Why this Georgia election official called out Trump’s fraud claims

Gabriel Sterling:

It's great to have your spokespeople go out and say what are the right words, but, as you saw today, he put out another video saying there's massive voter fraud in this state, when there's zero proof it, none.

And, in fact, to this point, some of the people who are part of — formerly part of his legal team had met today, where they said, don't trust any of these voting machines. In fact, don't go vote in the election coming up in January.

This office wants to encourage everybody to vote, Republican and Democrat alike, and fight it out.

But this has turned into a situation like — I said — somebody asked me what these charges were. I said, they're part of a fever dream. They're made up out of whole cloth. I mean, there's — one of the early conspiracy theories was that there was — these machines were flipping votes and there was algorithms and all this stuff.

So, you know what we did? We did a hand audit. And the hand audit was so precise, and so aligned with the outcomes, it was only off by 0.1053 percent from the amount of ballots cast, and 0.0099 percent from the margin, when most hand counts are off by 1 to 2 percent.

This state did it right. We ran a secure election. The president came up short. Maybe if he hadn't discouraged people from using absentee-by-mail during a pandemic, it would have been a — had a different outcome.