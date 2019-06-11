Which movies to see in the theater this summer

Ann Hornaday:

Yes, there were two in particular that got a lot of buzz coming out of Park City in January.

One was called "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," starring Jimmie Fails, directed by Joe Talbot, who got an award at Sundance for this movie. It's about a man sort of navigating this rapidly gentrifying San Francisco that is being priced out of any kind of livability for normal people.

It reminds me thematically a little bit of "Blindspotting," a movie that I was a huge fan of last year. And, again, this got incredible positive buzz coming out of Sundance. I'm very much looking forward to that.

Another one, called "The Farewell" with Awkwafina, who a lot of people remember from her scene-stealing performance in "Crazy Rich Asians," this is sort of a serio-comedy about a Chinese family who learn that their grandmother is facing death and want to give her a wedding to sort of send her off without telling her that she's actually dying.

And so it kind of reminds me a little bit of maybe "The Big Sick" in terms of the tone. So I have high hopes for this one, too.