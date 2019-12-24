Senior Editor, Digital Politics

Full-time, Exempt, Temporary

Reports to: Managing Editor

ABOUT THE ROLE

With our expanding coverage for the 2020 election, the PBS NewsHour is looking to add a talented, ambitious, political journalist to lead our online political coverage, while working closely with our politics broadcast team. You’ll be our team leader for the expanded online and social media content, guide content creation, innovation, and daily/special events coverage.

As part of this role, you’ll be traveling, as needed, especially to major political events, including conventions and debates.

NOTE: This is a full time, but temporary position with an anticipated end date of on or about February 28, 2021.

YOUR FIRST 90 DAYS

You’ll get to know your team and the wider organization, and how each group functions independently as well as part of the whole. You’ll establish key relationships with your peers, while being exposed to executives through participation in editorial planning meetings. You’ll contribute to enterprising and breaking news, features, and analysis reporting for the website starting on day one, and by day 30 you can expect to see your bylines on a variety of digital platforms.

WHAT SUCCESS LOOKS LIKE

You are regularly contributing to both breaking and longer-form, in-depth news reporting. You bring a vibrancy and terrific ideas to pitch meetings and have a pulse on what is happening in relation to politics and the 2020 election. Your demonstrated passion for knowing the ideal way to produce content and ability to seamlessly jump from project to project will enable you to flourish and experiment with the look and feel of digital news. You’ve developed trust with executive leadership. And you have grown your own skills and can point to evidence in your improved reporting.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING

Senior level experience managing political content for a digital outlet, with a national audience.

Experience leading a team.

A minimum of 8+ years of digital and/or broadcast journalism experience.

WHAT WE OFFER

Comprehensive and competitive medical, dental, and vision insurance plans

Generous 403(B) employer match

Free parking

Holiday and paid leave programs

Tuition reimbursement

ABOUT THE PBS NEWSHOUR

With roots in public service journalism beginning in 1973, the PBS NewsHour today is on a mission to bring balanced, in-depth news coverage to all. Innovative and fast-paced, life at the NewsHour is focused on collaboration, trust, and above all, enterprising important, considered news. NewsHour is unique in that the team is small and tight-knit, and must accomplish what no other daily news organization does: be the gold-standard of reporting for a nightly, hour-long broadcast, and to crucial digital platforms.

You’ll enjoy working at the NewsHour if you enjoy contributing to meaningful reporting, working on small teams in which your ideas are not just valued but vital, and pushing yourself to grow your skills every day.

WETA is an equal employment opportunity employer. WETA does not discriminate against employees or applications on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, age, national origin, citizenship status, disability, medical condition, genetic predisposition or carrier status, military or veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status or any other characteristic protected by applicable local, state or federal law.