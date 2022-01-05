WATCH LIVE: AG Garland remarks on efforts to prosecute alleged participants of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Attorney General Merrick Garland will give a news briefing Wednesday on efforts to prosecute allegedly participants of the Jan. 6 Capital riots.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Garland’s speech comes ahead of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. Authorities have so far arrested over 700 people for participating in the riots while they are still attempting to identify another 250 people who were caught on video attacking U.S. Capitol Police officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.