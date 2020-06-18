WATCH LIVE: Facebook, Google, Twitter testify on 2020 election security

The House Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing June 18 with major tech companies on foreign influence and election security.
The hearing is expected to begin at noon ET. Watch it live in the player above.
Representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter will all testify at the hearing.
Following Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, the Intelligence committee wishes to ensure that all sectors of society “are prepared to detect and disrupt foreign malign attempts” to influence American political and societal discourse.
Members of the committee plan to address the following:
- Policies adopted by the technology sector since 2016 to identify and root out foreign influence operations online and protect against election interference
- The current state of data sharing among private-sector actors about potential state-backed, cross-platform influence activity
- Collaboration between the technology sector and U.S. government authorities to address the threat of covert foreign influence and election interference activities
- The role of overt, coordinated disinformation or propaganda activity by state-controlled media and official government social media accounts to advance strategic narratives
- Any recent foreign-linked misinformation efforts involving the COVID-19 pandemic or protests over George Floyd’s murder
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.