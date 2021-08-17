WATCH LIVE: Education Secretary Cardona visits Bronx high school to promote COVID-19 vaccine

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit New York City schools Tuesday to promote the American Rescue Plan as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch Cardona’s visit live at 11:15 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Cardona will be joined by Meisha Porter, chancellor of New York City’s Education Department, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

During the trip Cardona will observe and participate in social and emotional learning activities that were partly funded by the COVID-19 stimulus package. Afterward he will visit with student athletes at Harry S. Truman High School in the Bronx and tout the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.

