arrest the Tyrants that try to enslave us…

  • http://www.facebook.com/ROMCIO Romeo Alonzo

    F*ckin Figures.

  • james clark

    what is real freedom?

  • james clark

    and why is everyone up everyones ass?

  • james clark

  • james clark

  • http://astranavigo.blogspot.com Astra Navigo

    What Ben said….

  • http://www.facebook.com/people/Justin-Bilyj/100000443046238 Justin Bilyj

    The American Republic must awaken!!

  • http://www.facebook.com/people/Larry-Burnett/100000105601465 Larry Burnett

    My fellow Americans God;s judgement is coming upon this nation because we reject His saving grace. God sent Jesus to die to save us. There will be a one world government according to the Bible. God will use this tyrranical government to punish the world for us rejecting His glorious salvation! Repent before Obama show his true dictatorial power!

  • http://www.facebook.com/raina.marie.792 Raina Marie

    The “Land of the Free.”

  • http://twitter.com/postle_thirteen Apostle 13

    True-1984 just came a few years later than we thought it would.

  • Paul Colourzone

    Terrorist has become such a braod term that it can include anyone who makes a comment criticising anything connected with government and law enforcement. That criteria alone speaks to me as the basis of a police state.

  • Anonymous

    I don’t understand , Where is the honor of harassing good citizens by people that shouldn’t even be on the force. Beating, tazing kicking cracking skulls of unarmed people protesting something in government that they don’t like. We’ve done this harmlessly, educated the public and changed things. That is what made this country great. If you don’t allow freedom the greatest country in the world is done. Shame on cops dressed up as cowboys thinking there going into battle against Afghans.blocking a sidewalk. Go after the ones that want to destroy the country.. There’s no honor in harassing a guy for going 5 mph over the speed limit. Grow up.

  • Anonymous

    They Law enforcement have literally by the thousands of incidents hung themselves. Other than a few hard law and order types that remain unconvinced until they get run over by some crazy zealot

    There being respected and trusted rating has gone from a high of 80 % during 58-1962. down to 6-7% in the past 12-16 years. When they passed the homeland security and patriot act the government gave law and order crazies full reign to blow your head off..
    Be very careful out there. I went through the 60′ where we lost lots of blood and got the cops to behave for awhile. Now with the tea party and the law and order conservative right it’s over.

  • Anonymous

    We are a country full of Bigots racists and goons. Full of rage. Obama has played his cards perfectly. He has helped his Muslim friends more than you know.

  • http://www.facebook.com/andrew.minty.94 Andrew Minty

    I want to see some statistics on how many U.S. citizens are killed and wounded on our own soil by our own government each year, and a grand total including all government agencies.

  • EFG

    The Constitution was designed to protect this county and it’s citizens from dictatorship. Banning the press from filming wrong doing by the government is violating freedom of press and will become a future gateway for propaganda and news monitoring. Every time we allow the government to strip away constitutional rights the closer we are to becoming the type of country many of us shudder at the thought of living in. How far will we allow our government to go?

  • Kenezen

    Great Article!! We need much more! We’re losing our Bill of Rights with FISA courts and Drone surveillance!! Of course GPS should be a choice not mandatory! Tracking our every move violates rights!!

  • Gary Clark

    We are becoming a Police State since people we trash enought to elect a Communist Barack Obama as president or should I say DICTATOR

  • The Marine

    Screw the gov. They want a war its not going to be a Vietnam war because we will win this one hoorah !

  • Mrs.Uncapher

    So…in a nutshell…McCain who is an ignan participant…can detain the woman he assaulted and say she died and shoot at her to be right?
    There is no statute on terroristic providance?
    You don’t think gang sexual assault …from a senator is a big deal?
    Based on …that he is a senator?
    Well I don’t find these very realistic or reasonable laws.
    They denounce women’s rights.
    They make congress look really stupid.
    And west side story about gangs and civilian life,shouldn’t be a congressional hazard to Americans.
    Who are whackers,and wiggsters who just want to try out viagra or their new weapons.
    I survived an ignantenquencia in 2005 and ,2006.
    The hurt is unimaginable.
    That members of world and country leadership want a street war.
    Because someone finally lived a brutal and near fatal attack.
    Based on old rather than current events…burdons of truth,and hogwash.
    Please reconsider these bills.
    None of which make any sense nor is there a reality base for them.
    Friendly fire happens alot.
    Turn some pages and be here now.
    Thank you !
    Authoress of Pat’s pages :Mrs.Uncapher

  • Rob stanley

    Jimmie_401 is correct . It is heartbreaking in the extreme but it is true.Also I think I would rather face the professional mp’s and a court marshal than the local brunswick county nc.regime.A real military state might be an imvrovement over this imitation so called freedom.

  • everywhere

    I alrady knew the usa is a police state ever since 911

  • http://www.facebook.com/relsener Ryan Elsener

    We don’t live in a true democracy. The U.S. is a democratic republic. As a country we vote for representatives to make our decisions for us. As a state for the most part its a democracy. That’s why most state bills go to ballot but critical federal bills could pass and you have no idea. The system is whacked but with 300 million citizens going to ballot on everything would not be an efficient system
    So what we have is essentially the lesser evil.

  • Gary

    Come on Contress, read the constiution, look into its meaning and do your Jops.
    We the people have spoke.

  • Spirit_Realm

    That’s the problem, Gary. It is no longer, we the people. It’s them, the rich guys.

  • Spirit_Realm

    Amen….;)

  • bryan

    Are we becoming a police state, no. Is our congress making retarded laws? yes

  • RPT34

    I’m sure the people in Germany thought the same thing.

  • FED up

    we have been steadily losing our rights since the 1980s about time America has been exposed for what it is now what are we going to do , the nsa spying issue should be held as criminal the people involved should be held as spys and prosecuted to the full extent ,

  • bert malone

    scary,treating ordinary citizens like the enemy,what the hell has happened to us?we should all stand as one and look out for each other,not abuse each other,and spy on each other,our freedoms are more important than anything,any logically thinking person would agree.

  • Scott Justice

    I know here in Michigan we voted on the law and it passed by a very large margin too may I add and we believe hear that they are using people’s medical marijuana sheets and cards to track people and they are raising their house is taking all their money and property and their children out of the house how can they put people in jail for a law that we voted on and passed!! another problem I see is the growing prescription pill epidemic these doctors are pumping out opiate based medication by the millions and millions and the government is messing with people because they are starting to use heroin now well what did you think was going to happen the state I mean government admits that in 2010 there was enough opiate based medication to keep every single American a toast up around the clock dosed up around the clock for over a year straight

  • Aubrey

    Need to leave the country. 2013 is the year that record number of americans partook in emmigration, six times the number of any other previous year.

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    True, our govt has been hijacked by big business&corporate interests. The average person has no say in public policy. Though, I will say that if people did stand up and protest and resist this we could stop it. What those in power want is money and power. We can stop buying their stuff, stop supporting them and stop going along with the surveillance and police brutality. But I think Americans are too fearful and too disconnected from each other to come together and support each other.

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    Actually, the uber rich have tremendous influence and power. They pay very little or no taxes. Honestly, do your research. Some corporations actually get millions back from the IRS every year! They’ve rigged the system in their favor. Little interest or action from the populace? Have you heard of the Occupy Movement? Of the Stop Watching Us protest last weekend? (1000s showed up for that one, btw.)

    Yes, war on drugs/terrorists, etc., has eroded our civil liberties. Who’s behind that? Who runs our govt? Is it a govt by and for the ppl? I agree Obama’s just carrying on Bush’s legacy. But when people voted for Obama they voted for him hoping he’d make changes. That says a lot about the American ppl. We want change. We just can’t get change. With lg corps & billionaires getting tax breaks and getting away with murder practically ’cause they donate tons of money to our politicians so that politicians act in their interest, what do you expect? Money is power in our society. Try doing without money and you’ll see what I mean.

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    Yes, and remember Michael Hastings. Maybe it’s better to drive an old, used car–especially if you’re a journalist or anyone who publicly disagrees with this “government.”

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    Are we becoming a police state? Is anyone seriously even asking that question anymore? The question shd be, “What can we do to end this police state?” Is there anything we can do at this point?

    I was disappointed to learn that the Restore the 4th group wasn’t even advocating the repeal of the Patriot Act but just the repeal of some parts of it. Are Americans that cowardly or unable to think for themselves that we can’t see that the Patriot Act needs to be repealed entirely?

    Unfortunately, the police state tends to harass women, minorities and poor people, so some wealthy people living in their gated communities might be unaffected. Since Americans have been conditioned toward selfishness, they don’t care unless it affects them directly. So the emphasis is on attacking poor people who don’t have the resources to defend themselves. By the time this starts to affect the affluent it’ll be way too late to turn things around.

    But I’ve been saying this for years now. IMHO, our biggest problem is that Americans are so disconnected, so afraid of each other, that we’ve lost the ability to cooperate with and to support each other. How can we get Americans to love each other again?

    We can’t fight the system because no one can trust anyone else to stand by him/her. It’s tough to show up at a protest and there are only five other people. And if the cops show up to beat you up or taser you, your friends will just say, “It’s your own fault. You shouldn’t have gone to the protest.”

    So what’s the point? All is lost when the American people have become so selfish and mean-spirited that they can’t be trusted anymore. We can’t even trust our friends or family to watch our backs these days. It’s a result of brainwashing, of course, coming from years of watching TV, advertisements, etc. But how can we save a people who don’t even care about each other? Who’ve become so selfish they’d gladly sell out their best friend just to save themselves?

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    Yes, the pharmaceutical industry is making a killing–literally, by encouraging doctors to prescribe their drugs. And heaven forbid you ask a doctor for a non-prescription solution to a medical problem, no matter how common sense the solution might be.

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    Yes, I’d heard that “people who say they want to make the world a better place” were being labeled as terrorists. (Correct me if I’m wrong.)

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    Yes, and it’s a Brave New World too. (Sort of a combination of the two, I think.)

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    Well, actually it is the Land of the Free for billionaires and millionaires. It’s just the rest of us who are screwed…

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    Jesus would be tasered and labeled as a hippie terrorist today. He’d be one of the Occupy people, walking around with his sandals and long hair and talking about how people are more important than money or material things. He’d be labeled a “socialist” by conservatives and be rejected by liberals for being a Christian…

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    Problem is, most Americans don’t know what the Patriot Act or NDAA are. Now we’ve got the Trans Pacific trade agreement on the table, and that’s pretty scary too. But as long as most Americans are ignorant of all this there’s nothing we can do…

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    I’m disappointed to learn this happened in Canada, as I tend to think Canada is freer than the US. It’s good that there was a public outcry though. I think what’s happening in the US is a global plot to destroy democracy everywhere. They don’t want the voice of the people to be involved in government.

  • rolse

  • Ms M

    You’re probably right. I’ve already had things happen to me as a result of my politics w/I won’t mention here. Yet how can we not at least try to stop the decline. We might at least be able to prevent it from spreading to the rest of the world.

  • annexia

    Don’t worry, everything is fine. A tempest in a tea pot.
    This isn’t nazi Germany. Pol Pot isn’t running the government. Here in America we have the right to choose.
    We have democratic elections, the right vote.We elect mayor and the congress, the senate, checks and balances.
    This isn’t a police state, it’s a republic for and by the people
    not some sinister big brother state. Stay on the right side of things and you have nothing to worry about.
    Try the cool aide it’s good.

  • mr c

    The media is used to smokescreen these sweeping policy changes. Case in point: when the ndaa passed yesterday nobody was covering it because everyone was debating Phil Robertson. Wag the dog is standard operating procedure. America is being deliberately destabilized along with the rest of the so-called West in preparation for the final conflict which will facilitate the transition to world government, all according to the global elite’s plan. The writing isn’t on the wall, its in their books, David Rockefeller, Kissinger, Brzezinski, Arthur Schlesinger, James Warburg, Bertrand Russell, and a hundred other of the worlds greatest sociopolitical engineers, books nobody has time to read. All the answers can be found there.

  • Operator61

    Looks like you’ve been drinking the koolaide by the gallon. Nazi Germany had democratic elections, the right to vote and choose. They even elected Hitler. Nap time is over, time to wake up.

  • fed up

    I think there is something IN the koolaid yall been drinking…..None of this surprises me. There are non recorded prisons being built out in the deserts with guillotines and the rumor is that they were constructed for US citizens who bucked the new oppression of the government.
    In Nazi Germany, do you know how the citizenry lost their rights? Just a little at a time.! Wake up America and stand for your constitutional rights because freedom is not and never has been free.
    Lets start with the right to bear arms….they have people so convinced they are going to shoot THEMSELVES that the government has used that idea to disarm our right to protect ourselves…Most of NJ is so bad with the crime in the cities because they are not allowed the weapons to protect themselves, so now the only ones that have weapons are the criminals and the police, and a lot of the police cannot be trusted as well….THINK! We are doing this to ourselves!
    What we need to survive are leaders….. not sheep. Do not be misled…serious things are happening and we need to pay attention and not allow ourselves to be deceived into being led to slaughter….Wake up America!!!!!

  • yod sun

    To all Americans: Be aware of Dr. Sanjay Ramrakhiani. He works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Camino Medical Center in Mountain View, CA. This Dr. does Endoscopy procedures, and while his patient
    is under anesthesia he secretly implants microchips in the Target’s body and does other criminal secret procedures according the instructions of FBI agents that appear beside the patient’s bed. This CRIMINAL doctor allows the CRIMINAL FBI agents to do anything they want to his patients. This Doctor injects microchips also in the esophagus while in endoscopy procedure, he is also implanting microchips anytime the FBI wants to implant microchips in anyone they target. If you are targeted by the FBI with electronic radiation and harass by groups
    that the FBI sends after you, then you sure have many microchips in your body and it is most likely that this criminal, low life scum of the earth doctor Sanjay
    Ramrakhiani implanted it in your body. I posted this comment many times but the FBI removes my comments from most sites.
    All targeted people need to be aware that the FBI do its best to remove from the internet any comment that unveil their criminal activity. When targeted people log on they might see their comment without knowing that it appears only on their computer while the FBI removes it from the general public. I invite the FBI to take me to court if what I write here is untrue. Go ahead criminalFBI, I am waiting.

    America does not belong to American citizens. America belongs to the same CIA that killed president Kennedy and to the same FBI that right now tortures American citizens with electronic weapons and send gangs of evil people to stalk, harass, radiate and kill them.

  • yod sun

    Any good American citizen or citizen of another country can be
    targeted by the US government for no reason at all. FBI agents implant
    microchips all over the target, including the genitals. Every time the target
    sleeps, FBI agents are beside his bed, enhancing his sleep with
    drugs, implanting microchips, causing cancer, killing and much more. All is
    done by the FBI and the government is aware of it. They do it in other
    countries as well. Read about Mr. Magnus Olsson
    from Belgium, The CIA/FBI covertly implanted microchips in his brain while he
    was studying in Harvard in USA. They do this mostly when the target is under
    anesthesia during surgery or when he is asleep in his home. I invite
    the FBI to take me to court if what I write is untrue. Go ahead FBI thugs, I am
    waiting. Instead,
    you do your best to kill me every day.
    FBI agents pick any good
    citizen as a Target for their torture experiments. They install surveillance
    in the target’s home long before he knows he is targeted. They make secret
    entrances to his home, and put material inside walls to enhance radiation waves
    to the target. They radiate the target with electronic weapons and send gangs of evil
    people to stalk and harass him.

  • Jody

    Americans do not get their freedom from government. If you expect our government to provide you with freedoms I expect you will be disappointed. The more americans rely on government the less free they will be. For most its a choice….

  • Mic Walnutt

    Rogue Cop!

  • King Kung

    Get used to it !!

  • Anonymous

    But get trained just incase it all comes crashing down.

  • john the beekeeper

    SAD ,DAMN SAD. THE COUNTRY SAYS LAND OF THE FREE AND THE HOME OF THE BRAVE. ONLY A COUNTRY THAT FEARS ITS CITIZENS TRYS TOO CONTROL THEM. EVERY BODY NEEDS TOO WAKE UP IN AMERICA.ITS COMING AND THE POWERS THAT BE ARE NOT HELPING .BUY GUNS AND ALL THE AMMO THAT DHS HASNT GOTTEN ALREADY AND PRACTICE GUN CONTROL[THATS BEING ABLE TOO HIT YOU RE TARGET] GOD BLESS AMERICA

  • john the beekeeper

    OH S**T THEY LL BE WATCHING ME NOW ,DAMN WERE IN A TIGHT SPOT!!!!

  • James Murphy

    Patients are now suffering in severe pain and not being allowed to take painmmedicine. It’s appauling. There are no drs right now who even offerto relieve your pain. It went from prescribing too much to nothing for anyone.
    On the other hand, Sri antidepressants are behind all the mass killings and turn people into complete zombies with Jo emotions and they push them on everybody.

  • Ryan

    I can’t believe how many of America’s people are cheering this paranoid police state’s arrival.. they welcome it with open angry arms, justify it with bs excuses and live in a state of complete denial that anything is wrong. Not just sad, it’s absolutely wrong and evil. Brainwashed bunch I guess. not only do they know what is going on but they ignore it and promote it.

  • Trey Kline

  • Kyle

    I plan to hide out in the wilderness and live off the land or die off the land when the FEMA camps open since there is no way to fight back.

    We need to spam Congress to the pont their email system is overloaded and maybe then they will at least listen.

  • Kyle

    Scotland is seeking independence from the Europe Union and if that works out Scotland may be the new America and their economy will boom!

  • Kyle

    Which is why there is so much apathy.

    It is amazing we have not been attacked by true terrorist who could take advantage of most of us being asleep.

    Three EMP bombs fired from offshore ships would be enough to knock out the entire grid of the USA and parts of Canada/Mexico as well and it will be several months to years before lights are turned back on if they decide to bother at all outside the big cities.

    There are plenty of small nations that hate us such as Iran/North Korea that would do it if they ever have the capabilities and organization most likely with inside help from George Soros or Al Gore to get revenge at America for causing Global Warming.

  • Kyle

    Shhhhhhhh that’s classified for our own safety!

  • Kyle

    Well said.

  • Kyle

    Pee U!

  • Kyle

    Why are you?

  • Kyle

    What is real slavery?

  • http://www.theMadBagLady.wordpress.com/ Ms. M.

    Except when the govt is run by and for the people. The govt abolished slavery and b4 it did, a few slaves sued for their freedom and won–via the judicial branch of the govt.

    There’ll always be govt in some shape or form. What we need is govt run by and for the people–all people, not just the wealthy few. And we need people to participate in the government. The slaves had no legal rights yet there were a few cases of slaves who sued and won against wealthy white male slaveholders. We the people today can take back our govt the same way. I don’t like laws or govt either but no society runs without some form of govt.

  • James Murphy

    Never in my life did I think I would see the day Americans have to run to Canada to be free. We used to be a lot more free than any other country. Now we are a police state where laws are passed every second. Taxes go up daily. Too many laws and taxes = tyranny

 