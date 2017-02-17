Video coming soon.

Looking Back

After almost 20 years of distinctive coverage of religion on mainstream television, Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly is coming to an end. In its last two episodes, the series will be looking back at some of its most memorable reports and interviews. This week, longtime host Bob Abernethy remembers some of the many faith leaders he has profiled. Also, correspondents Fred de Sam Lazaro, Judy Valente and Tim O’Brien recall some of the stories they’ve covered, the people they’ve met and the changes they’ve seen.