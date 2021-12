President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to three U.S. Army soldiers on Thursday for actions during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz, and Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee will be recognized at a ceremony at the White House for conspicuous gallantry.

This is a developing story and will be updated