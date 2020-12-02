Why this Georgia election official called out Trump’s fraud claims

A top Georgia election official on Tuesday had sharp words for President Trump and some Republicans, as the president continues to cast doubts on Georgia's election results with disproven claims of widespread fraud. Gabriel Sterling, who works with the Georgia secretary of state’s office, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss his comments.
Judy Woodruff:
Now a clarion call to curb threats of violence against election workers.
White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor begins our report.
Gabriel Sterling:
It's all gone too far.
Yamiche Alcindor:
A cry of alarm from a Republican and a top Georgia elections official. On Tuesday, Gabriel Sterling condemned dangerous language aimed at elections officials. And he warned of potential violence.
Gabriel Sterling:
Someone's going to get hurt, someone's going to get shot, someone's going to get killed, and it's not right.
Yamiche Alcindor:
Sterling criticized President Trump and his allies for inciting followers and accused other Republicans of standing by in silence.
Gabriel Sterling:
All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this.
Yamiche Alcindor:
Today, Sterling's boss and fellow Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger backed him up and joined in blaming the president.
BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (R), Georgia Secretary of State: This is exactly the kind of language that is at the base of a growing threat environment for election workers, who are simply doing their jobs.
Yamiche Alcindor:
But President Trump released a 46-minute video repeating his claims of fraud and saying the election system is under coordinated assault and siege.
And Trump lawyer Joseph diGenova suggested that Christopher Krebs, who was fired by the president from his job as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, be shot.
Today, Krebs responded during a virtual forum with The Washington Post.
Christopher Krebs:
It has to stop. We have to let the professionals do their jobs.
And it's well beyond time for everyone on both sides of the political spectrum to call for an end and to call for this to — our process, our certification process, and moving on into the next administration.
Yamiche Alcindor:
But at a White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued there is blame to go around.
Kayleigh McEnany:
We condemn any threats against anyone. There's no place for violence.
What I will say though, too, is that the president's lawyers, they were doxxed by a left organization, their private information put out. So, we're seeing that happen to people on both sides of the argument. And there's no place for that ever anywhere.
Yamiche Alcindor:
All this as the president continues to insist, without evidence, that the election was stolen. He has yet to concede to president-elect Joe Biden.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Yamiche Alcindor.
Judy Woodruff:
And Gabriel Sterling, the Georgia election official who had sharp words for his fellow Republicans yesterday, joins me now from Atlanta.
Mr. Sterling, thank you so much for making time to talk with us.
You caught our attention yesterday. Tell us what the message was you were trying to convey when you said, somebody could get killed, somebody could get shot.
Gabriel Sterling:
It's a very straightforward message.
And thanks for having me, Judy.
That's exactly what we're seeing on the ground here in Georgia, with the environment that's being created through misinformation, disinformation, lying, that people are being threatened who are just simply doing their jobs. And the final straw for me yesterday was that young contractor that was there for Dominion Voting Systems who was simply doing his job.
And somebody got his name, started sending out a video of him doing an innocent part of his job, saying he was manipulating votes and should be — it was treasonous. And then, within a couple of tweets of that, someone had hung a GIF of a noose swinging, saying: You have committed treason, sir. May God have mercy on your soul.
And, at that point, I was done.
The secretary, he ran for office. He's had protection. His — he and his wife have been getting threats for three weeks. I have had police protection in front of my house for a couple of weeks, but I took a higher-profile job.
This kid's just doing his job. And that's the same thing for the hundreds of thousands election workers around this country who literally ran the most secure election in United States history this year.
Judy Woodruff:
You seemed to be yesterday pleading with President Trump as — in your words, to stop inspiring potential acts of violence.
What is it that the president has said and done that led you to this point?
Gabriel Sterling:
Your vote is being stolen. Secretary Raffensperger, a lifelong conservative Republican, is an enemy of the people, asking, essentially, the two senators from the state to call for the resignation of Secretary Raffensperger for rampant mismanagement and allowing fraud to happen.
None of its true, none of it. And, frankly, it undermines our nation, undermines democracy, undermines the republic to continue to insist that there is some path to win.
I am a Republican. I will vote for those two senators, because I think it's important for the Republicans to control the United States Senate moving forward. But the president is in a position of responsibility. He needs to take some.
Judy Woodruff:
Well, the White House said today that they don't condone violence. The Trump campaign says they don't condone violence.
Is that accepting responsibility?
Gabriel Sterling:
It's great to have your spokespeople go out and say what are the right words, but, as you saw today, he put out another video saying there's massive voter fraud in this state, when there's zero proof it, none.
And, in fact, to this point, some of the people who are part of — formerly part of his legal team had met today, where they said, don't trust any of these voting machines. In fact, don't go vote in the election coming up in January.
This office wants to encourage everybody to vote, Republican and Democrat alike, and fight it out.
But this has turned into a situation like — I said — somebody asked me what these charges were. I said, they're part of a fever dream. They're made up out of whole cloth. I mean, there's — one of the early conspiracy theories was that there was — these machines were flipping votes and there was algorithms and all this stuff.
So, you know what we did? We did a hand audit. And the hand audit was so precise, and so aligned with the outcomes, it was only off by 0.1053 percent from the amount of ballots cast, and 0.0099 percent from the margin, when most hand counts are off by 1 to 2 percent.
This state did it right. We ran a secure election. The president came up short. Maybe if he hadn't discouraged people from using absentee-by-mail during a pandemic, it would have been a — had a different outcome.
Judy Woodruff:
You call it fever dreams, but is there any rational explanation for what the president and his allies are saying?
Gabriel Sterling:
I don't mind the idea of using the court system, which they are doing. They're going to be filing an election challenge tomorrow. That is part of the due process.
But to go out there blindly swinging a bat, saying that there's conspiracies everywhere and fraud, when there's literally no proof — this office is continuing to investigate all the items brought to us about — around absentee ballots, around any kind of election violation.
Judy Woodruff:
You say you do plan still to vote for the Republican candidates for the Senate.
But, at the same time, these are two individuals, Senator Perdue, Senator Loeffler, who've called on your boss, the secretary of state, to resign. They have said — and I'm reading — they have said: "He failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He's failed the people of Georgia."
They have not condemned what the president and others are saying.
Gabriel Sterling:
They have not. And it's unfortunate. And it makes me angry on some levels, obviously.
But here's the reality. And this — what we see happening right now, these two senators are in the fight of their political lives. And they know, if they cross President Trump and maybe defend some of the stuff with this really secure election that we had in the state, he could do one or two tweets and kill their campaigns.
They need the Trump base of voters to show up. And that's what they're having to deal with. And I feel for them on that front.
I'm sure, at some level, they don't really care about my sympathy, but we need them, from my point of view — I am a Republican, but not in my position here. I want them to win. But I want everybody to vote.
Judy Woodruff:
But is there fear that President Trump wouldn't support them justification for their continuing to stand behind these claims that he's making?
-
I can't speak for the senators. I would hope that that wouldn't be enough.
But when you have your politics in line with this thing — and realize this is the control of the United States Senate, which would give Democrats complete control of all the levers of power in the nation at this point, because — if they blow up the filibuster.
This is about packing the court. This is about protecting small business. This is about trying to find a rational path through COVID. Understand, I'm not here to — I'm not — shouldn't be talking about politics on this front.
I express my own opinion this. Realize that we do not need to have the president basically telling lies about how the election is going, where he's inspiring people to potentially say, hey, the president wants me to take action against these enemies of the people.
And these are election workers that are just doing their jobs, trying to protect the machinery of democracy. And when Stacey Abrams during the 2019 said she wasn't going to concede, it undermined the democratic process.
What Donald Trump does in 2020, it undermines the democratic process. They're two sides of the same coin. They're both wrong.
Judy Woodruff:
Gabriel Sterling, head of elections operations implementation for the state of Georgia, thank you.
Gabriel Sterling:
Thank you, Judy. Great to be here.
