Video coming soon.

Conflict Resolution in Public Schools; In the Footsteps of Mother Teresa; Perspective on Syrian Refugees: Imam Omar Suleiman

Kansas classrooms are using mediation skills and restorative justice circles to resolve conflicts peacefully; Catholic seminarians travel from Minnesota to Calcutta to serve the poor and suffering the way Mother Teresa did; Visits to Syrian refugee camps gave this North Texas imam a stronger sense of empathy and opened his eyes to suffering.