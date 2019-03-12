News Wrap: Islamic State fighters in Syria urge global attacks

Judy Woodruff:

Guaido blames corruption and mismanagement for the blackout.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last night that all remaining American diplomats will leave Venezuela. He said their presence had become a constraint on U.S. policy. And the American special representative, Elliott Abrams, promised today that significant new sanctions are coming soon.

The United Nations reports that at least 535 people were killed in Western Congo over the course of three days in December. Investigators say it happened in Yumbi territory when members of one group attacked a rival group with guns and gasoline. The report says that the campaign may amount to crimes against humanity.

Back in this country, there is word that apprehensions along the U.S. border with Canada are growing. The Customs and Border Protection agency reports that more than 4,300 people were detained in 2018. That is up more than 40 percent from a year earlier. During that same time, nearly 400,000 people were apprehended along the U.S. border with Mexico.

President Trump is facing yet another investigation. It is widely reported that the New York state attorney general's office has subpoenaed records from two banks. They involved real estate projects and Mr. Trump's attempt to buy pro football's Buffalo Bills in 2014. His former lawyer Michael Cohen has told Congress that the president routinely overstated his wealth when he was dealing with banks.

And on Wall Street today, stocks had a mixed day. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 96 points to close at 25554. The Nasdaq rose 33 points, and the S&P 500 added eight.

