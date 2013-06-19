This website is no longer actively maintained
PBS NewsHour announces weekend newscast

June 19, 2013

By Meredith P. Garretson | PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour correspondent Hari Sreenivasan will become the new anchor for "PBS NewsHour Weekend" which launches on Sept. 7. Photo by NewsHour

Starting Sept. 7, the PBS NewsHour is expanding its family, adding a “PBS NewsHour Weekend” newscast on Saturdays and Sundays. The 30-minute show will be anchored by veteran NewsHour correspondent and director of digital partnerships, Hari Sreenivasan. The program will be produced by New York PBS member station WNET and broadcast out of the Tisch WNET studios. The show will be carried by most local PBS affiliates.

“We are so fortunate to be a part of the next chapter of the NewsHour, bringing this trusted brand to audiences on air and online on the weekends,” said WNET President and CEO Neal Shapiro in a press release.

“PBS NewsHour Weekend” will continue NewsHour’s tradition of delivering in-depth analysis of the day’s national and international news. It will also feature original field reporting and allow local PBS member stations the opportunity to include local news at the end of the broadcast.

Comments

