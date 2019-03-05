An employer ghosted me. What should I do?

Nick Corcodilos started headhunting in Silicon Valley in 1979 and has answered over 30,000 questions from the Ask The Headhunter community.

Question: I was just ghosted this week. I had a great interview for a job at a startup with the company founder. It was a half-hour call, and he said he wanted a second interview ASAP and would follow up with me. He said he was very excited to talk to me further. I got an email about half an hour later with three times to select for an interview, and he reiterated how excited he was to speak to me again and what we would be talking about in the second phone interview. I responded with a time right away.

The time for the interview came and went. No phone call. I called and left a polite message about rescheduling. Then I sent an email asking to reschedule and added that I hoped everything was okay. It’s been three days and no response.

I checked the job post (where he is listed as the poster), and yesterday I noticed the job had been changed from remote to a city that I am not far from. I had even mentioned in my interview that I am there often. Could this change in location be fueling this ghosting? You would think if he was that enthusiastic about me, he might have let me know the requirements changed and ask if I would still be interested, instead of not calling or responding altogether. What do you think is going on?

Nick Corcodilos: It’s an understandable mistake to over-think a situation like this, but it’s a mistake nonetheless. Please step back and consider the most fundamental problem: He failed to honor an appointment.

I love how you handled that: “Is everything okay?” You gave him an easy out once he realized how badly he’d behaved. But he didn’t take it. He did not correct his nasty faux pas.

And that’s all you need to know.

Where the job is located, whether the posting was re-written, whether you’re a fit, what they’re doing or thinking — none of that matters when you’re dealing with a company and a manager that behaves like an ill-mannered dog. (My apology to all dogs.)

Don’t let errant employers who misbehave mess with your mind.

Three days is not long to wait to learn whether your interviews will result in a job offer. But three days without an explanation and apology for missing an appointment is unforgivable.

Please move on. They don’t deserve to talk with you again unless they make profuse and sincere apologies and do something special to make up for their behavior. But don’t wait for it. There is nothing there for you, and it’s not your fault.

Ghosting has become too common an occurrence in the hiring process. Please read “Ghosting: Job candidates turn tables on employers” to see how others handle it.

Of the tens of thousands of answers I’ve posted to readers’ questions in over two decades, this is perhaps some of the most important advice I’ve offered again and again. Please to it take to heart: Don’t let errant employers who misbehave mess with your mind. They are the problem; not you. Don’t excuse them or continue to chase them.

I wish you the best.

Dear Readers: Have you ever been stood up for a job interview without an explanation or apology? What did you do about it?

