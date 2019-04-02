Want to switch jobs after just two weeks? Here’s what you should do

Nick Corcodilos started headhunting in Silicon Valley in 1979 and has answered over 30,000 questions from the Ask The Headhunter community.

In this special Making Sen$e edition of Ask The Headhunter, Nick shares insider advice and contrarian methods about winning and keeping the right job, on one condition: that you, dear Making Sense reader, send Nick your questions about your personal challenges with job hunting, interviewing, networking, resumes, job boards or salary negotiations. No guarantees — just a promise to do his best to offer useful advice.

Question: I recently accepted a position at Microsoft and started the job. Within a week I got an offer from Facebook. The pay at Facebook is far better. What should I do?

Nick Corcodilos: First of all, congratulations on getting the two offers, even if they seem to put you in a quandary. It’s not a bad problem to have!

Don’t worry too much about burning bridges. And don’t worry so much about the money. Your long-term career success is more likely to hinge on the people you work with. (See “It’s the people, Stupid.”)

Before you accept Facebook’s offer, ask for some additional meetings with three classes of its employees:

People who will be on your immediate team.

People upstream from your work flow. For example, if you will work in product design, ask to meet with IT — the people who control the technology that your work will depend on.

People downstream from your work flow. For example, sales people and tech support — the people who have to sell and maintain what you build.

Assessing these three groups will help you see how successful you are likely to be, because all three groups will directly affect the quality and success of your own work.

If Facebook balks at letting you have these meetings, why would you want to work there? You’re about to invest your life. They should be glad you’re willing to invest an extra day’s time to meet your future co-workers and to see how they operate!

Of course, you should have done this before accepting the job at Microsoft, too. Maybe you ought to quickly spend some time with those three groups at Microsoft, too, before you decide what to do!

This kind of investigation prior to accepting a job offer is called due diligence. There are all kinds of due diligence, so I’ll offer you some additional tips. This article, “What are stock options worth in a job offer?” focuses on stock options — in case you’re offered some — but it also discusses due diligence in a way that you can apply to evaluate any aspects of a job opportunity.

I won’t argue you shouldn’t move for more money, as long as other important factors are to your satisfaction. While I think loyalty is a good thing, don’t let anyone tell you that you “owe” an employer two years on the job before you move to a better opportunity. There is no difference between leaving a job after two years or two days if the reasons are compelling. Whatever you decide, I wish you the best!

Dear Readers: Would you jump from one employer to another after just a few days? Is there anything wrong with that? What factors should you consider before making the leap?

Nick Corcodilos invites Making Sense readers to subscribe to his free weekly Ask The Headhunter© Newsletter. His in-depth “how to” PDF books are available on his website: “How to Work With Headhunters…and how to make headhunters work for you,” “Keep Your Salary Under Wraps,” “How Can I Change Careers?” and “Fearless Job Hunting.”

Send your questions to Nick, and join him for discussion every week here on Making Sense. Thanks for participating!

Copyright © 2019 Nick Corcodilos. All rights reserved in all media. Ask the Headhunter® is a registered trademark.