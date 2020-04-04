WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force holds news briefing

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
Michael D. Regan
Members of the White House coronavirus task force are expected to hold a press briefing at 4:00 p.m. EST in the James S. Brady Briefing Room.
Michael D. Regan is an Associate Multimedia Producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.