Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
for NewsMatch

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Biden wins Presidency

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

While Trump refuses to concede, Biden moves forward with plans

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Transcript Audio

A newly elected Joe Biden is preparing for his presidency, while a defeated President Trump is disputing election results, moving to oust those he deems disloyal and refusing to assist the transition. Biden shared his new task force of scientists and medical experts to fight the coronavirus pandemic amid encouraging signs on a vaccine -- but urged Americans to be cautious. Lisa Desjardins reports.

Read the Full Transcript

  • Judy Woodruff:

    A newly elected Joe Biden is moving tonight to set up his presidency. A defeated Donald Trump is disputing the election results, refusing to concede, and moving to oust senior officials he deems disloyal.

    Looming over it all, COVID-19 and potentially hopeful news.

    Lisa Desjardins begins our coverage.

  • Lisa Desjardins:

    The first weekday since former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the election winner, and the new president-elect made it clear he is full steam ahead, establishing and holding a teleconference with his Coronavirus Task Force, made up of well-known doctors and disease scientists.

    President elect Joseph Biden : This group will advise on detailed plans built on a bedrock of science, and to keep compassion, empathy and care for every American at its core.

  • Lisa Desjardins:

    Mr. Biden outlined a specific plan he and vice president-elect California Senator Kamala Harris have for fighting the pandemic when they take over in January: Make rapid testing available. Deploy more contact tracing. Give clear guidelines to businesses and schools. And address communities, including minority communities, hardest-hit.

    This comes as drug maker Pfizer announced a seeming breakthrough, that its vaccine trial was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease. Mr. Biden pointed to that as a sign of hope, but urged that, in the months before any vaccine is widely available, Americans must protect themselves.

    President elect Joseph Biden: So, please, I implore you, wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor. A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start pulling the country together.

  • Lisa Desjardins:

    Today, there was news that the U.S. has now had more than 10 million COVID-19 infections, with nearly 240,000 deaths.

    Meanwhile, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson tested positive for the disease, as did the Trump campaign's newly appointed lawyer David Bossie. They, along with also White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who is also coronavirus-positive, had attended last week's election night watch party at the White House.

    As for President Trump, he has given no indication of conceding to Biden, and he has had no public appearances since Thursday. Instead, he announced a major decision on Twitter, that Defense Secretary Mark Esper will be replaced by Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

    The president tweeted — quote — "Chris will do a great job. Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."

    During a Trump campaign press conference today, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel discussed unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

    In Michigan, a court of appeals rejected a Trump attempt to challenge the vote count there as defective.

    Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have largely declined to endorse the election results, at least publicly. At the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed four new Republican senators, even as the larger fate of the chamber is still unknown.

    In the presidential race, he called for the process to continue.

  • Sen. Motch McConnel, R-Ky.:

    We have the system in place to consider concerns, and President Trump is 100 percent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.

  • Lisa Desjardins:

    But fellow Republican Senator Susan Collins, fresh off her own victory last week in Maine, released a definitive statement openly congratulating president-elect Biden.

    Then there are some like Senator Lindsey Graham on FOX yesterday. He urged a continued fight.

  • SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC):

    If Republicans don't challenge and change the U.S. election system, there'll never be another Republican president elected again. President Trump should not concede.

  • Lisa Desjardins:

    And Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration and a Trump appointee, has yet to ascertain that Mr. Biden has won the presidential election, potentially delaying the presidential transition.

    Some world leaders were quick to congratulate Mr. Biden and Senator Harris.

    Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany:

  • ANGELA MERKEL, German Chancellor (through translator):

    I congratulate Joe Biden from the bottom of my heart on his election to the 46th president of the United States of America.

  • Lisa Desjardins:

    Some countries like Russia and China say they are waiting for all of the votes to be counted.

  • WANG WENBIN, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman (through translator):

    We noticed that Mr. Biden has declared election victory. We understand that the U.S. presidential election result will be determined following U.S. law and procedures.

  • Lisa Desjardins:

    And, as the Trump campaign lawsuits play out, the counting of remaining ballots continues, with voter turnout already hitting a 50-year high.

    The Associated Press has yet to announce a winner in Alaska, North Carolina, and Georgia. The Peach State is so close, it's heading to a recount.

    For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Lisa Desjardins.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 09 Barr authorizes election probes despite little evidence of fraud

  2. Read Nov 09 Meet the members of president-elect Biden’s coronavirus task force

  3. Watch Nov 09 GOP election lawyer says ‘there’s not evidence’ to support Trump’s legal claims

  4. Watch Nov 09 While Trump refuses to concede, Biden moves forward with plans

  5. Read Nov 07 WATCH: Election 2020 – A PBS NewsHour special

The Latest