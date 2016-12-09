In This Episode << SLIDE LEFT TO SEE ADDITIONAL SEGMENTS
Restoring the Buffalo; Larry Brilliant; Bethlehem’s Holy Family Hospital
Members of the Blackfeet Nation restore their special relationship with the bison to fill their spiritual and material needs; a former hippie, doctor, and disease fighter chronicles his life rooted in the spirituality and social justice of the 1960s; and the Catholic Order of Malta provides medical care for poor mothers and their babies at a hospital where no one in need is refused.