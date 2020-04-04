What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. Map

WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
By —

Michael D. Regan

WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force holds news briefing

Health

Members of the White House coronavirus task force are expected to hold a press briefing at 4:00 p.m. EST in the James S. Brady Briefing Room.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

By —

Michael D. Regan

Michael D. Regan is an Associate Multimedia Producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend.

@mdregan

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 03 What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads

  2. Watch Apr 03 Shields and Brooks on political lessons from COVID-19

  3. Watch Apr 02 COVID-19 may not discriminate based on race — but U.S. health care does

  4. Read Apr 04 WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force holds news briefing

  5. Watch Apr 01 Taiwan’s aggressive efforts are paying off in fight against COVID-19

The Latest