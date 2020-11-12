WATCH: Utah Gov. Gary Herbert gives coronavirus update

Gov. Gary Herbert, R-Utah, gave an update Thursday on the coronavirus crisis in the state and what to expect for the Thanksgiving holiday.

COVID-19 cases in Utah have been steadily rising since September and reached a record daily high on Nov. 5 with nearly 3,000 confirmed cases.

With a COVID-19 vaccine drawing closer, public health officials across the country are gearing up for the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — a monumental undertaking that must distribute hundreds of millions of doses, prioritize who’s first in line and ensure that people who get the initial shot return for the necessary second one.

The push could begin as early as next month, when federal officials say the first vaccine may be authorized for emergency use and immediately deployed to high-risk groups, such as health care workers.

“The cavalry is coming,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He said he hopes shots will be available to all Americans in April, May and June.

To better understand whether at-risk groups are getting vaccinated, the CDC wanted providers to report the race and ethnicity of the people they vaccinate. But pharmacies and other providers that do not always collect that information objected.

“We have to be careful not to put too many administrative burdens on providers that are already stressed,” said Mitchel Rothholz of the American Pharmacists Association, an industry group.

He said providers have been told they will have the option to leave that information out.

Providers will also have to report vaccination information daily, which will be an adjustment for those that typically enter data weekly or every couple of weeks, state officials said.

To help people find doses in their area, the CDC wants to put information on a vaccine finder website, which will be updated each day with the latest inventory.

Supplying that inventory information might be a staffing strain for some providers, including a hospital in Utah that said it only has one person who currently enters the information, said Jon Reid, who manages state’s immunization registry.

“And they don’t do it every day. They do it whenever,” Reid said. State officials in Utah plan to update the inventory, rather than having each provider enter it, he said.