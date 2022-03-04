Strong jobs report signals more Americans returning to labor market as coronavirus wanes

Geoff Bennett:

And to unpack it all for us, we're joined by Jared Bernstein, who serves on the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

It's great to have you with us.

And this jobs report is unambiguously good. It beat expectations, as we mentioned. What does it say about the state of the economic recovery?

Jared Bernstein, White House Council of Economic Advisers: Well, I think it says very clearly that this is one of the most welcoming job markets in generations for virtually any job seeker in industries across the economy.

But there's also a very important policy message. The measures that the president took when he got here, particularly the American relief plan, by getting shots in arms and checks in pockets, not only made it possible for families and businesses to get to the other side of this dual health and economic crisis, but set this labor market up for the strongest growth we have seen in generations.

When you're posting job gains that are adding over half-a-million jobs per month on average over the past three months, you know you're into an historically strong labor market.