Remembering Hollywood icon Doris Day

John Yang:

Doris Day performing her first number one hit in 1971, a quarter-century after its release. The record came out in 1945, during the final months of World War II. It became a defining ballad for G.I.s yearning to get back home and sent Day on her journey to stardom.

It didn't take long for her charm and expressive vocals to make it to the big screen and help establish Day as one of Hollywood's most popular leading ladies. From 1948 through 1968, she starred in nearly 40 films, her first, the comedy "Romance on the High Seas."

"Calamity Jane" came in 1953. She came to resent her girl-next-door image, as she told Johnny Carson.