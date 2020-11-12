Social media platforms face ongoing struggle to combat​ disinformation

Elizabeth Dwoskin:

Absolutely.

One of the most interesting things that I saw observing what played out last week in the election and its aftermath was that these group arose around the hashtag #stopthesteal.

And Facebook has this balancing act, because, on the one hand, they do want to allow people to protest and say that they don't believe in the election. I mean, they want to be a platform for people to say those kinds of things.

At the same time, a lot of what those groups are being mobilized on and fueled by is misleading information, and not just accidental misleading information, but active campaigns, like those put out by Steve Bannon. Facebook removed a network tied to Steve Bannon last week, former Trump chief strategist, where they are sowing active disinformation and doubt about the vote process.

None of these misleading claims around sharpies in Arizona, dead people voting in Pennsylvania, Biden purportedly claiming to support voter fraud, those claims have not borne out.

And so these — this popular movement to contest the election has been fueled by misinformation. And while Facebook and Twitter want to stop the misinformation, they also do believe that people do have a right, to some extent, to organize in the way they want.

And that's why you saw last week that they banned some groups, but hundreds of other groups proliferated.