Video coming soon.

In This Episode << SLIDE LEFT TO SEE ADDITIONAL SEGMENTS Look Back 2016

Look Back 2016

Look Back 2016

In our final show before the New Year, we review the top religion and ethics stories of 2016. Host Bob Abernathy is joined by R&E managing editor Kim Lawton, Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne, and Jerome Socolovsky, editor-in-chief of Religion News Service.