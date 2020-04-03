Special episode: Voices from coronavirus isolation

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, one thing most of us are struggling with, regardless of where or who we are, is an overwhelming feeling of isolation. In this special episode, correspondent Lisa Desjardins and digital arts editor Joshua Barajas talk to listeners — a school principal without students, a domestic worker with no work, a business owner without a business, and a comedian without a crowd — about how they’re coping. Plus, we hear from some of you.
