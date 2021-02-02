WATCH LIVE: State health officials testify on how to administer more COVID-19 vaccinations

The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing Feb. 2 focused on finding ways to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in U.S. states. Health officials from Illinois, Michigan, West Virginia, Louisiana and Colorado will testify.

Watch the hearing live at 11 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Since the coronavirus pandemic first emerged in the U.S. last year, Congress has provided more than $60 billion toward the development, production, and distribution of COVID-19 medical countermeasures, including vaccines, according to a memo released by the committee.

The Trump administration’s vaccine initiative, Operation Warp Speed, originally aimed to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, but that goal was later reduced to 20 million doses by the end of 2020.

So far more than 32 million doses of the COVID-19 have been administered in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska, West Virginia, New Mexico and Connecticut lead the way on administering doses to their populations.

