WATCH LIVE: CDC advisory panel votes on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will have a discussion and vote Tuesday on the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five to 11.

The event is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.

Last week, the kid-sized doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — were cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations.

A few countries have begun using other COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12, including China, which just began vaccinations for 3-year-olds. But many that use the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are watching the U.S. decision, and European regulators just began considering the companies’ kid-size doses.