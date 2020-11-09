While Trump refuses to concede, Biden moves forward with plans

Lisa Desjardins:

Today, there was news that the U.S. has now had more than 10 million COVID-19 infections, with nearly 240,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson tested positive for the disease, as did the Trump campaign's newly appointed lawyer David Bossie. They, along with also White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who is also coronavirus-positive, had attended last week's election night watch party at the White House.

As for President Trump, he has given no indication of conceding to Biden, and he has had no public appearances since Thursday. Instead, he announced a major decision on Twitter, that Defense Secretary Mark Esper will be replaced by Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

The president tweeted — quote — "Chris will do a great job. Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."

During a Trump campaign press conference today, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel discussed unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

In Michigan, a court of appeals rejected a Trump attempt to challenge the vote count there as defective.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have largely declined to endorse the election results, at least publicly. At the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed four new Republican senators, even as the larger fate of the chamber is still unknown.

In the presidential race, he called for the process to continue.