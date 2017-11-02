What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Houston Astros fans celebrate after winning the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers outside Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, U.S. November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson
By —

Michael Boulter

These photos show how the Houston Astros made World Series history

Nation

The Houston Astros are World Champions for the first time in Major League Baseball history, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 5-1 win. The Astros victory comes after a long and thrilling seven-game series between Houston and the favored Dodgers, who last won the World Series in 1988, USA Today reported.

Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 6th inning in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Houston came out hot, scoring two runs in the first inning with just one out on the board.

Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick celebrates in the clubhouse after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros added three more runs in the second inning, with George Springer hitting a two run homer making the game 5-0 Houston.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) steals second against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe (11) in the seventh inning in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Springer hit five home runs this World Series, tying the record set by Reggie Jackson in 1977 and Chase Utley in 2009 for World Series home runs, according to ESPN.

Houston Astros fans watch and cheer as their team plays in Los Angeles during a World Series Game Seven watch party at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, U.S. November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

The Dodgers finally got on the board in the sixth inning with a RBI by Andre Ethier, bringing the score to 5-1, but Houston held them there, finishing the game with five hits and five runs.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts in the 9th inning against the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This World Series comes after a tough summer for Houston. During Hurricane Harvey, massive flooding hit the city, killing 82 people.

WATCH: What an Astros World Series means to post-hurricane Houston

News Assistant Ilayda Kocak contributed to this report.

By —

Michael Boulter

