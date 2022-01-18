WATCH LIVE: National Cathedral holds a service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Washington National Cathedral is expected to host a student-focused service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET. Watch the service in the player above.

Yolanda Renee King, Dr. King Jr.’s granddaughter, is expected to speak during the event.

Yesterday, Martin Luther King III, his eldest son, criticized the Senate, singling out Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, for failing to pass voting rights legislation, even as 19 Republican-led states have made it harder to vote in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims about election-rigging.

“These laws are being passed with knifelike precision to cut Black and brown voters out of the process,” King said. “And they’re exactly what the Voting Rights Act once protected against.”

Saturday would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.

King went on to say “If you can deliver an infrastructure bill for bridges, you can deliver a voting rights bill for Americans. If you do not, there is no bridge in this nation that can hold the weight of that failure.”

Senate Republicans remain unified in opposition to the Democrats’ voting bills.