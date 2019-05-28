My employer is skipping paychecks. How much notice should I give before quitting?

Nick Corcodilos started headhunting in Silicon Valley in 1979 and has answered over 30,000 questions from the Ask The Headhunter community.

Question: I am a fan and am so glad I’ve followed your advice to not do an exit interview. I started working at a medical start-up two years ago as a nurse. I loved the job and the team and felt passionate about the work I was doing. Then the medical director lost the office manager and mismanaged things to the point that pay checks have been erratic. We are behind seven pay checks from last year and a handful from this year. The team is leaving and now it’s unsafe with the skeleton crew.

I have secured another job. Part of me feels that, as the only nurse, I have to give a good chunk of notice. One month is professional notice in my field. But, seeing as I haven’t been paid and it’s unlikely I’ll recoup any of the money owed to me once I leave without legal action, I don’t want to lose any more pay. The longer I stay, the more liability I hold. How much notice would you recommended that I give in this type of situation? Thank you in advance.

Nick Corcodilos: You are being taken advantage of and that’s unforgivable. You must use your own judgment (and legal advice if you pursue it), but if I were owed seven paychecks, I’d be gone with a simple notice that I am resigning because I have not been paid. I would not work one more hour. But first check with your state’s labor office and/or a lawyer.

Paying employees is not optional.

Paying employees is not optional. You will find some good resources at Workplace Fairness. Here is one useful tip from that website:

“Many states have laws that require employers to pay employees for all hours worked, and which require employers to pay employees at regular intervals, such as biweekly or semimonthly. These laws may impose penalties on employers who do not comply with the law and may even provide for criminal prosecution.”

Please: Contact your state’s department of labor and employment immediately for guidance.

Given how much you are owed, you might want to consult a good labor attorney to protect your interests. An initial consultation need not cost much. For a few extra bucks, the lawyer could write a demand letter and get you paid before the employer gets sued by creditors.

Please let me know how this turns out. I admire your dedication and integrity, but please don’t be played for a fool by an unscrupulous employer.

For more advice about how to leave a job, please see Parting Company: How to leave your job.

Note: I emailed the reader my advice given the urgency of the matter. Here’s how she responded:

Reader: Thank you for the response. It really helped to give me courage to get the heck out of there. I gave two weeks’ notice, which I know I did not owe them. I felt some loyalty to some of our repeat patients. But I ended up not working all of my notice and emailing that I was no longer coming in and that I wouldn’t let my investment in my patients be leveraged against me to put my license and pay at risk.

Other employees and I have reported the owner to the labor board and legal action has started.

I’m currently enjoying a stress-free two weeks before starting a more stable job. Thank you!

Dear Readers: Has your employer ever withheld your pay? What did you do about it? Does this reader owe any notice to the employer?

