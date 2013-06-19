This website is no longer actively maintained
Need to Know: Banned in Arizona

June 19, 2013

This broadcast originally aired on February 15, 2013.

Anchor Ray Suarez

This week Need to Know travels to Tucson, Arizona, to report on a long-running dispute over a Mexican-American studies program.

Supporters say the program has helped at-risk students improve their test scores and graduate high school, while opponents contend it encourages anti-American sentiment and subversive thinking.

 Read the full transcript.

Explore:

Outlawed in Arizona

In Tucson, Arizona a dispute over a Mexican-American studies program has tensions high; supporters say it has helped re-engage at risk students and improved their test scores. Opponents contend it encourages subversive thinking.

Claudio Iván Remeseira on the future of ethnic studies

Editor-in-chief of “Hispanic New York” (www.hispanicny.com), Remeseira teaches a seminar on the history of Latinos and the Latinization of the U.S. at Columbia University’s Center for American Studies.

Explore the banned curriculum

Find out what is actually at dispute in Tucson’s classrooms. Peruse the contested curriculum.

Laying down the law

Read AZ House Bill 2281 — which prohibits courses in public schools that “are designed primarily for pupils of a particular ethnic group” or promote resentment against a race or class of people.”

Read the report

An independent audit of Tucson Unified School District’s Mexican American Studies Department doesn’t support the declaration by state schools chief John Huppenthal that TUSD’s ethnic studies classes violate the law.

Taboo topics in schools

From Darwin to divinity — a brief look at America’s classroom wars.

Watch more full episodes of Need to Know.

Last modified: June 19, 2013 at 4:48 pm
Tags: , , , ,
 
Comments

  • http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=50316407 Jeremy Deville

    I guess there will never be a European American studies class. No, that would be racist right?

  • http://www.facebook.com/DrCintli Roberto Rodriguez

    Jeremy: Perhaps you should do minimal research before exhibiting your lack of knowledge on the subject.

  • http://www.facebook.com/kinomaage Martin Reinhardt

    One of the reasons we have ethnic studies is because the public school curriculum is all about European American history, language, and culture.

  • http://www.facebook.com/gbuelna Gabriel Buelna

    I’d recommend viewers watch documentary Outlawing Shakespeare: The Battle for the Tucson Mind. It’s at http://www.outlawingshakespeare.com. The documentary covers many of the issues of the Tucson Mexican American Studies issue. It also brings up different points. Good luck!

  • http://www.facebook.com/gbuelna Gabriel Buelna

    Wath Outlawing Shakespeare: The Battle for the Tucson Mind http://www.outlawingshakespeare.com

  • Dr.Disenchanted

    I recently retired from a college in Oregon where, among other things, I developed curriculum for Multicultural psychology, and assisted in the hire and advidory committee for our Ethnic Studies program. The Social Science department tried to ban the course from ever being taught, and to cancel the program. The attitudes there have led to a hostile environment for many of us, resulting in early retirement, job transfers, lawsuits, etc. But still the narrowmindedness continues. If they get rid of all the courses and teachers who lead our students to think critically and become involved citizens, what is the point in education?

  • libertylover

    I read

  • Matthew from St. Louis

    As a junior in High School, I agree and see the necessity of teaching the ability to think critically. Their is no point in a democracy if people do not have the ability to process information and come to their own conclusions. However, I can see how this program could be viewed as racist, even if the racism is unintentional. In an environment of all students and teachers of the same race, when discussions occur, the pronouns will most likely shift from 3rd to 1st person. For example, instead of saying, “When the [United States] took territory from [Mexico] in the US-Mexican war”, in a classroom focused on the Mexican race this could sound like, “When [they] took territory from [us] in the US-Mexican war”. History could possibly be viewed more personally than objectively, and this creation of a “us and them” mindset is inherently racist. Therefore the creation of a “us and them” mindset would foster less thinking critically, because the students in the program will automatically associate themselves with the “stereotypical” beliefs of their race by the use of the inclusive language. Instead of students creating their own beliefs by use of a more objective learning, this program may foster race wide beliefs onto the students, undermining creative thought, and promoting racism, not on purpose but accidentally.

  • libertylover

    I read 1st The great Gatsby, then Bless me ultima in high schol. It was after i read the later that I finally felt as if I could identify myself. I took latinas studies in college and found some more perspective that was closer to my American experience.

  • teacher

    The problem with the Latino studies program in Arizona again clearly shows the problem with general history teaching in American schools. There are even voices complaining that it is not patriotic enough! This class is often taught as an indoctrination in American exceptionalism rather than an overview of what actually happened in the course of time all over the world. Some subjects are taught as crassly black or white, which deprives students of the opportunity to weigh ideas within their historical context and make up their own minds. Indoctrination has no place in school as it easily leads to brainwashing, the Arizona program should have avoided that trap, But the other side should also.

    Thank you,

    forever a teacher

  • Luis Diaz

    I am a mexican american and became a citizen last year my opinion is these classes should have been discontinued i agree with that decision. Why well i think that these classes um probably never had the intentions of promoting racism. Its the teachers fault and so is the program because the statistics say more students were graduating getting good grades but there were also being steriotypes to white people basically every other race except latinos. Futhermore I am a little confused why these people wanted to take a class of us history it generally does mean you have to believe that christopher columbus discovered america the ultimate goal is to expand our knowledge and take in new information to prepare you for college. You also have to take into consideration if you want to succed in this country you need to learn what the public and private schools have taught ever since america had their first school, honestly watching the program tonight listening to the stories it seems to me that these kids were looking for another way out because they were flunking classes history math english these basic classes the transform us into the adults they will eventually be. If they cant handle simple classes like these how are they ever going to handle a corporate job or managing a business by taking these classes it already stays encryted in their minds that takjng a short cut is the the solution which should not be the case.

  • http://www.facebook.com/gbuelna Gabriel Buelna

    Great interviews, however, more background would have been better and the behavior of some of the TUSD School Board members. I suggest you look at Outlawing Shakespeare; The Battle for the Tucson Mind, http://www.outlawingshakespeare.com.

  • Lets be real…

    I come from a city in Southern California that is equally white and hispanic. It seems ridiculous to me that if kids at school formed a “white” club, it would unanimously be considered racist, while groups based solely on race are allowed to exist, thrive, and are celebrated, if they are of Hispanic descent. This confuses other children at school. It creates an environment where groups are alienated from one another, and a culture with a massive “double standard” is created. We should be able to learn without people who are quite obviously “racist” being involved. The whole truth should be told, with ALL of us participating, as one group learning about the world around us. Not one group being villafied.

  • Liz in Phoenix

    If this was a high school elective, there would be less controversy.
    This was the only American History class that these students took, in place of the standard U.S. History class. By focusing on ethnic studies, major topics in history may have not been given equal weight. Would Chicago substitute Black History for the standard course in U.S. history? Would San Francisco substitute Chinese-American Studies for the standard U.S.History?

  • Chito

    Publicly funded education isn’t supposed to be the beginning and end of learning. It is only a beginning.

  • Troy from Troy

    It’s funny to hear the educational benefits of this program touted by interviewees who seem unable to complete even one sentence without, like, you know, at least saying “like”, or “you know” two or three times…followed by, like, a question mark? It seems that no matter the makeup of the student body, in the United States, teachers are focused mainly on history as a function of keeping people perpetually aggrieved and on training kids for careers as professional protestors.

    Considering the wealth of history and culture of Latin America, it would be appropriate to put more emphasis on the sort of program discussed in this episode no matter what the ethnic makeup of the students, but how about doing so while at the same time teaching students how to communicate as if their skulls contained a brain?

  • MARSHALL hughes

    I listened and I must testify that American history is not a correct view of African Americans true culture, language or family identity. Thus I agree with the ideas of teachigs to the minority groups but know black people are in reality Africa’s lost tribes. A People, A Tongue, A Land, A History!!

  • Baba from Indiana

    Actually, very few schools offer literature or information about any other cultures. Even with a BA from a reputable college, I was never introduced to any literature that was not American or English. There was no Cervantes, Dante, Tolstoy, nor introduction to the Mahabharata, Chinese, Japanese or any other ancient literature. Because of my age, I also never read black authors, past or present. It took the Civil Rights movement to make that happen. I am second generation American from the Slavic world, and I learned about my roots from activities in my ethnic community. I agree that young Latinos need to know who they are, but so do young people from all the diverse groups in our melting pot. To understand the American mosaic and how we as individuals fit, seek out diversity, listen and learn. Understanding is powerful.

  • DP

    The hispanic studies courses in TUSD are absolutely la raza propaganda that espouses the notion of reconquista or an invasion of America by Mexicans. It is racist, subversive and hate filled indoctrination, paid for with U.S. taxpayer money. It is a Mexican version of a madrassa. People would be outraged if they taught a KKK class at a public school but some reason, this class is called diversity training and cultural awareness.

  • Nancy from Tucson, Arizona

    Thank you Ray Suarez for covering this story. Tom Horne is a racist and will waste Arizona tax payer dollars if he takes this to Supreme Court. What does he fear when different cultures learn their own cultural history? Has he not learned who occupied the southwest before European folks showed up?

  • DP

    Thank you nancy from Tucson for making Mr. Horne’s point for him.

  • ElGran Reyes

    We need to know the entire truth, not the selective truth of the history of the Americas, which includes Columbus’ and the Spanish crown’s treatment of the Indians, and yes, the white supremacist philosophy of Manifest Destiny which apparently Mr. Horne in Arizona still believes in. Is it anti-American to discuss the history of slavery in this country? Is it racist (against white people) to even mention it? Mexican American people deserve to teach their children their own history. Republicans are selective about local control. The people of Tucson should decide this for themselves, but now that the federal government has stepped in, Mr. Horne is upset. Did he really expect the feds to side with him? We voted for Obama for various reasons and this is one of them–I believe we all have a right to teach about our complex history which includes racism and the genocide of Native peoples. If you can’t handle the truth, just don’t teach history at all. Or don’t teach for that matter. Is that what the state of Arizona would have us do? Not learn anything?

  • Matthew from St. Louis

    ElGran Reyes, I agree with you completely about the necessity and importance of learning the entire truth. Which is why this program seems racist. The program appears to offer a “selective” view of history, by putting excessive focus on the history and culture of Mexico. In order to learn about the complex history of America, a focus must be placed on learning ALL of the cultures, through objective studies. You said, “Mexican American people deserve to be taught their own history.” Right there you are proving my point with the usage of inclusive language. History belongs to all of humanity because history is the complete story of all of humanity. History does not change depending on whether you are Mexican, White, or Black. By saying Mexican-Americans will learn their “own” history makes it sound like Mexican-Americans are separate from that of American as a whole, which is not true. The premise of this program (teaching Mexican-Americans their “own” culture) will inherently instill racism, because it is instilling in the students a false view that they are separate from the rest of America because of their race.

  • JT Grzely

    As a fair and righteous person with a “white” or lighter skin color, I am truly saddened and scared. Scared to death.. THese high schoolers are being taught that racism is A ok as long as its misunderstandably justified( for example: the lies theyre being taught)..This is super scary…This is the beginning of an era of new NAZISM.

  • JT Grzely

    I was never taught once about the country of which my ancestors came from. And also, Europe is not a country. ITS A CONTINENT with many cultures..

  • Jim

    Just watched this program and I agree with what the State of Arizona is doing by outlawing special classes for ILLEGALS ….. If they want to learn about MEXICO then deport them all back to Mexico …..

  • DR

    I am American of Mexican descent. My mother was an illegal immigrant
    and a single parent of 5 (3 born in Mexico and 2 in the States).

    I don’t believe these courses are necessary to ensure
    students stay in school. I think the problem stems from the parents background
    and the home. How much do they value an education and their expectations for
    their children? I remember neighbors telling my mom, ‘Look, there are 5 checks
    playing in the sand box…you will be able to buy a house.’

    I have never needed Mexican-American/Chicano studies to
    identify myself with my Mexican heritage. My mother instilled the culture and
    language. Our individual interests motivated me and my siblings to pursue
    knowledge in the arts, history, language, religion and culture of Mexico and
    other Latin American countries on our own time. But I also was taught my
    American history in school. Of course, it was cleaned up; but when I got older
    I became aware of the many mistakes the US had made, and bad decisions and
    acts. Does the fact that Martin Luther King was a womanizer change the impact
    he made in history and society? No!

    I also did not need these studies to become successful in my
    educational journey. I am not saying the cultural shock of attending a predominantly
    white engineering university did not impact my studies; I felt very Mexican and
    very woman my first year. Not to say people made me feel that way, I felt that
    way because I had never really racially intermixed. It was a great learning
    experience.

    By the time I graduated, I did not feel very Mexican or very
    women; I felt like an engineer. As my English improved, my friends from the old
    neighborhood called me a “sell out.” Really, I never knew being well educated
    made me white. Whether I speak English or Spanish, I want to sound like a
    native so I got rid of the accent in both languages.

    I speak Spanish (ACTFL Proficiency level – Advanced High) because
    I chose to embrace it in my personal life. I may not be as proficient in the
    written word, but I am working on it. I also penny pinched to finance
    backpacking trips to Mexico and Latin America.

    In my research to pursue a second masters, I was disillusioned
    with Chicano Studies. I want to study Latin American cultures and languages. I
    looked into the Chicano studies arena first to give me an idea of what they had
    to offer. At first glance, the curriculum appeared doable. I decided to go to
    the bookstore to review the books used in the curriculum. I was appalled. Many
    of the books had an angry, racist tone. I should have not been surprised—my experience
    in undergrad with the Chicano study students was negative; not only were they
    anti-whites, they were anti-Latin American (anti-Salvadoran, Argentinean, etc.).

    With respect to the immigration issues — While I was in
    Chiapas Mexico, I took a boat along the Rio Usumacinta. The river is the border
    between Guatemala and Mexico. The Federalist border patrol is along the river
    and would shoot anyone they thought was crossing the border illegally. Mexicans
    complain about the immigration problems they encounter. Many social programs
    are drained by the immigrants—the immigration problem in Mexico is overwhelming
    since it is the gateway to the United States.
    I know I am conflicted when it comes to immigration issues, but what I
    heard in Mexico regarding immigration is no different than what I hear here in
    the States. Given the current economical environment, many citizens have to
    find blame. It is easy to focus on immigration. Although immigration is an
    issue, it is not the cause of our economical recession.

    Mexican-American/Chicano studies are not necessary to teach
    critical thinking. It can be taught through logic and problem solving courses
    which take real world issues which can have many solutions – the key is how to
    argue the solution chosen.

    Finally, with the information age, all this Chicano,
    Mexican, American, etc. knowledge in art, literature, language, etc. is
    available. If the passion is there, these kids can find it. Skype with kids in
    Mexico, Spain, Peru, etc. Take community college or extension courses while in
    junior or high school. Get involved with cultural centers. Heck! Latin American
    universities have online program as well.

    None of my siblings and I ever took these courses. My mother
    produced an aeronautical engineer, judge/DA, paralegal, entrepreneur and a
    housewife.

  • Inlake’ch

    I am sadden to see that one (among the many!) worst comments posted is by a recently naturalized Latino, un Mexicano, un paisano! As a Latina, who also became a U.S. citizen a few years ago, I respectfully disagree with your comments, and I encourage you to get informed on the conditions by which Latino students (and other students of color) are being tracked into vocational, blue-collar jobs. Students–when presented with material that is relevant to their lives, that inspires and motivates them to learn, and makes them feel that they belong and they can connect with what they are learning–are more likely to succeed in school and outside of school. I don’t believe, as you say, that the students in the ethnic studies class were taking “an easy way out” … they were being “pushed out” by institutionalized schooling practices that render them invisible, and that silence them. Now that you are a citizen, I encourage you to never forget your history and the struggles of our ancestors, because it is through this remembering and retelling (which I believe, the ethnic studies course at TUSD does), that Latinos, people of color, and subordinated groups members (e.g., women, men, the disabled) will be able to make of this nation a true democracy with justice and equality for all.

  • Dr.Disenchanted

    Matthew-

    Thanks for the thoughtful response. I agree that is important to separate the message and the messenger, not to mention to consider the audience when talking about sensitive issues. Because I teach in Oregon, I do have a predominantly white audience. I am lucky to have more diversity in my classes, in part because of what I teach, and in part, I hope, because of HOW I teach. As I am not a racial minority, I don’t end up with the kind of problem you describe. Most of my colleagues who are minorities do not either. That could be a product of our training, but I like to think it’s conscientiousness on all of our parts. Being able to see and talk about both sides of a controversial issue is empowering for everyone. And I don’t think there ARE such things as race-wide beliefs, any more than there are race-wide traits.

    Dr.D.

  • Nesral

    How about: “Rethinking Mexico: Returning Home.” Or, “Leave Gringo Alone.” Or,”Turning America Into Our Playground. One Vote At A Time.”

  • Saint Jude

    Anyone who says Mexican-American course content is “seditious” or “subversive” without ever having attended the classes–and furthermore, goes to the time and expense of a court battle against something that is statistically proven to help so many kids with so much untapped potential find strength in a society that still doesn’t put its money where its mouth is with regard to equal rights–is a racist biggot. I am a white American who has great respect for our hard-working hispanic population. I truly believe our country could achieve great things if hispanics really had equal opportunity to do something other than work endless hours in two or three minimum-wage jobs that keep them so busy they don’t have time for higher education that might otherwise give them the brainpower, perspectives and skills America needs to move forward in the fast-changing global economy. This is a country whose all-voluneer military no longer demands the participation of the rich, and minorities now take on more than the statistically prescribed responsibility for our defense and political initiatives. Should military service be the primary hope for a true foot up for our minority populations?

    Racism is alive and well in America, and IT is the real evil that will keep us from succeeding in the international marketplace. As a nation, we should be ashamed that evidence of inequality is still so blatant in employment and poverty statistics this long after the Emancipation Proclamation.

    I am very glad to know things are changing for this special population in Arizona. I welcome these kids and their families with open arms, and encourage them to continue to learn and climb out of poverty through education. American forefathers gave us the basic right to freedom of speech, and that freedom embraces discourse that is negative and speaks out against injustice–would we need a constitutional clause supporting freedom of speech if every word about things in America was flowery and positive?

    With my “peeps” originating in Europe only two generations ago, I sometimes wonder why these people are so different from my own family. Republican politics are working so hard against minorities and women, but you do see your occasional token female or hispanic in their ranks from time to time. I can only assume that Arizona Republicans want to continue to enjoy reaping profits from businesses that pay hispanics extremely low wages to do the most difficult and dirty work in our society; they want a “slave” population to continue to serve them, and changes to their system will require them to pay a real wage.

    The visionary gift of freedom of speech allows for critical “subversive” anti-American rhetoric, as well as opinions spoken in Arizona by those like Tom Horne. Bottom line: our country will be truly great when we give each person a fair chance to flourish and contribute to their fullest potential, no matter what their age, race, religion, sex, etc.

  • Ethnic Studies

    I appreciate the report, particularly because I teach Ethnic Studies at the University level. Unfortunately, few people know the larger history of the discipline, which has roots in the student activism of the San Francisco Bay Area. I think we need more education about this topic in order to connect the history of the discipline with the contemporary anti-Ethnic Studies struggles taking place in Tucson. I hope more reports like this continue to be produced. My only critique of this report was that I felt the comments by the Columbia professor didn’t add much to the story. If a professor’s perspective needed to be included in the report, I think an Ethnic Studies scholar from the Southwest would have been more relevant.

  • Anonymous

    If you actually study Western culture as a whole, you will find this is not true. As an historian whose research has largely focused on the late Roman Empire, the idea that Western history, is “all aboutn European American history” or even all about Europe is nonsense! In the period I focus on, the most populous and wealthiest part of the Roman Empire was Egypt, not Europe, and many, many of the written source texts were written by non-Europeans from what is now called the Middle East. It’s because Muslims conquered N. Africa and SW Asia from the late Roman Empire that Western society became so centered on Europe in the period 700-1492, and especially in the period 1300-1492.Western societies themselves have been the victim of imperialism from the outside, as the Americas became the victim of European imperialism after 1492.
    Students should be exposed to the fact that Western societies have been victims of imperialism too, and that fact, not simply “racial” bias, is why so much Western history is about Europe. Western civilzation may have been better off with N. Africa & SW Asia, and with Europe relegated to a more minor role (as was the case from 300-600), but there is absolutely nothing that we can do about the shift of Western civilization to Europe in the medival period as this is the result of Western peoples being much weaker than Muslims at that time.

  • Anonymous

    What I found most disturbing in this program was the idea that Latino students were to learn Aztec history RATHER than Roman history! Just where do they think the “Latin” in “Latino” came from? Spanish derives from the LATIN language, which predominated in Spain because the ROMANS conquered it. And many more US Latinos speak Spanish than Nahuatl. More Latinos also worship Christ than Qetzcoatl, which is ultimately due to the fact that ROMAN emperors eventually promoted Christianity over other religions in Spain & elsewhere in their empire. And legal systems in the American SW, and in Latin America have been far more infuenced by ROMAN law than “Aztec law.”
    If you have a HS world history class, as opposed to a Western history class, you should learn something about pre-Columbian America. But you should ALSO learn some basics about ROMAN history as well, not REPLACE Roman history with Aztec history. What craziness.

    Having taught both high school & college, I generally believe that at the high school level, racial or ethnic issues (including negative aspects like discrimination) should be studied, but as part of larger American and local (usually state) history classes. State histories will be different in this regard, as they have different ethnic make-ups. (This also applies to other categories of assymetrical power in the US like class, gender, region, etc.: study it as part of US history). It’s at the college level that more specialized classes focused on a particular ethnicity or race is more appropriate. (My judgment here is based on the fact that high schools are generalists, and have to teach a great deal more than just American history, let alone the history of one particular ethnic group in America. It’s in college that you specialize).

  • Doug Strouse

    DP- Thanks for your “to the point” response to “Nancy”. She is clearly an example of the ridiculous mexican viewpoint trying to twist Tom Horne’s courageous stand into a racist one, when in fact, she reveals herself to be the racist. Nancy, the mexican/U.S. war is over- your ancestor’s lost. It’s not the fault of the U.S. if your ancestors were too weak to win, or so stupid as to sell valuable land in the Gadsten Purchase.

  • Doug Strouse

    “I love it’s giddy gurgle, I love it’s fluent flow…”

  • Doug Strouse

    Yes, and never more evident as in the mexican racists behind Tucson’s ethnic studies who delude foolish “bandwagon” liberals by forever playing the victim, while refusing to assimilate as all other immigrant cultures have, and steadily taking over the U.S.: All the while doing their large part in destroying the planet with rampant breeding.

  • Doug Strouse

    “Un Paisano!”, “Un mexicano!” How racist. You are another one making Tom Horne’s point for him. LOL

  • http://www.facebook.com/jen.higleychapman Jen Higley-Chapman

    I am pleased that as a young person you are thinking deeply about this, but you are missing an important factor in racism: power differential. I encourage you to continue to explore this issue with this in mind. Suggested reading might be Peggy MacIntosh, Howard Zinn, or Tim Wise. The bottom line IMO is that we need mainstream core curriculum to include the history and cultural contributions of all ‘Americans.’

  • http://www.facebook.com/jen.higleychapman Jen Higley-Chapman

    That would be the class that most of us call ‘regular’ history/social studies/literature. Ethnocentric mainstream education focusing on the Euro-American contribution and perspective are what created the problem. Mainstream core curriculum needs to be updated to reflect our multicultural society and our purported lack of racism.

  • http://www.facebook.com/jen.higleychapman Jen Higley-Chapman

    Sadly, unless things change, the role of education seems to be to create low-wage workers who don’t question oppression or exploitation. Thank you for your efforts thus far; I hope you will continue.

  • http://www.facebook.com/jen.higleychapman Jen Higley-Chapman

    I think that you and I share many opinions. I think though that although it is easy to demonize Republicans (they often reveal great ignorance in public), the Democrats (as the most powerful alternative) have not stood up enough for change, either, in much more than rhetoric. I think that if white allies like you and I could challenge the bougie nature of the Dems, we might get further, faster. :)

  • http://www.facebook.com/jen.higleychapman Jen Higley-Chapman

    They’re tempting us but ignore the trolls, Nancy!

  • http://www.facebook.com/jen.higleychapman Jen Higley-Chapman

    I think that your comment “Students–when presented with material that is relevant to their lives, that inspires and motivates them to learn, and makes them feel that they belong and they can connect with what they are learning–are more likely to succeed in school and outside of school” is one of the most relevant points of this conversation. Thank you.

  • Guest

    I don’t know… Justa thought here, but isn’t it the PARENTS responsibility to teach the kids their cultural background? If you hate America so much get the hell out.

  • Harold Christofferson

    These people are not hating America. They are exercising their right in America for an education that explores history and seeks the truth so they will understand how to help America move forward in the future. We should have more faith in the American people. What Arizona is doing is like refusing to teach Americans of African descent that their ancestors were enslaved by the English and brought to the United States for cotton. What is most disturbing to me is that the Sate of Arizona refuses to allow American students to learn their own history. It is OK for them to learn history with an English slant. It is not wrong for them to learn history with a Chicano slant or for African-Americans with an African-American slant. Then, as Americans, they can seek out the truth between the two.
    Where is the teacher’s right to express their opinion. They were fired because they were doing the job their boss asked them to do.

    It looks to me that the State of Arizona did a lot of damage to the education of the children served in the Tuscon district.

  • Harold Christofferson

    Doug, Hispanic is NOT a race. Neither is Mexicano. African, White, and Asian are races.

  • RONALD MCDONALD

    MEXICANOS – SHOULD STUDY THE HISTORY-OF SPAIN’S DOMINATION – I.E. KILLING OF NATIVE AZTEC KING AND CHAPULTAPECS MAYAN’S; FOR WHAT- “GOLD “SO HOWS IS LEARNING ABOUT[ HISTORY] THE FACT, THAT SOME TILT HISTORY TO SEE LIGHT WHEN ITS BLACK! AND MEXICO, WHEN IT IS ARIZONA AND THERE NO ONE LEARNS IN A VACUMN- FORMATIVE OPINIONS ARE LIKE DONKEYS —-THEY ARE PROLIFIC–RIOT-LIKE BEHAVIOR LEADS THOUGHTFUL INTROSPECTION AND MAYBE A DEGREE IN PHILOSOPHY-1 AS FOR TOM HORNE; HE -SHOULD PICK UP GARBAGE FOR A WEEK WITH THOSE JAILED BY JOE ARPIO THEN MINUTE ENLIGHTENMENT WOULD GIVE WAY— TO HIM PUTTING WATER COOLERS IN TUCSON DESERT AND AMNESTY FOR ALL LATINOS–NAH!

  • Mary

    I was personally empowered by a Women’s Studies major and the same critisms were made of that curriculum. The same research about the increased level of scolarship for girls when women and girls are represented in the curriculum is true for Latinos. Of course it is.
    Why do we belive we are educating anyone when we refuse to portray a whole history? Why must we present a dualistic curriculum of winners and losers rather an honest one which includes all of the players?
    We’re fear-based.

  • Greg

    I simply don’t
    understand how any group that wants to be included and accepted by others feels the need to form exclusive clubs or classes for the purpose of highlighting the differences? I think it would be far better for everyone to learn about various cultures and their heritage. Why segregate and form a clique dedicated to your own kind? If I did that as a young white male. it would probably end up looking more like a Skin Head rally. Perhaps a class or curriculum that includes White, Black, Yellow, Brown, etc. etc. with discussions where students can ask and learn from others? I know I would have benefitted from learning about Latino culture or say… Jewish culture before I was set out into the world as an ignorant teen from KY. I was not exposed to any other kind of culture until my mid twenties. I love the Mexican Americans I have met during my career in AZ, and TX but I don’t think creating a special “my kind” curriculum is productive. Sounds like a precursor to things like the KKK. It’s OK to be proud of whom you are but it seems a little insecure to need a special class.
    -Thank you for
    reading and If I offended any Latinos I truly did not intend to. Perhaps
    as a white male I have a different world view. I hope you can respect it and not give me a label. I promise not to do the same. In the end God made us all so let me end with God Bless You.

  • Hollie

    My heritage is German American. However, I was never called by that term or exPected American schools to teach me about my ethnic history. I just wanted to be American heart and soul. I believe classes like the Latino classes are divisive for our nation. They build divisions instead of uniting us

  • Gargulian

    Your desire to obviate or obliterate your German heritage is understandable. I respect that. That doesn’t mean everyone has issues with their past. Your experience is not mine. (Thank God)

  • Gargulian

    Did your high school curriculum teach you the truth about violence against native americans and latinos by Eurpeans and their descendents. Maybe it’s you is misinformed. Read “American Holocaust” and then let’s have this discussion.

  • second generation

    I am second generation. My mother was an Italian immigrant. She arrived as an infant. There were solid reasons for her parents emigrating to America, and once here, they very badly wanted to become Americans. They shed Italian first names for the American version. They learned English. They worked hard, and became citizens. They did not try to make me into an Italian. I was to be an American. There is no problem with leariing about your old country as well as your new one. But you have to decide where you are going to live, and learn all you can about that so you can succeed. Even in a white persons New England, we studied the history of the early explorers, and we learned about the terrible abuses of the Spanish Conquistadores visited upon the native peoples of the new world, and all about the abuses of the Indians in the American West, and the slaves in the American South. etc. It is enough. To regard yourself as a hyphenated person rather than simply as an American is not helpful. Because your people were abused historically is no longer your burden, and you should not allow others to make you feel that you are still abused because of it. The trouble with hyphenated studies is that they foster an idea that your race or nationality is opressed and exploited, and you are not an equal in this country. It is not so. Legally, if you were born here, or if you become a citizen of the U.S., you have opportunity. Use it. Our people fought wars for it and died for it to be so. Our laws forbid discrimination. This is what you should learn about.

  • Gargulian

    Let’s not forget, sir, that the Romans fed the Christians to the lions. No one is saying you can’t teach both Christianity and Quetzalcoatl. They are not equal in influence either. Agreed. The point is that these Latino kids in Arizona are taught from day one a glorified, white=washed version of U.S. history. And they are taught that their history has no value in the American Euro-centric pantheon. The teachers may overstep on occasion, but the impulse is right. There are well over 200 milion Latinos in Central and North America. You can’t treat them the same as the Polish.

  • Gargulian

    And if you hate so much you get out. Many of us Mexican Americans have been here much longer than you. If you want to violate our basic American rights, then you don’t belong here. Hate to tell you, but in this day and age people have rights — black and brown included. So if you are unAmerican and don’t understand that people have fundamental rights — you get out.

  • Gargulian

    This may be gringolandia but it was Atzlan first. Now is Gringatzlandia. And it keeps getting better. Salsa or ketchup? Carne asada or steak. Beans or rice. Potatoes (incan food) or bread? This is home to both gringos and latinos now and forever. There ain’t no going back to the past. This is a playground. Always had been for those of us that are Aztec, Spaniard and gringo. There’s no either or. It’s all of the above. Keep voting my brethren. Keep voting.

  • Gargulian

    What are you afraid of JT? Skin color is only skin deep. These people know this and that’s what they are teaching. It’s the content of one’s character that counts. Hell, people feared MLK. Latinos come in all shades — black, brown and white. Some of those kids were pretty fair complexioned. Don’t seek or find refuge in fear. They are being taught that the racism of the past (Eurocentric domination) is no longer acceptable. Racism of any kind is wrong. Learn to have a dialogue about that. They are not being taught to “hate whitey.” Equating a high school course to Nazism is really nutZZZZZ!

  • Gargulian

    Mathew: On one level I agree with you. However, let’s not forget that 50 years ago in many places in the U.S. Mexicans were not allowed to use public restrooms, obtain bank loans to buy property or marry whites in many places in the U.S. Hell my aunt was denied admission to Tucson High in the 20′s because of her Hispanic surname and dark skin… She went on to graduate from UCLA and was an editor for Life magazine. If my abuelo had not insisted, she would have been denied her education. So if you want to talk about separate but unequal….let’s talk real history based on real facts. Apartheid was alive and well in Arizona not too many years ago, and some people do not want to relinquish that. Nowadays America is being Mexicanized and Mexico is being Americanized. Admit that Mexicans were kept separate not too many years ago … in violation of our fundamental rights and then we can have a conversation about inclusion and exclusion. Let’s not whitewash the past.

  • Gargulian

    Maybe we should do all of the above in all places (Chicago, S.F, Tucson) . I want to learn more about Latiin, Chinese and African history — in addition to the courageous and heroic Europeans. Eurocentric cowboys killing natives, enslaving blacks and spitting on Mexicans (in the name of Christ) is not my idea of an inclusive history. Of course, not all these brown, black and red people were perfect either. Maybe there’s more to it than what we’ve been taught? Maybe it’s not one way or the other? Maybe there’s something in human nature that is not so grand?

  • Gargulian

    No one group shouild be villigied. Agreed. But read David Stannard White’s “American Holocaust” and then say that we should ignore the crimes of the past. The Germans and Japanese are struggling with their ugly histories from WWII. The Mexicans want to glorify the Aztecs and the Spaniards and ignore their ugly deeds. America is built on a foundation that is not exactly pretty: enslavement and genocide are not pretty. Let’s admit it. There’s some glory and goodness too. This is not about villifying “whitey.” It’s about being honest about the past and building a stronger foundation for the future.

  • Gargulian

    Most American history is taught with a Eurocentric bias. There are other biases too. History is biased accordiing to who’s telling the story. That’s the point of the Tucson class. Not all things European are evil or bad. No one is saying that, but there have been some very ugly things done in the name of “White Man’s Burden” or Manifest Destiny. So let’s have a real and honest discussion, which is what Tucson is about. It’s not about hating whitey. It’s about living together and learning about the mistakes of the past. It’s about mutual respect. Latinos are no longer going to remain silent about these issues.

  • Gargulian

    That’s a fascinating discussion. I agree in a sense. I would argue that Spain would have been better off if it had not kicked the Jews and Arabs out during the Inquisition. You make some good points, but you cannot seriously argue that a rabidly racist Eurocentric mindset did not dominate the westward expansion in the United States, at the expense of non-European peoples. Please.

  • Gargulian

    Your racism is evident. “Breeding” is a term used for animals. It’s pretty clear what you hate. The assimilationist game is over. The “new” metaphor is the salad bowl, not the melting pot. Latinos and indigenous people number in at about 300-400 million in the hemisphere….including Brazilans, even more. Who’s doing the assimilating? Get real.

  • Gargulian

    Jim: If we deport all the illegals, the economy will collapse. I need my gardener, maid, butcher, construction workers, food harvesters and their labor. I don’t want to do those dirty jobs! Let them have a little bit of fun in Tucson. Maybe a few will get educated enough to hire (invite with jobs) the next wave of illegals. (sic) Besides, when I retire in Mexico, I want to take a U.S. history class (in English) but right now that’s not allowed. (LOL)

  • Wombat

    Wow, quite the pile of garbage you have laid down here!! Most people, myself included, are all for actual LEGAL immigration. Most immigrants are wanting to leave the land of their birth and come to become Americans. The illegals abhor the thought of assimilation and refuse to become American. This crap Tuscon schools were teaching is nothing but trying to brainwash them into believe they have a right to be here illegally. Makes me want to puke!!

  • Sick of Mexicans

    Well, Gargulian… you’re a douche! Go back across the border where you belong!!

  • Lets be real…

    But isolating one group of students who are predominately Mexican and describing solely the faults of another race to them does not create an environment of acceptance or equality. It creates a need for “retribution” whether it be intellectual or otherwise. People are stupid. People have done stupid things, so lets learn about that from the perspective of the “Mexican-American”. That’s stupid. We should learn about it from the perspective of the human race. My struggles are the same. To overcome injustice (no matter what form it takes) and and to strive to live in peace in a progressive society. Re-iterating to the kids how theyv’e been wronged, with the implication that they are currently being wrong, in the context of race can easily go in the wrong direction. Education is awesome. But it can easily be used sway people towards directions that are extremely destructive.

  • Susie

    So, the problem is that up until Mexican American Studies Program, history, culture and literature in USA has been taught from one point of view and excluded or void of Mexican American’s contribution. Not until Blacks protested they were excluded also . If this history had been taught than we would not have this problem. USA history has been limited by not teaching about the Mexican American history and the contributions made by this group, Mexican and Mexican Americans have
    also made great contributions to the USA history, culture and literature and it
    needs and must be included. Just and fair representation is what should be
    taught from all points of view.

  • Anonymous

    Another example of how people are not ready for multiculturalism.

    The comments about “Taking back the Land” is more and more common
    with each new mexican coming to America. (which is the opposite of
    something Good)

    Lets just change American History to﻿ Caucasian history(Since that is
    always used as the argument) and preach the Greatness of the White
    Race, and then they can go to 2nd period and hear about the greatness of
    the Brown Race,3rd Period Black Race, Forth Period Asian Race. Then the decision will have to be rather its Math or some other unimportant class that doesn’t celebrate the Fake Diversity of being self serving.

    Liberals need to be forced to open there homes up to these people that they keep condescendingly pretend to be for.

    Liberals are just Republicans who haven’t been mugged.(I hate both of them)

  • Rubi

    History is always written by the winners, in history minorities are typically not the winners. The problem with this situation is that we don’t want people to see America as it really is. America is not innocent, we have done horrific acts to many different ethnic groups, by closing ethic studies we would only be fulfilling the “white” stereotype, by not giving others a voice. There should be classes that give a voice to ethnic groups, that being said, these classes should not be exclusive to a specific group, they should be open to everyone. Americans must except that history isn’t beautiful and if we stopped covering stories, many of us would be disappointed in America. The main issue is people don’t want people to see what America has done.

  • Anonymous

    99% of the people(including mexicans) would still pick Germany over most countries.

    Just because they were successful Assholes doesn’t mean anyone is better.(isn’t that what we preach here?)

  • Anonymous

    You Suck!!!

  • David Young

    the attitude that they have to give up on knowing where their People come from is ludicrous

    Mexicans are not only spanish, and this is one of the MAIN things the.that the Arizona political system was dead set against them being taught !

    These Kids were learning that their people had been destroyed by Christians on both the Mexican and US side of the Border, their Native history and culture were destroyed by Christians that KIDNAPPED the Native children and put them into institutions that MADE them into WHITE citizens !
    This is a FACT that the White population of Arizona fears for good reason, their Ancestors are Guilty of Genocide and the destruction of the so called SAVAGE cultures that were not Christian in origin !

    Christians have NO Right to feel comfortable about their Ancestors Crimes against Humanity, and they have no Right to expect anyone to accept this as being GOOD for Humanity !

  • Anonymous

    Mexicans didn’t exist till the euro spaniards.

    Many of you are half white. Just as America did not exist.

    Be the same as me moving next door to you on land your father bought and telling you I need some food and for you to teach me about my heritage.

    F’d Up Man.

    You lost, but now you are back. And the people that beat you, let you back in. Thats all the History you need to know!

  • Anonymous

    I would rather hear polish jokes then about the supposed Greatness of Mexico

  • Anonymous

    The truth is impartial to Racism.

    Just because people believe in the Truth doesn’t make them Racist.

    Plus your a racist pointing the racist finger.And if you don’t know this, then you are worse then a racist. You are a hypocrite.

  • Anonymous

    Actually If we keep hearing crap that you have been spouting, we are going to return to the past. The one that you do not like hearing about. And certainly don’t want to be taught.

    The History that we both are doomed to repeat apparently.

  • David Young

    you seem to buy into the GARBAGE the GOP has strewn on you mind !

    These Mexicans have Native American Bloodlines that have been on this Continent LONG before these Borders existed ! they had NO say in their formation and were damn near killed off through Genocide by Christians on both sides of the Border, and the main complaint in Arizona is that they are being taught the TRUTH about the Crimes against Humanity that were perpetuated These White Arizonans Ancestors !

    These Christians have No Right to fell comfortable about their Heritage, just as Germans whose Families that took part in the Genocide throughout Europe have no Right to feel comfortable about their Ancestors Crimes Against Humanity !

    My Family comes form Mormon Blood and I have No Right to feel comfortable about the Way my Ancestors treated the Native Americans and the Abuses that were done to their Children and the taking of their Heritage so we would NOT have to look at Peopled that looked at the World differently then they did !

    No One has the Right to feel comfortable about scum bag maneuvers of their Ancestors !

  • Anonymous

    You mean the Rich wont get richer, But the social services wont collapse either. So F the rich and back to shitsville with anyone who doesn’t want to assimilate.

    Been way to much Molly Coddling to the rich(and there for their Cheap Labor Mexicans)

    Time to reclaim the Country for real Americans.

  • WhatdoesitmeantobeanAmerican

    I’m a 2nd generation American of legal immigrants and while I enjoyed learning of my heritage from my parents, I would never expect everyone in my class to have to learn it all with me, or for American taxpayers to pay for me to learn it.
    When you immigrate to a country you can’t expect them to pander to your link to the old country. No, there’s a reason your parents brought you to the new country, and that was to become a citizen of that country; for that new country to become your heritage. If you disagree with your parents’ decision, simply go back to the old country as soon as you can.

  • David Young

    you seem to think that Christianity is somehow a Religion with NO History of Abuse against Humanity, this is COMPLETE garbage !

    There is NO People that have become Christian by their own choosing, it was FORCED upon Humanity by the Threat of DEATH if NOT followed Blindly !

    It was First Forced on the Roman Population, and then was forced on the REST of the European Peoples !
    As someone that espouse to have taught in College you seem to be woefully ignorant of REALITY trained historian, me thinks you are quite full of it and most likely a LIAR!!!!

  • John

    You Piece of Garbage Gargulian. Hollie doesn’t have a problem with her heritage. She just wants to be an american. I am German American, and I do not have a problem with my heritage. I view my heritage as inconsequential as far as being American.

  • John

    It is a bit crazy that you have to be logged in to vote someone down. If that weren’t the case, you would be so deep underwater, you would never come up.

  • David Young

    Racism has NOTHING to do with TRUTH !
    The Truth is that Racism is the TOOL of Bigots to keep those on the Bottom on the Bottom so those CLOSE to the Bottom can feel better about their Lousy Lives !

  • David Young

    so you want to give Arizona back to the Yaqui?

    You want to give the Midwest back to the Navajo??

  • David Young

    The only culture the Arizona Politicians want taught is Christianity !

  • David Young

    Thats a crock JT !

  • David Young

    and here we have a Libertarian Liar who thinks his Sociopathic mental problems are the ONLY truth !

  • David Young

    the Spanish Crown sold Arizona, Not the Native Americans !
    Comments like this PROVE the troll you be !

  • David Young

    what a load of crap you seem to carry with pride there DP !

    Maybe you should stop listening to the Dominionists you were taught this crap from and actually listen !
    Even someone as Ignorant as you has the ability to learn !

  • David Young

    even white Kids talk that way these days troy !

    This is the result of the Dumbing down of America so the GOP can still get votes from someone !

  • David Young

    the Fact that US History Classes have misinformed students for the Past 100 years makes your point moot there Liz !
    Just like the Geography book I found in my grade school in the 1960s that was from 1956 that had the USSR as UNEXPLORED TERRITORY!

    If its not the truth it is NOTHING but crapola !

  • David Young

    could you please try to look a LITTLE more ignorant there Doug?
    NO, I don’t think thats really possible !

  • Anonymous

    You are a complete buffoon.

    You spout out bullshit before you even think about it because you have no ideology beside self serving half baked crap that you heard from your party.

    I am no Libertarian(as you stated elsewhere) I am no slave to any single bias train of thinking. I think as a individual and I was raised a Minority of one.

    You think the truth should be how you want it to be, That is how you can tell a fool. The truth is often Ugly but it is still impartial even if to some it doesn’t seem like it.

    Like you pretending to know the truth and me calling you a self serving closeted Thought Nazi. One of us is telling the truth. And you just may not want to know the truth, As it being something one doesn’t like It’s human nature to label it something else and hide from it(excuses is all that is)

    Life can be complicated. It’s certainly more complicated then that little box you are sprouting your grammar school logic out of.

  • Anonymous

    There are many reasonable comments in this thread and, of course, we have those devoid of thought who resort to name-calling and derision. If you have not read the material in the program in Tuscon, please do that. No one was challenging the course because of its intent to to teach students about the history and culture of their Mexican background. The course presented facts, some of them derogatory, in teaching the history. Much of the material involved facts regarding what happened in Arizona to Mexican Americans when the White man showed up. There is no argument with the factual content of the course. The main problem was the presentation of the material in a way that incited the students to take actions and to work towards goals that were in fact seditious! To excite students to the point where one of their goals is to retake the land in Arizona and the southwest in general that was lost by Mexico and return that land to Mexico. That is one of the problems with the original course. Teaching history using all the facts, good and bad, is the only way to teach it. But teaching hatred for the white majority and sedition should not be permitted. That helps neither the majority culture or the minority culture. This was the problem with the course and the reason it was eliminated!

  • Alien by choice

    Teaching the history is one thing, teaching hatred is another. Why are so many Mexicans trying every day to get into this country risking everything, even their live? Do these teachers really think that they speak in the name of these countrymen too? My children are, like many American kids, racially mixed and these people scare me. We made it our priority to learn as many languages as possible, not just two, and get to know all these cultures, which is very exciting to us. We love the mix of cultures in the US. But it only works with tolerance from all sides, therefor it should not be allowed that any particular ethnic group tries to dominate in a racist way. Trying to impose a different language on the people living in the US is racist! By the way, to us it is just another European language. Did these people ever ask the Native Americans about what they think? We know the answer!

  • Thielas Perry

    what do you consider a real American???????

  • David Young

    I didn’t call you a thought Nazi fool !

    I called you a libertarian because thats what you are !

    And from your posts it fits you well because you ARE a Sociopath !

    And as far as grade school logic, you need to buy a dictionary there pal, because only the White population has the power to be racists in this Nation !

    Racism is the ACT of Holding others not like your self back from economic prosperity, something you would KNOW if you had bothered to get an education !

    Those you espouse as racist MAY be prejudiced, but they don’t have the ABILITY to be racists !

    And again to your Libertarian views, you may not consider your self to such, but the crap you spew is the teachings of the german boys at CATO, I recognize their banter and RACIST spewings, and the trash you run is right out of their play book !

    And the “Minority of one” nonsense is the only thing needed to show your Sociopathy !

    Sociopath is another word you should look up since chances are you have no idea of what the word means !

  • MW

    The key issue here is infusion. The teaching of U.S. history should cover more than the White Anglo Saxon Protestant Male narrative. Social histories have really corrected this narrative by devoting attention to underprivileged groups and common folks. Any course on U.S. history must focus on more than just the rosy side of history. This understanding that the U.S. is not always “the good guy” should not create hatred towards the government or whites, but a greater appreciation for how far this nation has come. The simple fact that we are allowed to post on this forum our diverse opinions is something to cherish. For this reason, I am of the opinion that Mexican American studies should not be a requirement but an optional course students can take. However, teaching Mexican American studies would make a course more relevant to students of that background.

  • C. Tutty

    I am a teacher of Irish descent. Nearly all groups as they came to America endured difficulties. Not all to the same degree, but none the less it occurred. As I teach history I try to help my students understand we are all Americans. I think it would facilitate things a lot if we would reverse the colloquial titles of African American or Hispanic American or Asian American. We need to be Americans first; Americans of African descent, Americans of Hispanic descent, Americans of Irish descent or Americans of Asian descent with all of the American foibles and warts and all. Obviously each group came here wanting a better life and so lets embrace that ONE commonality and yes, include their histories in American History. If we do not learn from history we are doomed to continue making the same mistakes; a well known concept that we don’t seem to inculcate into our mindset. Cultural heritages are vastly important and must not be lost, but they should not be put ahead of the American “melting pot” aspect of multiculturalism.

  • Kathy Y. Futch

    I am completely astounded as to the softening of our Country’s citizens.

    My family came from Italy and I was born in an Italian neighborhood of factory workers, bakers, grocery store owners, bar establishments and candy shops.
    No where did I expect to be taught Italian-American studies. I was taught that at home. We were American. I did not learn Italian because of it. My maternal grandfather even changed his Italian family name to an American family name.

    We accept each other and our heritage by becoming friends not by separating ourselves. That IS prejudice. It has been impressed upon me within my lifetime has been that each time the government became involved with a wronged section of society, i.e. women, black, etc.created a separation between them and others, thereby creating an embattlement area that wasn’t there prior.

  • Anonymous

    Ask a Mexican what he thinks of Guatemalans in his country in comparison to his people.

    Or a black African comparing themselves to White South Africans..

    Ill just agree with them(watch it, I set a trap)

  • Anonymous

    Add additional millions of people at a time when it is becoming obvious to average citizens that continuing to do so is unsustainable is now the best indicator of the mindlessness that is infecting our educational process and the capacity of our media to inform the public. And that mindlessness is funded by corporations seeking an assumed unlimited growth and is served by Barack Bush (or is George W. Obama?) who has made a total mockery of the words “change” and “hope.”

  • Chrys

    I am Australian, some have the same ‘blindness’ when it comes to attitudes to any issue that highlights any ‘us and them’.. It would solve this on-going problem if EVERY citizen of any country would just LEARN their history properly, because unless you are an original native/first persons of your country, you are one of the Ethnic groups! In Australia there is the occasional eruption of anti ‘boat people’.. If these comments happen in my vicinity I just respond with “Yes, I’m sure our Aboriginals would agree”. Every ethnic group has added and taken from the (growth of a) society, and no one group should have ownership of education.

  • Dave

    Thank you for this well written explanation. In the quest to be a victim, however, the course was wonderful. I live in Tucson and have had the privilege to speak with the young. It is divided. Those that go on to higher education know the government is lying to them, those that go on to welfare blame everybody but themselves.

    We have to decide if we are a nation of victims or Champions!

  • Dave

    And those same Spanish decimated the indigenous population, is that being taught as well? Why are we teaching hate? There relatives KILLED MILLIONS. Bring em to justice…

  • Dave

    Gargulian, don’t be thanking God for your hateful position.

  • Dave

    You could not be farther from the truth. I live here and talk to the younger ones, and what is being taught is not history, but rather hate.

    You were born in America, You move to America, That is your HISTORY butt head. Be proud of your heritage American, Join in making this nation better, not dividing it. YOUR HISTORY STARTS TODAY!

  • Mindy

    Gargulian the Hater. You represent everything that is wrong in the world. Take your hate back with you. If you were born here, make the best of it, if not get out. Pull up yer panties, we have enough victims here already.

  • Born In America

    Your bloodline starts when you are born. You can be a victim or a champion. History is past, get on with your life and make it better. You do not make it better teaching hate and entitlement. I am no more responsible for the deaths of Christians in that time, than I am responsible for the Spanish killing the natives on this continent.

    I am responsible for my life from this day forward and whining and crying don’t get the job done or make friends who can help.

  • Jesus Pablo Gomezski

    Me too and my Grandpa came here from Poland. My dad was the first born in the USA and proud of it. We learned English. My dad and brothers fought in both world wars.

    These POS ingrates need to go back to donkey sex and the miserable life they love so much. But leave it “South of the Border”.

  • Ethnic Studies BUSTED

    I live here in Tucson. I talk to the kids when I get a chance. Some are good kids, some are victims. The victims are almost always those who were in the La Raza Studies. They are taught to hate the rule of the land. The cameras in the classrooms proved this and something had to be done.

    They do not teach history of Germany and to follow Hitler and this was just the Mexican version.

    Teach them reading, writing and arithmetic. If they wish to further study on the subject, do it on your own dime. This is a public funded institution, it should not be teaching bias and hate. That is for the churches and political empires to do.

    I have nothing against Accurate history, but I do have a problem with the selective NEWS OUTLETS, in which you seem to get your information.

    The were caught on film teaching hate…. They did not follow the curriculum. The program was abused for political indoctrination. That is the pure facts which does not seem to be reported.

  • David Young

    what is your point?

    its not like no one knows what your talking about this with the Spanish doing the same thing that every European Colonist did. so what is the point that you didn’t bother to mention? or is this simply a rant ?

  • Harold Christofferson

    You seem to be forgetting our American history. For example, some of my ancestors came to America from England, Holland, Germany to murder the Native Americans and steal their lands. The puritans believed Native Americans and Africans were devils.

    I am very proud of our America where we now know and respect the truth. We can only overcome these hatreds by acknowledging them and exposing them. This has worked well because Americans are good people who want to do what is right. The truth sets us free.

    I lament the loss of our America that does not respect God given rights of all people.

  • David Young

    your bloodline is your ancestral history !

    Pick up a Dictionary sometime and learn what a word means before you comment on the word!

  • ivysflute

    I really appreciated reading your response. Thank you.

  • Ray

    I live in Hawaii. While I support the Hawaiian people and would like to see some sort of compromise on their concerns. I can see issues with ethnic studies (Hawaiian Studies). When in class videos are shown showing the most stereotypical ignorant white people on the planet disagreeing with issues against the left, it’s may not be hatred but it’s definitely a bias. While I’m an independent that leans more to the left than right on social issues, I find the program flawed, Hawaiian religion practices with chants,religious weaving and religious stories are being promoted as relevant, and people now talk about building religious temples.Many of the teachers (non Hawaiian) talk about the US imperialism and formation of a hawaiian political movement that includes chant rings and prayer that is proudly done in public. I got marked down for lack of participation in one of my classes for not chanting and participating in “holy weaving” As an atheist I find the promotion of religion as intolerable, and religion is part of this ethnic studies movement if successful, is counter productive to the other students,. Walking around campus and listening to the rhetoric is very disturbing, With dwindling resources I would like to see the studies program minimized. Hawaii University system has some of the lowest graduation rates in the country, expanding this program will not help the goal of competing on the global marketplace. Unless providing tools for students to enter the employment marketplace is now secondary, we should look at what the program is trying to achieve, other then a political movement.

  • Lorena

    What many of the people commenting on this article seem to have forgotten is that the people of Mexico were here first. We came into their country and fought a bogus war that resulted in the United States confiscating a huge section of Mexico. The language spoken in what is now Arizona and Texas was Spanish, not English. When people talk about coming from countries such as Italy and Ireland, they are talking about people coming from abroad to a completely new place. The southwest was and is not a “new” country to the people of Mexico. They were here first.

  • P@CT

    Ray – I think you being an atheist is a religion. you believe what the atheist teach. if you do not like the religion programming going on at those Universities then attend an Athest one. Atheist believe something don’t they? Then why should other religions which is orginial to their people stop becuase “you” BELIEVE something else? That doesnt make sense. Every day white ppl are scared of other cultures they push to stop their practices. Poor statement on your part – go to class and learn about others this way you won’t be so narrow minded.

  • P@CT

    Lorena – I concur with your statement. Americans are very quick to say Mexicans or other Latin countries are forginers or immigrants but they won’t say those from Russia, Italy, Poland etc are immigrants and NEED to go BACK to their countries. I have Italians around me everyday who you can barely understand what they are saying becuase they refuse to learn the language of the land they are benefitting from. But tell them they cannot have SS or any soical benefits and English becomes their first language. Its nonsense this country existed totally before all these europeans showed up and damaged this beautiful America.

  • P@CT

    Kathy Y Futch – It continually amazes me how Italians like to paint their people as hard working immigrants. Really? Why did your people leave Italy? What was going on in your country that so many fled and continue to flee? What is your “Italy” going through now? I think Italians dont think their dodo stinks but it does!

  • Kathy Y. Futch

    What is your problem P@CT I never said we did more than anyone other ethnic group and we are better than anyone else. Get a life. The comment was on teaching other ethnic history in our schools. If anything, most students know enough about American History along with what happened to the American Indians. (Not afraid to use my name.)

  • Kathy Y. Futch

    That’s NOT enough about American History

  • Ray

    Pact Quote “Ray – I think you being an atheist is a religion”

    I’m not chanting in front of a audience proclaiming my God/Goddess in front of students with Chants,Teachers that force the students into prayer rings and marked down for lack of participation, if you won’t form a prayer ring or weave a holy weave in class. Being called a traitor to the cause because we won’t totally support ALL of the agenda, part of the agenda is not enough for some involved in this movement.

    Professors that take us us to national Parks and make us hold hands in prayer rings with chants to the Gods? And then tell us the Federal Park does not belong to us but the natives? And if don’t we are marked down for not participating,
    I’m not buying into this forced conversion, color has nothing to do with this argument. If it was Christianity in the classroom I would be fighting that as well, but I do find it Ironic that the same teachers that promote this agenda of religion for the local groups, blast other religions like Christianity

    Many of us if we have to choose between Science or Religion will always promote science. The Scientific telescopes were almost stopped why religion, with the argument it was the holy place for one of their Gods.

    For me and others like me we promote science before mysticism. I’m sorry most religions that have vocal external mechanisms promote an agenda, and I’m not buying the agenda. I expect more from a public University
    Picking and choosing what a few Professors in the movement will promote, saying one religion is OK and the other one is not because it’s cultural, is not what I expect from a public university. If this continues I will cal the ACLU again, they wanted me to move forward at one time, I will make sure to move forward if i see more of this activity to promote external religion in the classroom.But I will say this, if the class is declared spiritual in nature in the class description, then the students are aware of the agenda upfront and I’m ok with that, as long as discontinue the chanting on school grounds

    .
    I’m Assyrian 800,000 of my people in the last 100 years, killed by Islamic Hardliners,At one time in History we had a larger population then the Palestinians Once the League of Nations and then later the United Nations talked about a homeland for us, the Islamic Hardline Rulers started massacring the Assyrian/Chaldean in fear of a Non-Muslim people in the region acquiring a homeland

    Yes I will say I’m insensitive to Islamic Hardline rulers as well.The Young Turks, Kurds and today the Iraqi’s (Sunni and Shia hardliners tried to destroy my people over what? Religion

    Google Assyrian genocide

    I have heard the argument that Atheism is a religion, for me it’s only a religion when it’s preached by a government or a group and that physically tries to convert you.
    Nuff said, we can agree to disagree

  • Ray

    Kathy you did not say anything wrong, when my family came to the us, we harassed by many different groups of color, we fought our way out of poverty and now the Assyrian/Chaldean have secured a prominent place in the community’s in Michigan. Hard work should be commended, many cultures fought their way out of poverty, you should not be ashamed of that, and neither should they.

  • Ray

    Well said

  • Ray

    Nice post

  • Ray

    The same thing is happening in the Island of Hawaii. Certain educators have helped build this large Hawaiian Studies program which is fine if they were to use it to just promote the language and to explain past wrongs, but they are building a political movement around it that is alienating many of us that originally supported reparations. Sovereignty movement will fail because the larger ethic groups especially in Oahu will never let it happen. The major political players in Hawaii are on the Island of Oahu which has 75% of the population are. Chinese, Japanese and Filipinos, which will never let go of there culture and or power, and the emerging Micronesian population already exceeds the Hawaiian population on all the Islands combined.. What jobs will come from these degrees? Will we have students with $70,000 loans with no employable skills?

  • Ray

    Bushlight

  • unsustainability

    Look at the evolution of the United States from 13 colonies on to 50 states, and you will find that the overwhelming impact was European based. Because Texas and Arizona had many Spanish/Mexicans doesn’t negate that.

  • Borderlandman

    While I like your opinion and words, I would have to add to your comment and make a few corrections. “The people of Mexico” Include Mayan and Aztec heritage as well as Spanish, but since the 1400′s through intercultural breeding there are a lot of mixed races (yeah, there is truly no such thing as different races, but to appeal to people stuck in the ideology of race…) in Mexico, just as there are in the USA and Canada. If we are talking about the Spanish explorers coming to America, well that slightly predated Columbus, as the Spanish had already inhabited “El Crocodillo” (Cuba) by then. They were here first in the southwest as you say, with exception to indigenous peoples who were here long before. The US waged a war of land grabs against Spain in the early to very late 1800′s, but not just Spain, also Spain’s previous colonies. This all culminated and finished with the end of the Spanish American War in 1898, which led to our annexation of Puerto Rico, the residents of the island given US citizenship in 1917, while World War I was happening. I wonder if the reasons for the US to give citizenship to the Puerto Ricans came from a need for extra volunteers for the war effort. Well, now we are faced with a racial and cultural battle which is stupid at best. The majority of the people blaming immigrants, legal or not, are stuck within the ideology of “white america.” These people have no concept of what was before the European in this land. It is unfortunate, but people with a negative self view will always attack a different group as being responsible for their perceived flaws. Those of us who understand the fact behind the history of the Americas (including Meso-America) do not fall into such traps of blame but we still feel guilt. The question is, how do we bring the message to those we disagree with without alienating them as well, because alienation and hate always drive a rift between people and make it harder for someone else to accept someone’ viewpoint. If someone was debating you and they called you an a$$hole, you would be more inclined to disagree with that person and even feel some hatred towards them, which would result in you never giving their opinion a chance. The same goes for any of us trying to push our cause against the bigots in this country. If we insult, we lose.

