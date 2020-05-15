WATCH LIVE: Minority leader Kevin McCarthy holds weekly news briefing

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca. speaks to reporters during his weekly meeting.

His remarks come as GOP lawmakers and the Democratic majority are at odds about the next round of coronavirus relief legislation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out on Thursday, against Trump administration officials and congressional Republicans, who she said are seeking to slow work on the next relief package. The White House responded minutes later with a threat that President Donald Trump would veto the $3 trillion economic package Democrats have proposed.

Watch McCarthy’s remarks in the player above.