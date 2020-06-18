WATCH LIVE: Facebook, Google, Twitter testify on 2020 election security

The House Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing June 18 with major tech companies on foreign influence and election security.

The hearing is expected to begin at noon ET. Watch it live in the player above.

Representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter will all testify at the hearing.

Following Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, the Intelligence committee wishes to ensure that all sectors of society “are prepared to detect and disrupt foreign malign attempts” to influence American political and societal discourse.

Members of the committee plan to address the following: