U.S. governors are expected to testify before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce June 2 about their efforts to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Governors Jared Polis of Colorado, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas will testify before the House.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.